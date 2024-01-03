Pickens Holds off Kofoid to Win at Baypark Speedway

MT MAUNGANUI, NZ (January 3, 2024) — Michael Pickens picked up his second feature victory of 2024 during the Bay 51 at Baypark Speedway. Pickens, from Auckland, took the lead from Ben Morrison on lap seven and held off Buddy Kofoid for the victory. Brock Maskovich, Luke McClymont, and Jayedan Basalaj rounded out the top five.
James Dahm won the sprint car feature while Boyd Westbury won the Wingless V6 Sprint Car main event.
Bay 51
Baypark Speedway
Mt Maunganui, New Zealand
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. 1NZ-Michael Pickens
2. 2USA-Buddy Kofoid
3. 5M-Brock Maskovich
4. 4M-Luke McClymont
5. 73K-Jayedan Basalaj
6. 71A-Alec Insley
7. 97A-Ben Morrison
8. 24A-Morgan McHugh
9. 9A-Trent Way
10. 9M-Peter Hunnibell
11. 95K-Mitch Fabish
12. 6K-Cole Robertson
13. 21M-Campbell Stewart
14. 99AU-Matt Mccuctheon
15. 8M-Shayden Austin
16. 7USA-Thomas T-MEZ Meseraull
17. 3NZ-Max Guilford
18. 7M-Travis Buckley
19. 35M-Hayden Williams
20. 34A-Jordan McDonnell
21. 93P-Karl McGill
22. 77K-Brent Curran
23. 87A-Leon Burgess
24. 63M-Jayden Worthington
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 6M-James Dahm
2. 84M-Dean Cooper
3. 98M-Ryan O’Connor
4. 99M-Christian Hermanson
5. 88M-Keaton Dahm
6. 41M-Cole Wood
7. 93M-Syd Ferguson
8. 28M-Ayrton Hodson
9. 1NZ-Daniel Thomas
10. 18M-Greg Pickerill
11. 71M-Jamie McDonald
12. 11K-Raymond Griffen
13. 81M-Josh Cumming
14. 4M-Colin Entwisle
15. 27M-Ritchie Battersby
16. 9M-Holly Williams
17. 56M-Darryl Angus
18. 85M-Brody Mathieson
19. 51M-Rodney Wood
20. 82M-Jamie Larsen
21. 7M-Richie Wright
22. 47M-Zackary Sokol
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 71R-Boyd Westbury
2. 71m-Josh McClymont
3. 17R-Luke Westbury
4. 28A-Laurie Petersen
5. 55M-Paul Collins
6. 79R-Billy Griffiths
7. 27A-Ian Blackman
8. 9A-Jason Brown
9. 47A-Nathan Brough
10. 14M-Jordan Mountfort
11. 54A-Stuart Crawford
12. 15A-Chris McNeil
13. 12M-Grant Pedder