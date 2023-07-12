Macri Leaves Family Team; Lance Dewease to Drive the Eldora Million

(July 12, 2023) — Macri Motorsports announced on Tuesday that Anthony Macri would be stepping away driving duties of his family-owned race team. Veteran driver Lance Dewease will be stepping into the Macri 39M car for the Eldora Million.

The bombshell announcement comes after putting up tremendous statistics over the past three seasons including eight feature wins so far this season.

Macri was picked by TJSlideways.com as #11 seed to win the Eldora Million going into the weekend.

Look for more information on this story as the weekend progresses.