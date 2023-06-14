40th Kings Royal Brings $175,000 Payday

By Alex Nieten

ROSSBURG, OH (June 14, 2023) – A new king will be crowned at Eldora Speedway in July. King the 40th.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to the “Big E” for the two-day Kings Royal weekend – featuring the Knight Before the Kings Royal on Friday, July 14, and the $175,000-to-win 40th Kings Royal on Saturday, July 15.

Brent Marks made history at the 39th edition of the event last year, winning his first Kings Royal event and second six-figure race in three days – having won the $100,000-to-win Historical Big 1 the Thursday before the Kings Royal. When the Series visited Eldora in May, Logan Schuchart and Rico Abreu claimed victories, hoping to translate them into their first Kings Royal triumph this year.

There have been five different Kings Royal winners in the last five years. Ten-time Series champion and five-time Kings Royal winner Donny Schatz is the last driver to win the event in back-to-back (to back) years (2016-2018).

What you need to know:

Track:

1/2-mile in Rossburg, OH

More Event Info

Times (ET):

2 p.m. Pit Gates Open

5 p.m. Grandstand Gates Open

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to Follow

Tickets: Available HERE

Previous Kings Royal winners:

2022 – Brent Marks

2021 – Tyler Courtney

2020 – Kyle Larson*

2019 – Brad Sweet

2018 – Donny Schatz

2017 – Donny Schatz

2016 – Donny Schatz

2015 – Shane Stewart

2014 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Brad Sweet

2012 – Sammy Swindell

2011 – Tyler Walker

2010 – Steve Kinser

2009 – Donny Schatz

2008 – Daryn Pittman

2007 – Donny Schatz

2006 – Joey Saldana

2005 – Steve Kinser

2004 – Jason Sides

2003 – Steve Kinser

2002 – Joey Saldana

2001 – Mark Kinser

2000 – Dale Blaney

1999 – Sammy Swindell

1998 – Jac Haudenschild

1997 – Steve Kinser

1996 – Johnny Herrera

1995 – Dave Blaney

1994 – Jac Haudenschild

1993 – Dave Blaney

1992 – Sammy Swindell

1991 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Doug Wolfgang

1989 – Bobby Davis Jr.

1988 – Steve Kinser

1987 – Jac Haudenschild

1986 – Don Kreitz Jr.

1985 – Doug Wolfgang

1984 – Steve Kinser

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.

