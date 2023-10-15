IRP’S USAC SILVER CROWN FINALE ﻿POSTPONED TO SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

From USAC

Brownsburg, Indiana (October 14, 2023)………Saturday’s USAC Silver Crown National Championship finale has been postponed to Sunday, October 15, after persistent showers hammered Brownsburg, Indiana’s Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park following qualifying.

Track drying efforts were made for nearly two hours, but the cool temperatures combined with the existing moisture on the surface of the .686-mile paved oval didn’t help matters.

On Sunday, the pits open at 9am Eastern with the front gates opening at 11am, practice at 11am and the three feature events beginning at noon. The 30-lap Browns Oil Service Pavement Midget feature will begin the festivities followed by a 40-lap 500 Sprint Car Tour feature and the 100-lap USAC Silver Crown finale.

Wristbands, tickets and pit passes from Saturday may be used for entry to Sunday’s racing program at IRP.

USAC Silver Crown Dirt Draft Practice and Honest Abe Qualifying was completed on Saturday prior to the weather intervening. Bobby Santos (Franklin, Mass.) was the fastest in both practice sessions while Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.) captured the pole position with a lap of 20.838 seconds during qualifying.

Swanson’s fast qualifying effort earned him three bonus points toward the USAC Silver Crown championship standings. He now stands 13 points behind championship leader Logan Seavey. Seavey will start in the fifth spot, and if he is able to finish fourth or better in Sunday’s main event, he would clinch the series title.

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: October 14, 2023 – Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, Indiana – .686-Mile Paved Oval – Howard Companies Championship Saturday

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Kody Swanson, 77, Doran/Binks-20.838; 2. Bobby Santos, 98, DJ-20.845; 3. Tanner Swanson, 2, Bowman-20.914; 4. Justin Grant, 91, Hemelgarn-20.958; 5. Logan Seavey, 22, Rice/Abacus-20.969; 6. Mario Clouser, 92, Kazmark-21.187; 7. Russ Gamester, 51, Gamester-21.193; 8. C.J. Leary, 6, Klatt-21.257; 9. Davey Hamilton Jr., 19, Legacy-21.403; 10. Kyle O’Gara, 67, SFHR-21.449; 11. Kaylee Bryson, 26, Pierce-21.530; 12. Dakoda Armstrong, 5, C & A-21.664; 13. Derek Bischak, 131, Bischak-21.674; 14. Kyle Robbins, 7, KR-21.676; 15. Tanner Berryhill, 14, Hamilton/SRG-21.776; 16. Trey Burke, 11, Hamilton/SRG-21.859; 17. Kyle Steffens, 08, Steffens-21.975; 18. Bryan Gossel, 06, Gossel-22.115; 19. Gregg Cory, 32, Williams-22.301; 20. Trey Osborne, 81, BCR-22.379; 21. Travis Welpott, 18, Welpott-24.321; 22. Tom Paterson, 111, Paterson-NT; 23. Dave Berkheimer, 31, Berkheimer-NT; 24. Mike McVetta, 94, RAM-NT; 25. Taylor Ferns, 555, Ferns-NT

FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses)

Postponed to Sunday, October 15.

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-621, 2-Kody Swanson-608, 3-Justin Grant-497, 4-C.J. Leary-404, 5-Mario Clouser-395, 6-Kaylee Bryson-395, 7-Taylor Ferns-389, 8-Matt Westfall-382, 9-Bobby Santos-315, 10-Trey Burke-307.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-179, 2-Logan Seavey-130, 3-Emerson Axsom-112, 4-Justin Grant-106, 4-Shane Cottle-106, 6-Matt Westfall-105, 7-Robert Ballou-100, 8-Brady Bacon-92, 9-Chase Stockon-90, 10-Kevin Thomas Jr.-73.

NEXT USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: October 15, 2023 – Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, Indiana – .686-Mile Paved Oval – Howard Companies Championship Saturday

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Practice Fastest Driver: Bobby Santos (20.665)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Kody Swanson (20.838)