Pickens Holds off Kofoid to Win at Baypark Speedway

MT MAUNGANUI, NZ (January 3, 2024) — Michael Pickens picked up his second feature victory of 2024 during the Bay 51 at Baypark Speedway. Pickens, from Auckland, took the lead from Ben Morrison on lap seven and held off Buddy Kofoid for the victory. Brock Maskovich, Luke McClymont, and Jayedan Basalaj rounded out the top five.

James Dahm won the sprint car feature while Boyd Westbury won the Wingless V6 Sprint Car main event.

Bay 51

Baypark Speedway

Mt Maunganui, New Zealand

Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. 1NZ-Michael Pickens

2. 2USA-Buddy Kofoid

3. 5M-Brock Maskovich

4. 4M-Luke McClymont

5. 73K-Jayedan Basalaj

6. 71A-Alec Insley

7. 97A-Ben Morrison

8. 24A-Morgan McHugh

9. 9A-Trent Way

10. 9M-Peter Hunnibell

11. 95K-Mitch Fabish

12. 6K-Cole Robertson

13. 21M-Campbell Stewart

14. 99AU-Matt Mccuctheon

15. 8M-Shayden Austin

16. 7USA-Thomas T-MEZ Meseraull

17. 3NZ-Max Guilford

18. 7M-Travis Buckley

19. 35M-Hayden Williams

20. 34A-Jordan McDonnell

21. 93P-Karl McGill

22. 77K-Brent Curran

23. 87A-Leon Burgess

24. 63M-Jayden Worthington

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 6M-James Dahm

2. 84M-Dean Cooper

3. 98M-Ryan O’Connor

4. 99M-Christian Hermanson

5. 88M-Keaton Dahm

6. 41M-Cole Wood

7. 93M-Syd Ferguson

8. 28M-Ayrton Hodson

9. 1NZ-Daniel Thomas

10. 18M-Greg Pickerill

11. 71M-Jamie McDonald

12. 11K-Raymond Griffen

13. 81M-Josh Cumming

14. 4M-Colin Entwisle

15. 27M-Ritchie Battersby

16. 9M-Holly Williams

17. 56M-Darryl Angus

18. 85M-Brody Mathieson

19. 51M-Rodney Wood

20. 82M-Jamie Larsen

21. 7M-Richie Wright

22. 47M-Zackary Sokol

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 71R-Boyd Westbury

2. 71m-Josh McClymont

3. 17R-Luke Westbury

4. 28A-Laurie Petersen

5. 55M-Paul Collins

6. 79R-Billy Griffiths

7. 27A-Ian Blackman

8. 9A-Jason Brown

9. 47A-Nathan Brough

10. 14M-Jordan Mountfort

11. 54A-Stuart Crawford

12. 15A-Chris McNeil

13. 12M-Grant Pedder