Dewease Scores First For Macri Stables At Williams Grove

From Shawn Brouse
MECHANICSGBURG, PA (September 22, 2023) — Lance Dewease scored his first sprint car win for the No. 39M Macri Motorsports stables, at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night by taking the Kiely Construction World of Outlaws tune up race for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars.
The victory was worth $6,000 for Dewease as he scored his third win of the season at the track and his 114th overall at the oval.
In the 358 sprint main, the final event of the season was credited to Derek Locke after Chad Criswell failed to make weight during post race inspection.
Brent Marks started on the pole of the 25-lap 410 sprint main and jetted into control followed by fourth starter Dewease on the opening lap as the pair disposed of second starter Troy Wagaman Jr.
Marks, who was working on his fifth win of the season at Williams Grove, entered the rear of the field on the seventh tour chased by Dewease and at the halfway point the margin between first and second was 1.45 seconds.
A red flag halted the race with 10 laps to go when Ryan Smith turned over on the frontstretch and Danny Dietrich slowed with a left rear flat tire.
The restart saw Dewease go low and pull a slide job in the first turn to net control however he failed to complete the pass, allowing Marks to slingshot back around for control.
He attempted the pass again a lap later and again didn’t complete the move.
And then seconds later Marks slowed dramatically on the backstretch and pulled into the pits, handing the point over to the Fayetteville driver.
Dewease then ran to a 1.407 second win over a closing Freddie Rahmer.
Wagaman was third followed by Devon Borden and TJ Stutts, who was the PA Dyno Hard Charger.
Sixth through 10th went to Cameron Smith, Chad Trout, Dylan Norris, Danny Dietrich and Jake Karklin in his first ever visit to the speedway.
Heats went to Dewease, Rahmer and Cameron Smith. Marks won the dash to earn the pole for the main event.
Dewease set fast time with a lap of 16.888 seconds.
Polesitter Matt Findley led the first three laps before Chad Criswell took the lead on a restart.
Frankie Herr raced into second on the seventh tour but failed to challenge Criswell.
Herr held the spot until 11th starter Derek Locke went low in the first turn to gain the position.
A final restart with one lap to go saw Criswell get away from Locke only to fail post race inspection, remanding the win to the Carlisle driver.
Credited with second through fifth was Herr, Kody Hartlaub, Kyle Spence and Dylan Norris.
Doug Hammaker rode home seventh and scored the 2023 358 sprint track title.
Heats went to Findley, Bryn Gohn and Logan Rumsey.
Locke also earned the PA Dyno Hard Charger Award and became the only repeat winner of the season at Williams Grove in nine races contested.
Williams Grove Speedway
Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
Saturday, September 22, 2023
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. Lance Dewease
2. Freddie Rahmer
3. Troy Wagaman Jr.
4. Devon Borden
5. TJ Stutts
6. Cameron Smith
7. Chad Trout
8. Dylan Norris
9. Danny Dietrich
10. Jake Karklin
11. Justin Whittall
12. Lucas Wolfe
13. Jeff Halligan
14. Kyle Moody
15. Billy Dietrich
16. Robbie Kendall
17. Mike Walter II.
18. JJ Loss
19. Chris Arnold
20. TJ Greve
21. Brent Marks
22. Ryan Smith
23. Tyler Reeser
24. Rick Lafferty
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. Derek Locke
2. Frankie Herr
3. Kody Hartlaub
4. Kyle Spence
5. Dylan Norris
6. Steve Owings
7. Doug Hammaker
8. Matt Findley
9. Logan Rumsey
10. Shane Yost
11. Zach Newlin
12. Brady Dillon
13. Steve Downs
14. Jay Galloway
15. Jon Brennfleck
16. Chris Frank
17. Jayden Wolf
18. Bryn Gohn
19. Tyler Walton
20. Nick Yinger
21. Cody Fletcher
22. Jake Eldreth
23. Denny Gross
24. Justin Foster
25. Chad Criswell