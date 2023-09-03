Zeb Wise claims Attica Ambush finale for $12,000 payday

From Tyler Altmeyer/Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (September 2, 2023) – It was close to a weekend sweep at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, but Rudeen Racing’s Zeb Wise stepped in with other plans, ultimately concluding the speedway’s annual Attica Ambush presented by Janet Holbrook with a feature score. The victory, a $12,000 prize – the richest Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 prize in the track’s history – bumped Wise’s All Star victory count to four at the home of “Ohio’s Finest Racing,” now with 11-career All Star triumphs to his name, seven of which occurring during the 2023 season.

Although Wise was able to turn up the volume late, it was Friday night winner, Kerry Madsen, who claimed the early race lead, driving on to command the first 17 circuits before being overtaken by the Rudeen Racing No. 26. A mid-race caution on lap 16 is what set the winning tone for Wise, earning a great restart to take third from “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney, then sliding by Madsen in turn four just two circuits later.

Courtney would eventually follow Wise by Madsen the following lap, and despite wave after wave of two and three wide traffic, Wise held strong, leading Courtney, Madsen, Kyle Reinhardt, and Chris Windom to the final checkers.

“Just by the way my car was handling, I knew I’d be good late. But as the race went on, I started to struggle more and more. Especially with traffic,” Angola, Indiana’s Zeb Wise, driver of the Rudeen Racing/Rayce Rudeen Foundation No. 26 sprint car, said. “The lapped guys were having a race of their own, and they were putting on one heck of a show, I just didn’t know where I needed to go. I’m not sure where Tyler [Courtney] was behind me, but I knew he had to be close.

“Just hats off to this entire team,” Wise added. “We struggled some last night, but they gave me one heck of a race car tonight. They really make my job easy. Hats off to all of the fans. I love being at Attica and we love racing here.”

Fremont, Ohio’s Paul Weaver, six time and defending Fremont Fence and Guardrail 305 Sprint track champion, has had difficulties at Attica in 2023. He put it all together Saturday though, taking the lead on lap two and cruising to a nearly six second win in a non-stop 25 lap feature event. The victory is the second of the year for Weaver and Attica and he now has 70 career 305 sprint wins at the track. Coupled with his three 410 feature wins, Weaver has 73 total feature wins to lead all drivers in the track’s history. It was Weaver’s eighth total win in 2023 as he owns six victories at nearby Fremont Speedway.

While Weaver drove away from the field, a spirited battle ensued behind him with Dustin Stroup eventually finishing second ahead of John Ivy, Bryan Sebetto and lap one leader Logan Riehl rounding out the top five.

“The track was so good and fast I started getting stomach cramps and thought I was going to throw up in my helmet. I was just locked down and wide open around there. At the beginning of the year I had a kill switch go bad and it wouldn’t let the motor rev up. I changed everything and in 32 years of racing I had never had a kill switch go bad. I also had some bad luck but seems to be going well now,” said Weaver beside his Hampshire Racing Engines/Steve Brown’s B&B Drain Service/M&L Excavating backed No. 1W.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, Sept. 8 for the Mark Keegan Classic Season Championship Night with the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints in action. There is a rain date for championship night of Friday, Sept. 22 if needed.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

Contingency Awards/Results: Attica Raceway Park | September 2, 2023:

$12,000-to-win | Attica Ambush presented by Janet Holbrook

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 38

Macri Concrete/Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Zeb Wise | 12.926

Hercules Tires Fast Qualifier: Tyler Courtney | 12.907

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Kerry Madsen

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Carl Bowser

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Chris Windom

Kistler Racing Products Heat #4 Winner: Creed Kemenah

Classic Ink USA B-Main Winner: Cole Duncan

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Tyler Gunn

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Kerry Madsen

Tezos A-Main Winner: Zeb Wise

Tezos A-Main Hard Charger: Kraig Kinser (+6)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Travis Philo

Tezos A Feature (40 Laps): 1. 26-Zeb Wise[2]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]; 3. 55-Kerry Madsen[1]; 4. 45-Kyle Reinhardt[8]; 5. 4-Chris Windom[6]; 6. 33W-Cap Henry[9]; 7. 29-Carl Bowser[4]; 8. 9-Trey Jacobs[11]; 9. 42-Sye Lynch[10]; 10. 5-Byron Reed[12]; 11. 23-Cale Thomas[7]; 12. 88-Austin McCarl[13]; 13. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3]; 14. 8M-TJ Michael[17]; 15. 5T-Travis Philo[20]; 16. 22-Cole Duncan[21]; 17. 70-Kraig Kinser[23]; 18. 7N-Darin Naida[14]; 19. 50YR-JJ Hickle[15]; 20. 35-Stuart Brubaker[18]; 21. 97-Zeth Sabo[22]; 22. (DNF) 4S-Tyler Street[16]; 23. (DNF) 32-Bryce Lucius[19]; 24. (DNF) 5J-Jake Hesson[24] LAP LEADERS: Kerry Madsen (1-17), Zeb Wise (18-40)

Classic Ink USA B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 22-Cole Duncan[1]; 2. 97-Zeth Sabo[5]; 3. 70-Kraig Kinser[7]; 4. 5J-Jake Hesson[2]; 5. 68G-Tyler Gunn[6]; 6. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[12]; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell[3]; 8. 15C-Chris Andrews[10]; 9. 16-DJ Foos[15]; 10. 83M-Broc Martin[11]; 11. W20-Greg Wilson[9]; 12. 5E-Bobby Elliott[14]; 13. 20-Danial Burkhart[16]; 14. 90-Jeffrey Neubert[17]; 15. 75-Jerry Dahms[13]; 16. (DNF) 12-Brian Lay[8]; 17. (DNF) 49X-Tim Shaffer[4]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps): 1. 55-Kerry Madsen[1]; 2. 26-Zeb Wise[3]; 3. 15K-Creed Kemenah[2]; 4. 29-Carl Bowser[4]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]; 6. 4-Chris Windom[5]; 7. 23-Cale Thomas[8]; 8. 45-Kyle Reinhardt[7]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55-Kerry Madsen[1]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[3]; 3. 88-Austin McCarl[7]; 4. 4S-Tyler Street[2]; 5. 45-Kyle Reinhardt[4]; 6. 28M-Conner Morrell[9]; 7. 5J-Jake Hesson[6]; 8. 15C-Chris Andrews[8]; 9. 5E-Bobby Elliott[10]; 10. 22-Cole Duncan[5]

CSI Shocks Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 29-Carl Bowser[2]; 2. 42-Sye Lynch[1]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]; 4. 8M-TJ Michael[5]; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6]; 6. 97-Zeth Sabo[8]; 7. 12-Brian Lay[7]; 8. 83M-Broc Martin[3]; 9. 20-Danial Burkhart[9]; 10. (DNS) 6-Jimmie Ward Jr

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Chris Windom[1]; 2. 9-Trey Jacobs[3]; 3. 7N-Darin Naida[2]; 4. 26-Zeb Wise[4]; 5. 32-Bryce Lucius[7]; 6. 49X-Tim Shaffer[5]; 7. 70-Kraig Kinser[6]; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]; 9. 90-Jeffrey Neubert[9]

Mobil 1 Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 15K-Creed Kemenah[1]; 2. 5-Byron Reed[3]; 3. 50YR-JJ Hickle[2]; 4. 23-Cale Thomas[4]; 5. 5T-Travis Philo[5]; 6. 68G-Tyler Gunn[6]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson[7]; 8. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[8]; 9. 16-DJ Foos[9]

Hercules Tire Qualifying: 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:12.907[11]; 2. 26-Zeb Wise, 00:12.992[26]; 3. 45-Kyle Reinhardt, 00:13.056[9]; 4. 55-Kerry Madsen, 00:13.115[1]; 5. 4S-Tyler Street, 00:13.132[2]; 6. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:13.205[4]; 7. 22-Cole Duncan, 00:13.226[5]; 8. 5J-Jake Hesson, 00:13.237[6]; 9. 42-Sye Lynch, 00:13.270[12]; 10. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:13.274[8]; 11. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:13.295[7]; 12. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:13.296[3]; 13. 4-Chris Windom, 00:13.328[27]; 14. 23-Cale Thomas, 00:13.396[31]; 15. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 00:13.402[30]; 16. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 00:13.409[10]; 17. 7N-Darin Naida, 00:13.492[21]; 18. 9-Trey Jacobs, 00:13.538[22]; 19. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 00:13.545[25]; 20. 29-Carl Bowser, 00:13.572[13]; 21. 83M-Broc Martin, 00:13.588[14]; 22. 50YR-JJ Hickle, 00:13.593[33]; 23. 8M-TJ Michael, 00:13.616[15]; 24. 70-Kraig Kinser, 00:13.616[24]; 25. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:13.618[17]; 26. 12-Brian Lay, 00:13.619[16]; 27. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:13.625[29]; 28. 97-Zeth Sabo, 00:13.679[19]; 29. 5-Byron Reed, 00:13.721[35]; 30. 5T-Travis Philo, 00:13.781[34]; 31. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 00:13.822[37]; 32. W20-Greg Wilson, 00:13.949[32]; 33. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:14.072[36]; 34. 16-DJ Foos, 00:14.210[38]; 35. 20-Danial Burkhart, 00:14.806[20]; 36. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:14.929[28]; 37. 90-Jeffrey Neubert, 00:14.972[23]; 38. (DNS) 6-Jimmie Ward Jr, 00:59.999

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions OWNER Standings (As of 9/2):

Clauson Marshall Racing – 4836

Rudeen Racing – 4828

Vermeer Motorsports – 4724

Lane Racing – 4596

Bryan Grove Racing – 4438

Seeling Motorsports – 4188

Bill McCandless Ford – 4156

D3 Motorsports Group – 3808

Premier Motorsports – 2588

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions DRIVER Standings (As of 9/2):

Zeb Wise – 4718

Chris Windom – 4596

Tyler Courtney – 4033

Sye Lynch – 3872

J.J. Hickle – 3840

Conner Morrell – 3808

Tim Shaffer – 3756

Scotty Thiel – 2368

Kerry Madsen – 2338

Parker Price-Miller – 2328

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

1.26-Jamie Miller, 14.732; 2.49i-John Ivy, 14.747; 3.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.920; 4.5-Kody Brewer, 14.924; 5.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.945; 6.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.946; 7.2-Brenden Torok, 14.972; 8.10X-Dustin Stroup, 14.989; 9.28-Shawn Valenti, 15.017; 10.13S-Drew Siferd, 15.025; 11.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 15.052; 12.51M-Haldon Miller, 15.083; 13.4X-Blayne Keckler, 15.105; 14.01-Bryan Sebetto, 15.111; 15.1W-Paul Weaver, 15.417; 16.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 15.446; 17.3M-Logan Mongeau, 15.449; 18.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 15.501; 19.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 15.532; 20.27-Calob Crispen, 15.563; 21.63-Randy Ruble, 15.820; 22.78-Austin Black, 15.845; 23.319-Steven Watts, 16.185; 24.44-Jason Young, 16.370; 25.1S-James Saam, 16.422; 26.14A-Alex Clute, 16.428;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 2-Brenden Torok[2] ; 2. 49i-John Ivy[4] ; 3. 5-Kody Brewer[3] ; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[6] ; 5. 4X-Blayne Keckler[5] ; 6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[7] ; 7. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[8] ; 8. 63-Randy Ruble[9] ; 9. 51M-Haldon Miller[1]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 9R-Logan Riehl[2] ; 3. 7M-Brandon Moore[3] ; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6] ; 5. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[7] ; 6. 1S-James Saam[9] ; 7. 13S-Drew Siferd[5] ; 8. 34-Jud Dickerson[1] ; 9. 44-Jason Young[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[1] ; 2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[4] ; 3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[2] ; 4. 28-Shawn Valenti[3] ; 5. 27-Calob Crispen[5] ; 6. 78-Austin Black[6] ; 7. 319-Steven Watts[7] ; 8. 14A-Alex Clute[8]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 3M-Logan Mongeau[1] ; 2. 13S-Drew Siferd[5] ; 3. 78-Austin Black[3] ; 4. 63-Randy Ruble[7] ; 5. 51M-Haldon Miller[10] ; 6. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[4] ; 7. 319-Steven Watts[6] ; 8. 1S-James Saam[2] ; 9. 34-Jud Dickerson[8] ; 10. 14A-Alex Clute[9] ; 11. 44-Jason Young[11]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[2] ; 2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[3] ; 3. 49i-John Ivy[8] ; 4. 01-Bryan Sebetto[9] ; 5. 9R-Logan Riehl[1] ; 6. 26-Jamie Miller[7] ; 7. 2-Brenden Torok[6] ; 8. 5-Kody Brewer[5] ; 9. 7M-Brandon Moore[4] ; 10. X15-Kasey Ziebold[11] ; 11. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[10] ; 12. 28-Shawn Valenti[12] ; 13. 13S-Drew Siferd[17] ; 14. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[14] ; 15. 3M-Logan Mongeau[16] ; 16. 4X-Blayne Keckler[13] ; 17. 27-Calob Crispen[15] ; 18. 78-Austin Black[18] ; 19. 63-Randy Ruble[19] ; 20. 51M-Haldon Miller[20]