Lawton victory gives Sewell 2nd consecutive win

By John Rittenoure

LAWTON, Okla. (June 10, 2023) – After a slow start to the season Alex Sewell is making up for lost time with his second consecutive AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Car victory Saturday at Lawton Speedway.

The first victory came May 27 at Salina Highbanks Speedway. Saturday Sewell drove past early leader Zach Chappell on lap 4 and went the distance to post his 15th OCRS career victory. Chappell held on to second, Danny Wood advanced from 10th starting to finish third, Tanner Conn was fourth and Fred Mattox raced into fifth.

Beau Gastineau, who has not raced in several years, started 20th and finished 9th to earn the D&G Contracting Hard Charger award.

A three-race slate of races this coming week will see the OCRS visit two tracks for the first time. Thursday Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri will host the OCRS in a co-sanctioned event with POWRi. Friday racing continues at I-70 Speedway followed by a return to Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday.

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Car Results

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, Oklahoma

June 10, 2023

AmeriFlex Hose Accessories A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell[3]; 2. 50Z-Zach Chappell[1]; 3. 55W-Danny Wood[10]; 4. 78-Tanner Conn[4]; 5. 26M-Fred Mattox[9]; 6. 55-Johnny Kent[16]; 7. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[5]; 8. 22C-Alex DeCamp[15]; 9. 2-Beau Gastineau[20]; 10. 99J-Cooper Sullivan[7]; 11. 1T-Joshua Tyre[17]; 12. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[2]; 13. 9-Emilio Hoover[18]; 14. (DNF) 6-Cody Carter[11]; 15. (DNF) 5-Joe Bob Lee[8]; 16. (DNF) 5B-Brock Cottrell[13]; 17. (DNF) 5X-Brent Swift[14]; 18. (DNF) 98K-Dane Fields[19]; 19. (DNF) 22RL-Gage Laney[6]; 20. (DNF) 17-Jeremy Allen[12]

Hoosier Racing Tire B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 22C-Alex DeCamp[2]; 2. 55-Johnny Kent[5]; 3. 1T-Joshua Tyre[4]; 4. 9-Emilio Hoover[3]; 5. 98K-Dane Fields[6]; 6. 2-Beau Gastineau[7]; 7. 18-Dillon Laden[10]; 8. 31-Colin Fletcher[9]; 9. 10P-Parker Ezell[8]; 10. 12M-Mitchell Barros[11]; 11. 2L-Brandon Leland[12]; 12. (DNF) 91-Derrick Gentilly[1]; 13. (DNS) 22M-Rees Moran

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 78-Tanner Conn[6]; 2. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[2]; 3. 5B-Brock Cottrell[1]; 4. 91-Derrick Gentilly[4]; 5. 1T-Joshua Tyre[5]; 6. 18-Dillon Laden[3]; 7. (DNS) 22M-Rees Moran

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell[3]; 2. 50Z-Zach Chappell[2]; 3. 55W-Danny Wood[4]; 4. 9-Emilio Hoover[1]; 5. 55-Johnny Kent[5]; 6. 2-Beau Gastineau[6]; 7. 12M-Mitchell Barros[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 99J-Cooper Sullivan[3]; 2. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[1]; 3. 22RL-Gage Laney[5]; 4. 6-Cody Carter[6]; 5. 5X-Brent Swift[7]; 6. 31-Colin Fletcher[4]; 7. (DNF) 2L-Brandon Leland[2]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Joe Bob Lee[2]; 2. 26M-Fred Mattox[1]; 3. 17-Jeremy Allen[3]; 4. 22C-Alex DeCamp[4]; 5. 98K-Dane Fields[5]; 6. 10P-Parker Ezell[6]

Lap Leaders: Zach Chappell 1-3, Alex Sewell 4-30

Margin of Victory: 1.443

D&G Contracting Hard Charger: Beau Gastineau

2023 Winners

03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn.

03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox.

04/01 – Enid Speedway, Zach Blurton

04/15 – Longdale Speedway, Zach Blurton

05/26 – Arrowhead Speedway, Sean McClelland

05/27 – Salina Highbanks Speedway, Alex Sewell

06/10 – Lawton Speedway, Alex Sewell

2023 Top Ten: 1. Johnny Kent, 728; 2. Danny Wood, 693; 3. Joe Bob Lee, 682; 4. Alex DeCamp 644; 5. Sheldon Barksdale, 640; 6. Zach Chappell, 620; 7. Fred Mattox, 604; 8. Josh Tyre, 470; 9. Emilio Hoover, 452; 10. Terry Easum, 443.

﻿

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / Oil Capital Racing Series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the AmeriFlex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, AmeriFlex will strive to fill your needs. AmeriFlex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. AmeriFlex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

AmeriFlex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.AmeriFlexHose.com

AmeriFlex / OCRS Contingency Sponsors

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories, Hoosier Racing Tires, Smileys Racing Products, Schoenfeld, Brodix, Lucas Oil, RacinDirt.TV, Schure Built Suspension, Lightning Wings & Powder Coating, Smith Titanium, MyRacePass.