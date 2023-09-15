Isaac Chapple Captures Checkers in JHDMM Night One Win with POWRi WAR

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (9/14/23) Isaac Chapple would perfect the mid-to-low line to capture the Jesse Hockett Daniel McMillin Memorial Night One feature victory at Lucas Oil Speedway to notch his first career feature win with the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League by leading twenty-two of the twenty-five-lap feature event.

Initial on-track actions would witness Wyatt Burks start quickest in qualifying hot laps with a 14.662-second lap as Jack Wagner, Ricky Lewis, Rylan Gray, and Wyatt Burks would each earn heat racing wins with Anthony Nicholson pocketing the lone semi-feature victory. Wyatt Burks would snag the nightly high-point qualifier award to earn the pole starting position.

Opposing on the initial green flag start would find Wyatt Burks battle against front-row companion Ricky Lewis into the first pair of corners with outside row-two starter Mario Clouser squeezing through to gain the opening on-track advantage as Wyatt Burks, Ricky Lewis, Rylan Gray, and Casey Shuman all ran inside the top-five while attempting to run down the speedy pacesetter.

Overtaking for the lead by using a daring low-to-mid maneuver on lap four, Isaac Chapple would shoot to the front of the field with Mario Clouser holding steady in the runner-up positioning with Rylan Gray grabbing the third spot as Ricky Lewis and Casey Shuman would begin a spirited battle to round out the running top-five.

Holding the point position for the final twenty-two revolutions would witness Isaac Chapple protect the lead and emerge victorious from the hard-fought efforts of Mario Clouser and Rylan Gray that rounded out the final podium placements as the checkered flag waved.

“This one is very special to me, I watched the track crew rework the low line during Intermission so I came out with a plan. I was way too tight to begin with and a little slow at the end but was able to hold off Mario after he showed me the outside” said the celebratory Isaac Chapple in the Lucas Oil Speedway victory lane.

High-point qualifier Wyatt Burks would finish fourth as Casey Shuman rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League in the Night One Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway.

POWRi WAR Sprint League | Lucas Oil Speedway | 9/14/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Hot Lap Quick Time: 11W-Wyatt Burks(14.662)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 77-Jack Wagner

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 41-Ricky Lewis

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race 3 Winner: 06-Rylan Gray

AFCO Racing Heat Race 4 Winner: 11W-Wyatt Burks

Max Papis Innovations Semi Feature Winner: 16-Anthony Nicholson

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 11W-Wyatt Burks

Super Clean Hard Charger: 16-Anthony Nicholson(+9)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 6D-Isaac Chapple

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 6D-Isaac Chapple[5]; 2. 6-Mario Clouser[4]; 3. 06-Rylan Gray[6]; 4. 11W-Wyatt Burks[1]; 5. 24W-Casey Shuman[7]; 6. 41-Ricky Lewis[2]; 7. 79-Keith Martin[9]; 8. 16-Anthony Nicholson[17]; 9. 5-Jesse Vermillion[14]; 10. 15D-Andrew Deal[10]; 11. 93-Taylor Walton[8]; 12. 77X-Colt Treharn[12]; 13. 91K-Branigan Roark[22]; 14. 15B-Quinton Benson[11]; 15. 77-Jack Wagner[3]; 16. 13-Chase Howard[18]; 17. 2H-Luke Howard[13]; 18. 31-Tim Creech II[16]; 19. 74N-Natalie Doney[21]; 20. 15E-Dakota Earls[19]; 21. 93M-Josh Most[15]; 22. 21M-Michael Moore[20].

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 16-Anthony Nicholson[3]; 2. 13-Chase Howard[5]; 3. 15E-Dakota Earls[1]; 4. 21M-Michael Moore[9]; 5. 74N-Natalie Doney[10]; 6. 91K-Branigan Roark[7]; 7. 11X-Tom Curran[4]; 8. 33T-Michael Merrell[12]; 9. 77K-Katlynn Leer[6]; 10. 33-Bryson Smith[8]; 11. 43MD-Brennon Marshall[13]; 12. (DNF) 49-Brian Ruhlman[2]; 13. (DNS) 1-Chris Desselle.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Jack Wagner[3]; 2. 6D-Isaac Chapple[4]; 3. 77X-Colt Treharn[2]; 4. 15E-Dakota Earls[1]; 5. 49-Brian Ruhlman[5]; 6. 13-Chase Howard[7]; 7. 74N-Natalie Doney[6]; 8. 33T-Michael Merrell[8].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Ricky Lewis[4]; 2. 93-Taylor Walton[2]; 3. 93M-Josh Most[1]; 4. 5-Jesse Vermillion[3]; 5. 16-Anthony Nicholson[5]; 6. 91K-Branigan Roark[6]; 7. 21M-Michael Moore[7]; 8. 43MD-Brennon Marshall[8].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 06-Rylan Gray[1]; 2. 6-Mario Clouser[4]; 3. 79-Keith Martin[5]; 4. 15B-Quinton Benson[7]; 5. 11X-Tom Curran[2]; 6. 77K-Katlynn Leer[3]; 7. 1-Chris Desselle[6].

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[4]; 2. 24W-Casey Shuman[2]; 3. 15D-Andrew Deal[5]; 4. 2H-Luke Howard[7]; 5. 31-Tim Creech II[3]; 6. 33-Bryson Smith[1].

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 6D-Isaac Chapple, 00:14.735[7]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:14.964[8]; 3. 77X-Colt Treharn, 00:15.243[6]; 4. 15E-Dakota Earls, 00:15.319[2]; 5. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 00:15.360[3]; 6. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:15.576[1]; 7. 13-Chase Howard, 00:15.673[4]; 8. 33T-Michael Merrell, 00:16.209[5].

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 41-Ricky Lewis, 00:14.892[1]; 2. 5-Jesse Vermillion, 00:15.157[5]; 3. 93-Taylor Walton, 00:15.188[2]; 4. 93M-Josh Most, 00:15.350[4]; 5. 16-Anthony Nicholson, 00:15.389[8]; 6. 91K-Branigan Roark, 00:15.749[7]; 7. 21M-Michael Moore, 00:16.078[3]; 8. 43MD-Brennon Marshall, 00:16.582[6].

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 6-Mario Clouser, 00:14.702[4]; 2. 77K-Katlynn Leer, 00:14.774[6]; 3. 11X-Tom Curran, 00:15.090[1]; 4. 06-Rylan Gray, 00:15.144[2]; 5. 79-Keith Martin, 00:15.224[3]; 6. 15B-Quinton Benson, 00:15.859[5]; 7. 1-Chris Desselle, 00:16.084[7].

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks, 00:14.662[5]; 2. 31-Tim Creech II, 00:14.774[3]; 3. 24W-Casey Shuman, 00:14.887[6]; 4. 33-Bryson Smith, 00:15.325[7]; 5. 15D-Andrew Deal, 00:15.570[4]; 6. 2H-Luke Howard, 00:17.000[1].

Next up for the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will be the final two nights of the highly anticipated 13th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway on September 15-16.

