Sprint Cars Invade Jackson Motorplex This Friday for New Fashion Pork 360 Challenge

JACKSON, Minn. (July 24, 2023) – Jackson Motorplex will showcase the final 360ci winged sprint car event of the season at the track this Friday.

The dirt oval hosts the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series and QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series 360 sprint cars during the New Fashion Pork 360 Challenge presented by Best Western Fairmont featuring the Barb and Dean Wieskus Memorial.

The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will be in action as well.

Aaron Reutzel was victorious during the only 360 sprint car feature this season while Blaine Stegenga and Brandon Buysse each posted a Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series victory at Jackson Motorplex this year.

The pits open at 3 p.m. and the grandstands at 5 p.m. Hot laps will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Event tickets can be purchased online athttps://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

