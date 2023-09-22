Dewease Scores First For Macri Stables At Williams Grove

From Shawn Brouse

MECHANICSGBURG, PA (September 22, 2023) — Lance Dewease scored his first sprint car win for the No. 39M Macri Motorsports stables, at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night by taking the Kiely Construction World of Outlaws tune up race for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars.

The victory was worth $6,000 for Dewease as he scored his third win of the season at the track and his 114th overall at the oval.

In the 358 sprint main, the final event of the season was credited to Derek Locke after Chad Criswell failed to make weight during post race inspection.

Brent Marks started on the pole of the 25-lap 410 sprint main and jetted into control followed by fourth starter Dewease on the opening lap as the pair disposed of second starter Troy Wagaman Jr.

Marks, who was working on his fifth win of the season at Williams Grove, entered the rear of the field on the seventh tour chased by Dewease and at the halfway point the margin between first and second was 1.45 seconds.

A red flag halted the race with 10 laps to go when Ryan Smith turned over on the frontstretch and Danny Dietrich slowed with a left rear flat tire.

The restart saw Dewease go low and pull a slide job in the first turn to net control however he failed to complete the pass, allowing Marks to slingshot back around for control.

He attempted the pass again a lap later and again didn’t complete the move.

And then seconds later Marks slowed dramatically on the backstretch and pulled into the pits, handing the point over to the Fayetteville driver.

Dewease then ran to a 1.407 second win over a closing Freddie Rahmer.

Wagaman was third followed by Devon Borden and TJ Stutts, who was the PA Dyno Hard Charger.

Sixth through 10th went to Cameron Smith, Chad Trout, Dylan Norris, Danny Dietrich and Jake Karklin in his first ever visit to the speedway.

Heats went to Dewease, Rahmer and Cameron Smith. Marks won the dash to earn the pole for the main event.

Dewease set fast time with a lap of 16.888 seconds.

Polesitter Matt Findley led the first three laps before Chad Criswell took the lead on a restart.

Frankie Herr raced into second on the seventh tour but failed to challenge Criswell.

Herr held the spot until 11th starter Derek Locke went low in the first turn to gain the position.

A final restart with one lap to go saw Criswell get away from Locke only to fail post race inspection, remanding the win to the Carlisle driver.

Credited with second through fifth was Herr, Kody Hartlaub, Kyle Spence and Dylan Norris.

Doug Hammaker rode home seventh and scored the 2023 358 sprint track title.

Heats went to Findley, Bryn Gohn and Logan Rumsey.

Locke also earned the PA Dyno Hard Charger Award and became the only repeat winner of the season at Williams Grove in nine races contested.

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Saturday, September 22, 2023

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Lance Dewease

2. Freddie Rahmer

3. Troy Wagaman Jr.

4. Devon Borden

5. TJ Stutts

6. Cameron Smith

7. Chad Trout

8. Dylan Norris

9. Danny Dietrich

10. Jake Karklin

11. Justin Whittall

12. Lucas Wolfe

13. Jeff Halligan

14. Kyle Moody

15. Billy Dietrich

16. Robbie Kendall

17. Mike Walter II.

18. JJ Loss

19. Chris Arnold

20. TJ Greve

21. Brent Marks

22. Ryan Smith

23. Tyler Reeser

24. Rick Lafferty

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Derek Locke

2. Frankie Herr

3. Kody Hartlaub

4. Kyle Spence

5. Dylan Norris

6. Steve Owings

7. Doug Hammaker

8. Matt Findley

9. Logan Rumsey

10. Shane Yost

11. Zach Newlin

12. Brady Dillon

13. Steve Downs

14. Jay Galloway

15. Jon Brennfleck

16. Chris Frank

17. Jayden Wolf

18. Bryn Gohn

19. Tyler Walton

20. Nick Yinger

21. Cody Fletcher

22. Jake Eldreth

23. Denny Gross

24. Justin Foster

25. Chad Criswell