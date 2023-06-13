Beaver Dam’s Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial Begins World of Outlaws Summer of Money

By Alex Nieten

BEAVER DAM, WI (June 13, 2023) – For the first time in 2023, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars are ready to invade “The Badger State.”

The Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial brings The Greatest Show on Dirt to Beaver Dam Raceway (Beaver Dam, WI) for two nights of action this weekend (June 16-17). The teams will fight for a $10,000 payday on Friday before $20,000 is put on the line for Saturday’s winner. The finale will mark the first of 15 races over the next three months that pay $15,000 or more to win, including a trio of six-digit paychecks.

With more money on the line and a tight championship battle raging on, the action on track promises to heat up with the temperatures as this lucrative stretch rolls on.

Let’s look at some of the top storylines to watch this weekend:

HAUDENSCHILD EYES HISTORY: Sheldon Haudenschild can accomplish something no driver has ever done at Beaver Dam Raceway on Friday.

Last year, the Wooster, OH native tied Brad Sweet’s record of three consecutive victories at the 1/3-mile when he swept the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial. As the racing begins this weekend, Haudenschild hopes to become the first driver with four straight wins at Beaver Dam.

The Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing driver could use a Beaver Dam boost this weekend after an unfortunate showing at Knoxville Raceway. With his three victories and a 5.63 avg. finish over eight starts at the facility, the weekend outlook is optimistic for Haudenschild.

BRAD BACK ON TOP: After losing the championship lead the week before, Brad Sweet reclaimed the top spot at Knoxville.

“The Big Cat” and his Kasey Kahne Racing crew now bring their “Drive for Five” to a track that’s been very kind to them. Sweet is a four-time Beaver Dam winner – topping a 2014 visit before becoming the first to make three straight trips to Victory Lane from 2019 to 2020. Kasey Kahne Racing has also claimed seven of the last 15 Series races at Beaver Dam with Sweet’s four, a pair from Joey Saldana (2010 & 2011), and one from Daryn Pittman (2018).

Like Haudenschild, Sweet has his sights on history this weekend. The Grass Valley, CA driver is currently tied with Pittman as the winningest driver at Beaver Dam with four apiece. A checkered flag on either night this weekend would give Sweet sole possession of the most.

DAVID’S DUE: While he’s yet to win at Beaver Dam, David Gravel has come close on many occasions. The Big Game Motorsports driver has podiumed in four of the last six Series races at the facility including a streak of three straight from 2020 to 2022.

With the momentum of two victories in the last four races this season including one this past Saturday at Knoxville, Gravel appears primed to challenge for that elusive Beaver Dam breakthrough. A triumph would also help his ongoing championship fight, where he’s currently only 14 points behind Sweet for the top spot.

HITTING THEIR STRIDE: Over the last seven races, two full-time drivers have finished in the top 10 every race. It’s not Sweet, David Gravel, Carson Macedo, or any of the names near the top of the standings that one might expect. The two are Gio Scelzi and James McFadden.

During Scelzi’s run he’s posted a season-best finish (fourth) on two occasions and owns an average finish of sixth. The World of Outlaws rookie looks to keep it going at Beaver Dam this weekend, where in three career starts, he’s finished no worse than eighth and led 19 laps in 2021 before finishing second.

McFadden has earned a pair of podiums over the seven-race stretch including a win at Lawrenceburg. The Roth Motorsports pilot’s average finish in that time has been a stout 4.9. The Australian’s history at Beaver Dam has been up and down with three top 10s and two DNFs in five starts.

BILL’S BREAKTHROUGH?: It’s been a trying year in the search for speed so far for Bill Rose, but two nights at Beaver Dam may be what he needs to find his footing in 2023.

In his two years (2014-2015) of competing full-time with the Interstate Racing Association (IRA), Rose had several strong outings. In 2014, the Plainfield, IN native posted a pair of Beaver Dam runner-ups. Then, the following year during his IRA championship winning campaign, Rose collected two more top fives.

The 58-year-old has been close to cracking the top 10 with the World of Outlaws at Beaver Dam in the past – finishing 11th in 2012 – and looks for more success at the Wisconsin oval this weekend.

IRA INVASION: The local contingent of IRA regulars will bring a handful of names who will hope to turn some heads on a national stage at one of their home tracks.

The biggest threat to the World of Outlaws when the Series heads north remains Bill Balog. Beaver Dam is home to “The North Pole Nightmare’s” one career victory with The Greatest Show on Dirt (2016), and he’s collected a whopping 19 IRA triumphs there.

Oswego, IL’s Blake Nimee is another IRA frequenter to keep an eye on. Nimee topped a 2021 IRA trip to Beaver Dam and has already finished fourth there this year.

Russel Borland represents the host state. The Kewaskum, WI native finished in the top five at Beaver Dam with IRA last year, and he’s a former podium finisher at the 1/3-mile (2017).

If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action live on DIRTVision.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday and Saturday, June 16-17 at Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, WI

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (28/80 Races):

1. 49 – Brad Sweet (3908PTS) 3. 2 – David Gravel (-14PTS) 3. 41 – Carson Macedo (-30PTS) 4. 1S – Logan Schuchart (-162PTS) 5. 15 – Donny Schatz (-202PTS) 6. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild (-250PTS) 7. 18 – Gio Scelzi (-266PTS) 8. 5 – Spencer Bayston (-332PTS) 9. 3Z – Brock Zearfoss (-524PTS) 10. 1A – Jacob Allen (-606PTS)