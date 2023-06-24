Hickle Wins AFCS Feature at Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (June 24, 2023) — J.J. Hickle picked up the feature victory Saturday night at Fremont Speedway. Hickle, from Quilcene, Washington, took the lead on lap 22 and drove away for the win. The victory was Hickle’s first since taking over the Seeling family owned #97 sprint car and first of the 2023 season. Stuart Brubaker, Nate Dussel, Harli White, and Travis Philo rounded out the top five.

