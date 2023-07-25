Cummins Wins Sprintweek Feature at Circle City

(July 24, 2023) — Kyle Cummins won the fourth round of NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week for the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series held Monday night at Circle City Raceway. The victory was the fifth of the 2023 season for the veteran driver from Princeton, Indiana.

Xavier Doney led early in the 30 lap feature while under pressure from Carson Garrett during the early stages of the feature. Garrett and Doney exchanging several slide jobs before Garrett took the lead on lap eight, only to lose it on lap ten to Doney after getting sideways in turn two.

Doney then found himself under fire from Kyle Cummins, who was able to slide by for the lead 20. Brady Bacon followed suit and bumped Doney down to third and began pressuring Cummins for the lead.

Bacon was applying pressure to Cummins for the top spot until he slid to a stop with seven to go in turn four challenging for the lead.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 24, 2023 – Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – 36th Annual USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-11.990; 2. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-12.106; 3. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-12.139; 4. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-12.144; 5. Max Adams, 17GP, Dutcher-12.149; 6. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-12.162; 7. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-12.169; 8. Logan Seavey, 2B, 2B Racing-12.212; 9. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-12.229; 10. Xavier Doney, 74, Doney/Lawson-12.244; 11. Shane Cottle, 2E, Epperson-12.296; 12. Dalton Stevens, 99x, Stevens-12.300; 13. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-12.340; 14. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-12.348; 15. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-12.371; 16. Geoff Ensign, 3F, Ensign-12.376; 17. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-12.379; 18. Rylan Gray, 06, Gray-12.485; 19. Daison Pursley, 5p, KO-12.490; 20. Brent Beauchamp, 11, Beauchamp-12.519; 21. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-12.521; 22. Emerson Axsom, 47BC, Clauson Marshall Newman-12.543; 23. Stevie Sussex, 77s, Sturgeon-12.551; 24. Braxton Cummings, 71B, Cummings-12.566; 25. Kevin Thomas Jr., 42, Cheney-12.571; 26. Joey Amantea, 88J, Amantea-12.573; 27. Kyle Shipley, 0G, Shipley-12.596; 28. Kobe Simpson, 21K, Simpson-12.699; 29. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-12.737; 30. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-12.756; 31. John Sluss, 4R, RayPro-12.774;; 32. Travis Millar, 93AU, Millar-12.793; 33. Trey Osborne, 6T, Osborne-12.893; 34. Matt McDonald, 5m, McDonald-13.223; 35. Justin Zimmerman, 1, D-Up-13.270; 36. Troy Carey, 45N, Carey-13.545; 37. Tayte Williamson, 20, Williamson-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Carson Garrett, 2. Sterling Cling, 3. Chase Stockon, 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5. Brandon Mattox, 6. C.J. Leary, 7. Max Adams, 8. Trey Osborne, 9. Eddie Tafoya Jr. NT

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Emerson Axsom, 2. Jake Swanson, 3. Xavier Doney, 4. Charles Davis Jr., 5. Robert Ballou, 6. Joey Amantea, 7. Matt Westfall, 8. Rylan Gray, 9. Justin Zimmerman. 2:09.48

T.J. FORGED THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Mitchel Moles, 2. Daison Pursley, 3. Shane Cottle, 4. Kyle Cummins, 5. Stevie Sussex, 6. Justin Grant, 7. Kyle Shipley, 8. John Sluss, 9. Troy Carey. 2:11.70

CAR IQ FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Brent Beauchamp, 3. Logan Seavey, 4. Braxton Cummings, 5. Geoff Ensign, 6. Kobe Simpson, 7. Travis Millar, 8. Dalton Stevens. 2:13.01

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. C.J. Leary, 3. Justin Grant, 4. Brandon Mattox, 5. Matt Westfall, 6. Joey Amantea, 7. Geoff Ensign, 8. Stevie Sussex, 9. Kyle Shipley, 10. Trey Osborne, 11. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 12. Max Adams, 13. Rylan Gray, 14. Justin Zimmerman, 15. Kobe Simpson, 16. Troy Carey, 17. John Sluss, 18. Travis Millar. 2:46.53

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Cummins (4), 2. Logan Seavey (3), 3. Shane Cottle (12), 4. Emerson Axsom (8), 5. Xavier Doney (1), 6. Carson Garrett (2), 7. Robert Ballou (10), 8. Jake Swanson (5), 9. C.J. Leary (9), 10. Daison Pursley (16), 11. Justin Grant (11), 12. Chase Stockon (13), 13. Joey Amantea (21), 14. Matt Westfall (22), 15. Brent Beauchamp (17), 16. Brady Bacon (6), 17. Brandon Mattox (15), 18. Braxton Cummings (19), 19. Kevin Thomas Jr. (20), 20. Sterling Cling (18), 21. Charles Davis Jr. (14), 22. Mitchel Moles (7). NT

(P) represents a provisional starter

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-7 Xavier Doney, Laps 8-9 Carson Garrett, Laps 10-19 Xavier Doney, Laps 20-30 Kyle Cummins.

**Tayte Williamson flipped during practice. Matt McDonald flipped during qualifying. Dalton Stevens flipped during the fourth heat. Mitchel Moles flipped on lap 15 of the feature.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Emerson Axsom-1442, 2-Brady Bacon-1423, 3-Justin Grant-1408, 4-Jake Swanson-1397, 5-Kyle Cummins-1341, 6-C.J. Leary-1302, 7-Mitchel Moles-1228, 8-Robert Ballou-1184, 9-Chase Stockon-1162, 10-Daison Pursley-1156.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PRESENTED BY HONEST ABE ROOFING POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-259, 2-Brady Bacon-259, 3-Emerson Axsom-249, 4-Robert Ballou-230, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-220, 6-Kyle Cummins-205, 7-C.J. Leary-204, 8-Shane Cottle-204, 9-Logan Seavey-202, 10-Carson Garrett-195.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-135, 2-Logan Seavey-81, 3-Matt Westfall-78, 4-Robert Ballou-70, 5-Brady Bacon-68, 6-Justin Grant-67, 7-Chase Stockon-61, 8-Emerson Axsom-57, 9-Shane Cottle-55, 10-Mitchel Moles-46.

USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Shane Cottle-42, 2-Joey Amantea-42, 3-Brady Bacon-35, 4-Logan Seavey-29, 5-Braxton Cummings-29, 6-Robert Ballou-27, 7-Daison Pursley-27, 8-Mitchel Moles-22, 9-Emerson Axsom-19, 10-Kevin Thomas Jr.-17.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 26, 2023 – Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana – 1/2-Mile Dirt Track – 36th Annual USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing