Combined 2024 World of Outlaws/High Limit Series Schedule

_Top Features, High Limit Racing, World of Outlaws
Logan Schuchart (#1s) and Brad Sweet (#49) Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo)
DateTrackCity/STCo.Division/SeriesEvent
2/7/2024Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsDIRTcar Nationals
2/8/2024Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsDIRTcar Nationals
2/9/2024Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsDIRTcar Nationals
2/10/2024Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsDIRTcar Nationals
2/12/2024East Bay Raceway ParkTampa, FLUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
2/13/2024East Bay Raceway ParkTampa, FLUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
2/22/2024Golden Isles SpeedwayWaynesville, GAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
2/24/2024Golden Isles SpeedwayWaynesville, GAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
3/3/2024Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsBike Week Jamboree
3/4/2024Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsBike Week Jamboree
3/8/2024Kennedale Speedway ParkKennedale, TXUSAWorld of Outlaws
3/9/2024Kennedale Speedway ParkKennedale, TXUSAWorld of Outlaws
3/15/2024Cotton Bowl SpeedwayPaige, TXUSAWorld of Outlaws
3/16/2024Cotton Bowl SpeedwayPaige, TXUSAWorld of Outlaws
3/22/2024Big O SpeedwayEnnis, TXUSAWorld of Outlaws
3/23/2024Lawton SpeedwayLawton, OKUSAWorld of Outlaws
3/29/2024Thunderbird SpeedwayMuskogee, OKUSAWorld of Outlaws
3/30/202481 SpeedwayPark City, KSUSAWorld of Outlaws
4/5/2024US 36 RacewayOsborn, MOUSAWorld of Outlaws
4/6/2024Arrowhead SpeedwayColcord, OKUSAWorld of Outlaws
4/9/2024Riverside International SpeedwayWest Memphis, ARUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesMid-Week Money Series
4/12/2024Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55Pevely, MOUSAWorld of Outlaws
4/12/2024Texarkana 67 SpeedwayTexarkana, ARUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
4/13/2024Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55Pevely, MOUSAWorld of Outlaws
4/13/2024the Dirt Track at Texas Motor SpeedwayFort Worth, TXUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
4/14/2024RPM SpeedwayCrandall, TXUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
4/16/2024Red Dirt RacewayMeeker, OKUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesMid-Week Money Series
4/19/2024Paducha International RacewayPuducha, KYUSAWorld of Outlaws
4/19/2024TBATBAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
4/20/2024Salina Highbanks SpeedwaySalina, OKUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
4/20/2024Tri-State SpeedwayHaubstadt, INUSAWorld of Outlaws
4/26/2024Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of Outlaws
4/27/2024Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of Outlaws
5/1/202481 SpeedwayWichita, KSUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesMid-Week Money Series
5/1/2024Jacksonville RacewayJacksonville, ILUSAWorld of Outlaws
5/3/2024Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAWorld of Outlaws#letsracetwo
5/3/2024Lakeside SpeedwayKansas City, KSUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesHeartland of America Showdown
5/4/2024Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAWorld of Outlaws#letsracetwo
5/4/2024Lakeside SpeedwayKansas City, KSUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesHeartland of America Showdown
5/8/2024Lincoln SpeedwayAbbottstown, PAUSAWorld of Outlaws
5/10/202434 RacewayBurlington, IAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
5/10/2024Williams Grove SpeedwayMechanicsburg, PAUSAWorld of OutlawsMorgan Cup
5/11/2024Tri-City SpeedwayGranite City, ILUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
5/11/2024Williams Grove SpeedwayMechanicsburg, PAUSAWorld of OutlawsMorgan Cup
5/14/2024Kokomo SpeedwayKokomo, INUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesMid-Week Money Series
5/16/2024Outlaw Motor SpeedwayDundee, NYUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
5/17/2024Attica Raceway ParkAttica, OHUSAWorld of Outlaws
5/17/2024Utica-Rome SpeedwayVernon, NYUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
5/18/2024Fonda SpeedwayFonda, NYUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
5/18/2024Sharon SpeedwayHartford, OHUSAWorld of Outlaws
5/24/2024Atomic SpeedwayChillicothe, OHUSAWorld of Outlaws
5/25/2024Atomic SpeedwayChillicothe, OHUSAWorld of Outlaws
5/25/2024Port Royal SpeedwayPort Royal, PAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesBob Weikert Memorial
5/26/2024Port Royal SpeedwayPort Royal, PAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesBob Weikert Memorial
5/27/2024Fremont SpeedwayFremont, OH USAWorld of Outlaws
5/28/2024Grandview SpeedwayBechtelsville, PAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesMid-Week Money Series
5/31/2024Beaver Dam RacewayBeaver Dam, WIUSAWorld of OutlawsJim "JB" Boyd Memorial
5/31/2024TBATBAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
6/1/2024Beaver Dam RacewayBeaver Dam, WIUSAWorld of OutlawsJim "JB" Boyd Memorial
6/1/2024Butler Motor SpeedwayQuincy, MIUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
6/4/2024Davenport SpeedwayDavenport, IAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesMid-Week Money Series
6/7/2024I-70 Motorsports ParkOdessa, MOUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
6/7/2024River Cities SpeedwayGrand Forks, NDUSAWorld of Outlaws
6/8/2024I-70 Motorsports ParkOdessa, MOUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesRayce Rudeen Foundation Race
6/8/2024Ogilvie RacewayOgilvie, MNUSAWorld of Outlaws
6/11/2024Eagle RacewayEagle, NEUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesMid-Week Money Series
6/14/2024Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of Outlaws
6/15/2024Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of Outlaws
6/19/2024Huset's SpeedwayBrandon, SDUSAWorld of Outlaws
6/20/2024Huset's SpeedwayBrandon, SDUSAWorld of Outlaws
6/21/2024Huset's SpeedwayBrandon, SDUSAWorld of Outlaws
6/22/2024Huset's SpeedwayBrandon, SDUSAWorld of Outlaws
6/26/2024Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesMid-Week Money Series
6/28/2024Cedar Lake SpeedwayNew Richmond, WIUSAWorld of Outlaws
6/28/2024Lucas Oil RacewayWheatland, MOUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesDiamond Classic
6/29/2024Cedar Lake SpeedwayNew Richmond, WIUSAWorld of Outlaws
6/29/2024Lucas Oil RacewayWheatland, MOUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesDiamond Classic
7/12/2024Wilmot RacewayWilmot, WIUSAWorld of OutlawsLarry Hillerud Memorial
7/13/2024Portsmouth Raceway ParkPortsmouth, OHUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesDean Knittle Memorial
7/13/2024Wilmot RacewayWilmot, WIUSAWorld of OutlawsLarry Hillerud Memorial
7/16/2024Attica Raceway ParkAttica, OHUSAWorld of OutlawsBrad Doty Classic
7/17/2024Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesTwin Features
7/18/2024Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesJoker's Jackpot
7/19/2024Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAWorld of OutlawsKnight Before the Kings Royal
7/20/2024Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAWorld of OutlawsKnights Royal
7/23/2024Lernerville SpeedwaySarver, PAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
7/24/2024BAPS Motor SpeedwayYork Haven, PAUSAWorld of Outlaws
7/26/2024Williams Grove SpeedwayMechanicsburg, PAUSAWorld of OutlawsSummer Nationals
7/27/2024Williams Grove SpeedwayMechanicsburg, PAUSAWorld of OutlawsSummer Nationals
7/28/2024Weedsport SpeedwayWeedsport, NYUSAWorld of Outlaws
8/2/2024Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55Pevely, MOUSAWorld of OutlawsNight before the Ironman
8/3/2024Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55Pevely, MOUSAWorld of OutlawsIronman 55
8/7/2024Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of OutlawsKnoxville Nationals
8/8/2024Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of OutlawsKnoxville Nationals
8/9/2024Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of OutlawsKnoxville Nationals
8/10/2024Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of OutlawsKnoxville Nationals
8/15/2024Thunderbowl RacewayTulare, CAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
8/16/2024Jackson MotorplexJackson, MNUSAWorld of OutlawsJackson Nationals
8/16/2024Kings SpeedwayHanford, CAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
8/17/2024Jackson MotorplexJackson, MNUSAWorld of OutlawsJackson Nationals
8/17/2024Placerville SpeedwayPlacerville, CAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
8/22/2024Silver Dollar SpeedwayChico, CAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesGold Cup Race of Champions
8/23/2024River Cities SpeedwayGrand Forks, NDUSAWorld of Outlaws
8/23/2024Silver Dollar SpeedwayChico, CAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesGold Cup Race of Champions
8/24/2024Red River Valley SpeedwayWest Fargo, NDUSAWorld of Outlaws
8/24/2024Silver Dollar SpeedwayChico, CAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesGold Cup Race of Champions
8/26/2024Douglas County SpeedwayRoseburg, ORUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
8/28/2024Grays Harbor RacewayElma, WAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
8/29/2024Skagit SpeedwayAlger, WAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesSkagit Nationals
8/30/2024Skagit SpeedwayAlger, WAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesSkagit Nationals
8/31/2024Huset's SpeedwayBrandon, SDUSAWorld of Outlaws
8/31/2024Skagit SpeedwayAlger, WAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesSkagit Nationals
9/1/2024Huset's SpeedwayBrandon, SDUSAWorld of Outlaws
9/5/2024Port Royal SpeedwayPort Royal, PAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
9/6/2024Port Royal SpeedwayPort Royal, PAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
9/6/2024Stockton Dirt TrackStockton, CAUSAWorld of Outlaws
9/7/2024Port Royal SpeedwayPort Royal, PAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesTuscarora 50
9/7/2024Stockton Dirt TrackStockton, CAUSAWorld of OutlawsTom Tarlton Classic
9/13/2024Bakersfield SpeedwayBakersfield, CAUSAWorld of Outlaws
9/13/2024Lernerville SpeedwaySarver, PAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesCommonwealth Clash
9/14/2024Lernerville SpeedwaySarver, PAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesCommonwealth Clash
9/14/2024Merced SpeedwayMerced, CAUSAWorld of Outlaws
9/20/2024Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series4-Crown Nationals
9/20/2024Thunderbowl RacewayTulare, CAUSAWorld of OutlawsDennis Roth Classic
9/21/2024Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series4-Crown Nationals
9/21/2024Thunderbowl RacewayTulare, CAUSAWorld of OutlawsDennis Roth Classic
9/25/2024TBATBAUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesMid-Week Money Series
9/27/2024Wayne County SpeedwayOrrville, OHUSAWorld of Outlaws
9/28/2024Florence SpeedwayFlorence, KYUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
9/28/2024Sharon SpeedwayHartford, OHUSAWorld of Outlaws
10/1/2024Atomic SpeedwayChillicothe, OHUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesMid-Week Money Series
10/4/2024Williams Grove SpeedwayMechanicsburg, PAUSAWorld of OutlawsWilliams Grove National Open
10/5/2024Williams Grove SpeedwayMechanicsburg, PAUSAWorld of OutlawsWilliams Grove National Open
10/8/2024I-70 Motorsports ParkOdessa, MOUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesMid-Week Money Series
10/11/2024Selinsgrove SpeedwaySelinsgrove, PAUSAWorld of Outlaws
10/11/2024the Dirt Track at Texas Motor SpeedwayFort Worth, TXUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesSeason Championship
10/12/2024Selinsgrove SpeedwaySelinsgrove, PAUSAWorld of Outlaws
10/12/2024the Dirt Track at Texas Motor SpeedwayFort Worth, TXUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesSeason Championship
10/18/2024the Dirt Oval at Route 66Joliet, ILUSAWorld of Outlaws
10/19/2024the Dirt Oval at Route 66Joliet, ILUSAWorld of Outlaws
10/25/2024Riverside International SpeedwayWest Memphis, ARUSAWorld of Outlaws
10/26/2024Riverside International SpeedwayWest Memphis, ARUSAWorld of Outlaws
11/6/2024the Dirt Track at CharlotteConcord, NCUSAWorld of OutlawsWorld Finals
11/7/2024the Dirt Track at CharlotteConcord, NCUSAWorld of OutlawsWorld Finals
11/8/2024the Dirt Track at CharlotteConcord, NCUSAWorld of OutlawsWorld Finals
11/9/2024the Dirt Track at CharlotteConcord, NCUSAWorld of OutlawsWorld Finals