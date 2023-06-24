Hickle Wins AFCS Feature at Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (June 24, 2023) — J.J. Hickle picked up the feature victory Saturday night at Fremont Speedway. Hickle, from Quilcene, Washington, took the lead on lap 22 and drove away for the win. The victory was Hickle’s first since taking over the Seeling family owned #97 sprint car and first of the 2023 season. Stuart Brubaker, Nate Dussel, Harli White, and Travis Philo rounded out the top five.
Paul Weaver won the 305 sprint car main.
Fremont Speedway
Fremont, Ohio
Saturday, June 24, 2023
AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
Feature:
1. 97-JJ Hickle
2. 35-Stuart Brubaker
3. 1-Nate Dussel
4. 11N-Harli White
5. 5T-Travis Philo
6. 7N-Darin Naida
7. 22M-Dan McCarron
8. X-Mike Keegan
9. 83M-Broc Martin
10. 5-Byron Reed
11. 23-Zeth Sabo
12. 9Z-Duane Zablocki
13. 3V-Chris Verda
14. 26W-Cody White
15. 12-Brian Lay
16. 98-Robert Robenalt
17. 75-Jerry Dahms
18. 8M-TJ Michael
19. 99-Skylar Gee
20. 33w-Cap Henry
21. 15k-Creed Kemenah
22. 15C-Chris Andrews
23. 21-Larry Kingseed