Jackson Motorplex Preparing for AGCO Jackson Nationals Powered by FENDT Featuring the World of Outlaws Next Week

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 8, 2023) – Jackson Motorplex hosts a marquee event on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series schedule next week.

The 45 th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals powered by FENDT runs Aug. 17-19. The World of Outlaws tripleheader features the same format as last year with drivers accumulating points throughout a full World of Outlaws program the first two nights. The combined point total sets the stage for the $25,000-to-win finale.

Carson Macedo is the defending event champion after halting Logan Schuchart’s reign as the back-to-back winner in 2020 and 2021. Brad Sweet captured the title in 2017 and 2019 with Donny Schatz winning in 2018.

The support divisions will be the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series on Aug. 17-18 and the Upper Midwest Renegades Sprint Car Series on Aug. 19.

The grandstands open at 4 p.m. with hot laps set for 6:30 p.m. each night.

Event tickets can be purchased online athttps://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

Individual days can be purchased and there are three-day specials, which are only $125 for adult reserved and $115 for adult general admission. Youth (ages 12-years-old and younger) reserved tickets are $64.

Limited camping spots at Jackson Motorplex are also available and can be purchased online.

UP NEXT –

Aug. 17-19 for the 45 th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals powered by FENDT featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series (on Aug. 17-18) and the Upper Midwest Renegades Sprint Car Series (on Aug. 19)

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JacksonSpeedway/?fref=ts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .