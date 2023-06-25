Gravel Gets the Greenbacks at the High Bank Nationals

BRANDON, S.D. (June 24, 2023) — David Gravel earned a $250,000 payday with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at the High Bank Nationals Saturday night at Huset’s Speedway. Gravel, from Watertown, Connecticut, took over the lead after Buddy Kofoid’s engine expired after leading the first 30 laps. Gravel was up for the challenge at his car owner Tod Quiring’s facility holding off Rico Abreu in the closing stages of the main event.
High Bank Nationals
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series
Huset’s Speedway
Brandon, South Dakota
Saturday, June 24, 2023
NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps)
1. 2-David Gravel[4]
2. 24-Rico Abreu[3]
3. 57-Kyle Larson[6]
4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]
5. 41-Carson Macedo[7]
6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[5]
7. 49-Brad Sweet[22]
8. 5-Spencer Bayston[10]
9. 11-Cory Eliason[9]
10. 1A-Jacob Allen[11]
11. 15-Donny Schatz[13]
12. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[8]
13. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[21]
14. 20G-Noah Gass[16]
15. 3-Tim Kaeding[18]
16. 7S-Robbie Price[19]
17. 11S-Parker Price Miller[17]
18. 21-Brian Brown[12]
19. 25-Lachlan McHugh[23]
20. 83-James McFadden[14]
21. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[1]
22. 83H-Justin Henderson[15]
23. 88-Austin McCarl[24]
24. 17B-Bill Balog[20]