Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws and Xtreme Midgets at Pevely Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws, Xtreme Outlaw Midget Car Series Spencer Bayston (#5) and Cole Macedo (#21) racing for position Friday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Spencer Bayston. (Mark Funderburk photo) Karter Sarff (#21) racing with Taylor Reimer (#25) Friday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Karter Sarff in victory lane at Federate Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Spencer Bayston (#5) and Cole Macedo (#21) racing for position Friday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Spencer Bayston (#5) and Logan Schuchart (#1S) Friday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jamie Veal (#17) racing with Spencer Bayston (#5). (Mark Funderburk photo) Corey Day’s car sits on the track following a crash where he got into the catch fence Friday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Spencer Bayston celebrates his first feature victory of the season Friday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Spencer Bayston in victory lane after winning the World of Outlaws feature Friday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Spencer Bayston in victory lane whis his crew after winning the World of Outlaws feature Friday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) This place Brad Sweet, winner Spencer Bayston, and third place Giovanni Scelzi. (Mark Funderburk photo) Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55Photo GalleryWorld of Outlaws