Wet Weather Forces Postponement of Friday’s Bank Midwest 360 Challenge Presented by Livewire Printing at Jackson Motorplex

From Shawn Miller

JACKSON, Minn. (July 7, 2023) — Jackson Motorplex officials have been forced to postpone the Bank Midwest 360 Challenge presented by Livewire Printing on Friday due to weather conditions.

Persistent rain throughout the morning combined with an unfavorable forecast for the remainder of the day halted the program that featured the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series and QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series 360 sprint cars as well as the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

Stay tuned to Jackson Motorplex social media channels next week for the latest information about a potential make-up date.

Jackson Motorplex is scheduled to have two more races later this month with the Bank Midwest IMCA Series Fair Race featuring the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Sport Compacts on July 25.

The New Fashion Pork 360 Challenge presented by Best Western Fairmont featuring the Barb and Dean Wieskus Memorial for the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series and QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series 360 sprint cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series is slated for July 28.