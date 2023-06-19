Ayrton Gennetten Takes the Money at Huset’s

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 18, 2023) – Ayrton Gennetten, J.J. Zebell and Dalton Domagala each stood atop the Huset’s Speedway podium on Sunday during Goodin Company presents The Border Battle.

Gennetten held the point throughout the 25-lap Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main event, which paid $10,000 to win. It marked his first career victory at Huset’s Speedway.

“I’ve been wanting to win here for a long time so this is pretty badass to say the least,” he said. “Last year here I felt like I let one slip away. We’ve been really fast. I knew when we drew the two it’s like I had to get out on the start.”

Gennetten rocketed into the lead as the green flag waved with Tim Kaeding staying a close second throughout the race. Kaeding pulled nearly even with Gennetten a couple of times during the second half of the feature before a caution on Lap 23 eliminated traffic. Gennetten pulled away in the final three laps to win by 1.732 seconds.

“(Ryan) Bickett was so good on the bottom and I was like, ‘Man, I’m just going to ride next to him cause then (Kaeding) can’t slide me. And I knew it was rubber down so if I got up to them guys it’d allow TK to pull the trigger. That last yellow I was able to take a deep breath and focus on getting a good start.”

Kaeding’s runner-up result was his best outing of the season at Huset’s Speedway.

“Just being out front,” he said of what was the difference maker. “I didn’t want to get too close to him and get tight and drive up out of the rubber at any point.”

Christopher Thram posted a season-best third-place run at the track.

“Me and Mark (Dobmeier) had a pretty good time before the rubber came,” he said. “I felt like we were good in traffic. I could move around more, but then the rubber came. I wish we could have got up to a little more lapped traffic at the beginning of the race, but you’ve got to be happy with a third.”

Dobmeier was fourth and Dusty Zomer fifth.

Riley Goodno and Lachlan McHugh each set quick time during their group’s qualifying session before Kaeding, Gennetten, Zomer and Thram won heat races. Lee Goos Jr. captured the B Main.

Zebell was one of four different feature leaders as he posted his second Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks triumph of the season at Huset’s Speedway with a last-lap pass.

Spenser Kalass led the opening lap before Shaun Taylor took over the top spot on Lap 2. Zebell powered into the lead on Lap 9 before Zach Olivier, who started 10th, drove into first place on the bottom exiting turn four as the white flag was being waved. Zebell committed to the high line around the high-banked oval and his momentum gained yielded the reward. The duo entered turn three side by side for the lead before Zebell’s outside groove propelled him to the victory by 0.283 seconds.

“I owed him one,” he quipped. “He got me last time last year. I seen him come low. I put it on the high side and let her eat one more time and we got by him.”

Olivier placed second with Matt Steuerwald ending third. Taylor was fourth and Brandon Ferguson finished fifth.

Kalass, Zebell and Taylor picked up heat race wins.

Domagala earned his first career victory and became the sixth different winner in six Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main events at the track this season.

“This really doesn’t feel real,” he said while fighting back tears. “This is amazing. My car felt great up top and I was just consistent up there waiting for him to make a mistake. Toward the end I started getting quite a bit of speed down the front straight. I saw a gap and I took it.”

Nicholas Winter led the first 15 laps of the 20-lap feature. Winter was comfortably in the lead by riding the bottom groove around the dirt oval. The lone caution of the race came on Lap 14 – when second-running Dan Carsrud spun in turns one and two – and allowed Domagala to close to the rear bumper of Winter.

Winter pulled away on the opening lap of the restart, but the higher lane Domagala was running paid dividends and he rapidly closed on the leader, taking over the top spot exiting turn four on Lap 16. He then pulled away to win by 0.728 seconds.

Trevor Serbus, who started 12th, passed Winter for second on Lap 17. Goos Jr. charged from 14 th to fourth and Jared Jansen rounded out the top five.

The heat races were won by Dalton Domagala, Jacob Peterson, Logan Domagala and Jansen. Cole Vanderheiden was the B Main winner.

Huset’s Speedway hosts the biggest event in World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series this Wednesday through Saturday with the 2 nd annual BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS. The event pays $20,000 to win each preliminary night leading into the $250,000-to-win finale next Saturday.

Event tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

GOODIN COMPANY PRESENTS THE BORDER BATTLE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (June 18, 2023) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 14H-Ayrton Gennetten (2); 2. 3-Tim Kaeding (1); 3. 24T-Christopher Thram (4); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier (6); 5. 3J-Dusty Zomer (8); 6. 11-Parker Price Miller (9); 7. 88-Austin McCarl (7); 8. 11M-Brendan Mullen (3); 9. 52-Blake Hahn (5); 10. 9-Chase Randall (11); 11. 16-Brooke Tatnell (17); 12. 6-Carson McCarl (12); 13. 12-Tyler Drueke (19); 14. 09-Matt Juhl (10); 15. 7-Lynton Jeffrey (18); 16. 22-Riley Goodno (14); 17. 8H-Jade Hastings (22); 18. 17B-Ryan Bickett (24); 19. 17-Lee Goos Jr (21); 20. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (20); 21. 83-Justin Henderson (13); 22. (DNF) 14T-Tim Estenson (16); 23. (DNF) 44-Chris Martin (23); 24. (DNF) 35-Zach Hampton (15).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 17-Lee Goos Jr (1); 2. 8H-Jade Hastings (2); 3. 44-Chris Martin (3); 4. 17B-Ryan Bickett (5); 5. 4-Cody Hansen (4); 6. 2K-Kevin Ingle (8); 7. 8-Micah Slendy (6); 8. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (7); 9. (DNS) 105-Cody Ihlen; 10. (DNS) 25-Lachlan McHugh; 11. (DNS) 47-Brant O’Banion; 12. (DNS) 78-Bill Wagner.

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 3-Tim Kaeding (1); 2. 11M-Brendan Mullen (2); 3. 52-Blake Hahn (3); 4. 14T-Tim Estenson (5); 5. 22-Riley Goodno (4); 6. 44-Chris Martin (7); 7. 17-Lee Goos Jr (6); 8. (DNS) 47-Brant O’Banion.

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 3J-Dusty Zomer (1); 2. 09-Matt Juhl (2); 3. 6-Carson McCarl (3); 4. 83-Justin Henderson (4); 5. 7-Lynton Jeffrey (5); 6. 4-Cody Hansen (6); 7. 8-Micah Slendy (7); 8. (DNS) 78-Bill Wagner.

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 14H-Ayrton Gennetten (1); 2. 88-Austin McCarl (2); 3. 11-Parker Price Miller (3); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell (5); 5. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (6); 6. 8H-Jade Hastings (7); 7. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (8); 8. (DNF) 25-Lachlan McHugh (4).

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram (1); 2. 9-Chase Randall (2); 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier (4); 4. 35-Zach Hampton (3); 5. 12-Tyler Drueke (5); 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett (7); 7. (DNF) 105-Cody Ihlen (6); 8. (DNF) 2K-Kevin Ingle (8).

Qualifying A (2 Laps): 1. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:10.723 (3); 2. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:10.754 (4); 3. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:10.773 (6); 4. 6-Carson McCarl, 00:10.833 (1); 5. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:10.839 (2); 6. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:10.848 (9); 7. 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:10.929 (8); 8. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 00:10.940 (5); 9. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:10.951 (11); 10. 7-Lynton Jeffrey, 00:10.976 (16); 11. 17-Lee Goos Jr, 00:11.086 (12); 12. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:11.111 (7); 13. 44-Chris Martin, 00:11.256 (10); 14. 8-Micah Slendy, 00:11.845 (15); 15. 47-Brant O’Banion, 00:13.129 (14); 16. (DNS) 78-Bill Wagner.

Qualifying B (2 Laps): 1. 25-Lachlan McHugh, 00:10.752 (1); 2. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:10.782 (8); 3. 11-Parker Price Miller, 00:10.803 (9); 4. 35-Zach Hampton, 00:10.881 (7); 5. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:10.892 (13); 6. 9-Chase Randall, 00:10.898 (15); 7. 14H-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:10.942 (6); 8. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:10.962 (11); 9. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:10.977 (14); 10. 12-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.018 (3); 11. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.028 (2); 12. 105-Cody Ihlen, 00:11.175 (12); 13. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:11.259 (5); 14. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:11.694 (16); 15. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.907 (4); 16. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 00:12.091 (10).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 29Z-JJ Zebell (3); 2. 71-Zach Olivier (10); 3. 3-Matt Steuerwald (8); 4. 71X-Shaun Taylor (4); 5. 15-Brandon Ferguson (7); 6. 21-Ron Howe (9); 7. 40-Tim Dann (11); 8. 1M-Eric Moser (15); 9. 86-Tracy Halouska (6); 10. 34K-Colby Klaassen (16); 11. 98-Dan Jensen (13); 12. 21T-Trevor Tesch (17); 13. 33-Garet Deboer (18); 14. 27-Lee Kuchta (20); 15. 211-Tyler Zebell (12); 16. (DNF) 1K-Tyler Myers (1); 17. (DNF) 35K-Brady Klaassen (14); 18. (DNF) 20K-Spenser Kalass (2); 19. (DNF) 55-John Hoing (5); 20. (DNF) 12-Mike Chaney (19); 21. (DNS) 64-Cory Yeigh.

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 20K-Spenser Kalass (2); 2. 40-Tim Dann (6); 3. 15-Brandon Ferguson (4); 4. 21-Ron Howe (5); 5. 211-Tyler Zebell (1); 6. 35K-Brady Klaassen (7); 7. (DNF) 33-Garet Deboer (3).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 29Z-JJ Zebell (2); 2. 1K-Tyler Myers (1); 3. 55-John Hoing (3); 4. 71-Zach Olivier (5); 5. 98-Dan Jensen (4); 6. 1M-Eric Moser (7); 7. 34K-Colby Klaassen (6).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 71X-Shaun Taylor (2); 2. 86-Tracy Halouska (3); 3. 3-Matt Steuerwald (4); 4. 27-Lee Kuchta (7); 5. (DNF) 21T-Trevor Tesch (1); 6. (DNF) 12-Mike Chaney (5); 7. (DNS) 64-Cory Yeigh.

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 18D-Dalton Domagala (4); 2. 10-Trevor Serbus (12); 3. 28-Nicholas Winter (1); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (14); 5. 81-Jared Jansen (7); 6. 91-Andrew Sullivan (10); 7. 33-Trevor Smith (13); 8. 96-Blaine Stegenga (9); 9. 18-Corbin Erickson (2); 10. 74N-Luke Nellis (11); 11. 18R-Tyler Rabenberg (20); 12. 35-Sam Henderson (8); 13. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (17); 14. 64-Andy Pake (19); 15. 31-Koby Werkmeister (16); 16. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (18); 17. F5-Tim Rustad (15); 18. 80P-Jacob Peterson (5); 19. 67-Dan Carsrud (3); 20. (DNF) 4D-Logan Domagala (6).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (3); 2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (1); 3. 64-Andy Pake (2); 4. 18R-Tyler Rabenberg (4); 5. 32-Trefer Waller (10); 6. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (5); 7. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (8); 8. 17D-Dillon Bickett (6); 9. 19-Nate Eakin (7); 10. 28G-Gracyn Masur (11); 11. 1B-Brayden Wiese (9).

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 18D-Dalton Domagala (2); 2. 74N-Luke Nellis (6); 3. 96-Blaine Stegenga (5); 4. 33-Trevor Smith (4); 5. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (7); 6. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (3); 7. 1B-Brayden Wiese (1).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 80P-Jacob Peterson (2); 2. 28-Nicholas Winter (1); 3. 91-Andrew Sullivan (5); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (4); 5. 64-Andy Pake (6); 6. 17D-Dillon Bickett (7); 7. 32-Trefer Waller (3).

Vahlco Wheels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 4D-Logan Domagala (2); 2. 18-Corbin Erickson (1); 3. 35-Sam Henderson (4); 4. F5-Tim Rustad (3); 5. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (6); 6. 19-Nate Eakin (5); 7. (DNS) 62J-Jay Masur.

Maxim Chassis Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Jared Jansen (2); 2. 67-Dan Carsrud (1); 3. 10-Trevor Serbus (6); 4. 31-Koby Werkmeister (4); 5. 18R-Tyler Rabenberg (3); 6. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (5); 7. 28G-Gracyn Masur (7).