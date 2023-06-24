McIntosh Masterful at Jacksonville

From POWRI

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (June 23, 2023) — Cannon McIntosh would use late race dramatics to his favor at Jacksonville Speedway to capture his twenty-first career victory with the POWRi National Midget League feature event in Night Two of the Eleventh Annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek festivities.

Early on-track competition with twenty-eight entries in the POWRi National Midget League would see Jade Avedisian start the action off with a quick hot-lap time of 12.114-second lap as Jade Avedisian, Thomas Meseraull, Karter Sarff, and Taylor Reimer each earned heat racing wins as well as Brody Wake earning the lone semi-feature race.

Setting the main event field would find high-point qualifier Jade Avedisian and front-row counterpart Chase McDermand each jockeying for positions as the green flag flew with Chase McDermand gaining the slight advantage on the opening lap with Thomas Meseraull, Jade Avedisian, Daniel Adler, and Steven Snyder Jr all racing inside the top five.

Finding the front of the field after an early race restart, Daniel Adler would overtake for the point of the field after McDermand misjudged the entry into turn one as Jade Avedisian and Thomas Meseraull pursued impatiently.

Witnessing Adler leading late, Cannon McIntosh would seem to wait until the perfect time to strike for the lead battle. Using the restart to perfection, McIntosh would launch to the lead using middle-track speed.

Holding the prized placement throughout the final five laps until the checkers waved would find Cannon McIntosh clinch his third POWRi National Midget League feature victory of 2023 while notching his second straight POWRi SPEEDWeek win.

“I honestly didn’t think we had a shot to win this one until the final caution came out with the choose cone really helping out in our track positioning,” said Cannon McIntosh in the Jacksonville Illinois victory lane ceremony. Adding, “I truly can’t say enough good things about this team and how well everything is going right now.”

Contending for the lead late, Thomas Meseraull would place a solid second as early leader of seven laps Chase McDermand would round out the podium placements. Hunting for the front would witness leader of fourteen laps Daniel Adler finish fourth as Jade Avedisian would round out the POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers at Jacksonville Speedway to start the Eleventh Annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek.

POWRi Illinois SPEEDweek

Jacksonville Speedway

Jacksonville, Illinois

Friday, June 23, 2023

POWRi National Midget League

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Jade Avedisian[5]

2. 3N-Jake Neuman[1]

3. 91-Zach Daum[6]

4. 97K-Cooper Williams[3]

5. 56-Mitchell Davis[4]

6. 51R-Jedd Ross[2]

7. 99K-Robert Carson[7]

Auto Meter Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[1]

2. 40-Chase McDermand[4]

3. 97-Gavin Miller[2]

4. 11-Clinton Boyles[6]

5. 08K-Brody Wake[5]

6. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[3]

7. 95-Chris Andrews[7]

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 21K-Karter Sarff[1]

2. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr[4]

3. 08-Cannon McIntosh[5]

4. 1K-Brayton Lynch[7]

5. 71E-Mariah Ede[2]

6. 44-Branigan Roark[3]

7. 00-John Heitzman[6]

AFCO Racing Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 25K-Taylor Reimer[1]

2. 50-Daniel Adler[4]

3. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[3]

4. 26-Chance Crum[5]

5. 13-Elijah Gile[7]

6. 56X-Mark Chisholm[2]

7. 11G-Patrick Lawson[6]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 08K-Brody Wake[2]

2. 95-Chris Andrews[10]

3. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]

4. 44-Branigan Roark[6]

5. 51R-Jedd Ross[7]

6. 99K-Robert Carson[9]

7. 11G-Patrick Lawson[12]

8. 56X-Mark Chisholm[8]

9. 56-Mitchell Davis[3]

10. 97K-Cooper Williams[1]

11. 71E-Mariah Ede[4]

12. 00-John Heitzman[11]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[9]

2. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[6]

3. 40-Chase McDermand[2]

4. 50-Daniel Adler[4]

5. 71-Jade Avedisian[1]

6. 25K-Taylor Reimer[8]

7. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr[3]

8. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[13]

9. 26-Chance Crum[15]

10. 97-Gavin Miller[14]

11. 11-Clinton Boyles[12]

12. 1K-Brayton Lynch[10]

13. 97K-Cooper Williams[23]

14. 3N-Jake Neuman[11]

15. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[19]

16. 44-Branigan Roark[20]

17. 13-Elijah Gile[16]

18. 99K-Robert Carson[22]

19. 08K-Brody Wake[17]

20. 91-Zach Daum[5]

21. 51R-Jedd Ross[21]

22. 21K-Karter Sarff[7]

23. 95-Chris Andrews[18]

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]

2. 3N-Jake Neuman[4]

3. 71M-Caden Englehart[6]

4. 01-Justin Standridge[2]

5. 13-Van Gurley Jr[3]

6. 47-Korey Weyant[5]

7. 12-Corbin Gurley[7]

8. 97-Scotty Milan[9]

9. 00-Robbie Standridge[8]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 23B-Brian Bell[2]

2. 31-Joey Moughan[4]

3. 1JR-Steven Russell[1]

4. 1T-Trevin Littleton[3]

5. 17-Reece Saldana[8]

6. 79-Gage Montgomery[5]

7. 8-Cory Bruns[9]

8. 83B-Jeff Beasley[7]

DNS: 10S-Jeremy Standridge

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 5D-Zach Daum[1]

2. 77U-Chris Urish[2]

3. 7A-Will Armitage[6]

4. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[5]

5. B8-John Barnard[8]

6. 33$-Shane O’Banion[3]

7. 2-Mark Siciliano[7]

DNS: 52F-Logan Faucon

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 23B-Brian Bell[1]

2. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]

3. 3N-Jake Neuman[2]

4. 5D-Zach Daum[7]

5. 7A-Will Armitage[5]

6. 47-Korey Weyant[17]

7. 77U-Chris Urish[8]

8. B8-John Barnard[10]

9. 1T-Trevin Littleton[13]

10. 71M-Caden Englehart[4]

11. 8-Cory Bruns[16]

12. 79-Gage Montgomery[18]

13. 1JR-Steven Russell[12]

14. 97-Scotty Milan[22]

15. 12-Corbin Gurley[20]

16. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[11]

17. 01-Justin Standridge[14]

18. 33$-Shane O’Banion[19]

19. 83B-Jeff Beasley[23]

20. 13-Van Gurley Jr[15]

21. 17-Reece Saldana[9]

22. 31-Joey Moughan[3]

DNS: 2-Mark Siciliano