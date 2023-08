(August 2, 2023) — The rampant sprint car silly season continued on Wednesday when Tim Shaffer announced his return to the DR Racing 49 car. Shaffer previously drove for DR racing from 2016 through 2019 season before parting ways. No information was released on when the DR Racing/Shaffer combination would appear in competition.

Cale Thomas had driven for DR Racing during the 2023 season before parting ways following the Eldora Million.