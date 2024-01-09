Kofoid Tops Tuesday Night Field at the Chili Bowl

By T.J. Buffenbarger

TULSA, OK (January 9, 2024) – One year ago at the Tulsa Expo Raceway Buddy Kofoid saw his hopes of winning the Chili Bowl Nationals slip away after being swept up in a crash. This year Kofoid capped off the day where he announced a full time World of Outlaws effort with Roth Motorsports for the upcoming season by winning the preliminary feature on Warren CAT Qualifying Night.

Kofoid, from Penngrove, California. led all 30-laps in route to the victory, holding on with what ended up being a very technical racetrack with a tricky top side to navigate in the closing stages of the main event, holding off Hank Davis for the victory.

“We had that long run and I thought it would be good for me, but I didn’t feel like I was getting to the cushion that good really to be honest,” said Kofoid. “I knew that I probably wasn’t the best and got to traffic and I kind of slowed me down too much. I was able to put some guys between me and (Davis). I didn’t know if (Davis) got them right away but I’m like if I just keep getting cars getting cars, I think I’ll be okay. Then we had that yellow and you know I just adjusted my shocks, and the rear mainly left the fronts alone and was able to get it was a little bit gentler on the cushion and through the whoops.”

Davis, who won a preliminary feature a year ago, was able to keep Kofoid in sight, but never made a serious challenge for the lead. Regardless, Davis managed to lock his Matt Seymour Racing entry into the Saturday finale at the Chili Bowl Nationals for the second year in a row.

“I really think that actually Buddy and I both started to struggle there,” said Davis about the closing stages of the feature. “I started a reel him back in a little bit before the lappers, but it was starting to get hairy in three and four. You couldn’t get in straight, couldn’t get in sideways, so what do you do? I just had to muscle through that.”

Kofoid beat Davis to the finish line by 1.457 seconds. McDermand, David Gravel from 11th starting spot, and Kameron Key rounded out the top five.

Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy

Warren CAT Qualifying Night

Tulsa Expo Raceway

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tuesday, January 9, 2024

OERB Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 92M-Josh Most[1]

2. 7S-Jake Andreotti[7]

3. 55X-Kevin Thomas Jr[8]

4. 87F-Kinzer Edwards[4]

5. 321-Chad Winfrey[9]

6. 4G-Cole Garner[3]

7. 31-Kyle Beilman[2]

8. 121-Steve Glover[5]

9. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[6]

OERB Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 57W-Landon Brooks[3]

2. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]

3. 47X-Zach Daum[4]

4. 7T-Thomas Meseraull[9]

5. 14P-Kyle Strickler[7]

6. 09T-Timmy Thrash[2]

7. 60-Landon Britt[1]

8. 08-Brock Berreth[6]

9. 19K-Riley Kreisel[8]

OERB Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7U-Chase McDermand[3]

2. 71E-Mariah Ede[4]

3. 8K-KJ Snow[8]

4. 116-Claud Estes III[1]

5. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[7]

6. 96-Cody Brewer[5]

7. 4C-Cody Jessop[6]

8. 91B-Kevin Bayer[9]

9. 1HD-Tommy Colburn[2]

OERB Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 55D-Nick Drake[2]

2. 21J-Kameron Key[7]

3. 10-Ryker Pace[3]

4. 1M-Caden McCreary[8]

5. 13-Elijah Gile[6]

6. 9A-Blake Bower[1]

7. 6X-Anthony Esberg[5]

8. 14E-Joseph Wray IV[4]

9. 22G-Jack France[9]

OERB Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 08X-Parker Price Miller[2]

2. 22B-Troy Betts[3]

3. 20C-CJ Sarna[4]

4. 10M-Darin Naida[8]

5. 45H-Robbie Price[7]

6. 87-Tanner Holmes[9]

7. 14X-Andy Pake[6]

8. 86C-David Camfield Sr[1]

9. 44-Colton Hardy[5]

OERB Heat Race #6 (8 Laps)

1. 3N-Jake Neuman[2]

2. 71W-Michael Kofoid[7]

3. 2ND-Jeb Sessums[1]

4. 19P-Carson Perkins[5]

5. 48G-George Loux[3]

6. 97X-Xavier Doney[6]

7. 19J-Jack Berger[4]

8. 22P-Brant O’Banion[9]

9. 88J-Joey Amantea[8]

OERB Heat Race #7 (8 Laps)

1. 11B-Clinton Boyles[4]

2. 29S-Hank Davis[6]

3. 7E-Cap Henry[1]

4. 1K-Brayton Lynch[8]

5. 28B-Brandon Mattox[7]

6. 07-Scout Spraggins[5]

7. 80-Clint Woolbright[3]

8. 17K-Tony Helton[2]

OERB Heat Race #8 (8 Laps)

1. 77J-John Klabunde[1]

2. 58-David Gravel[4]

3. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[6]

4. 11K-AJ Bender[2]

5. 27B-Jake Bubak[7]

6. 11H-Jori Hughes[3]

7. 715-Robert Bell[5]

8. 6W-Colin White[8]

Team Toyota Qualifier #1 (10 Laps)

1. 7U-Chase McDermand[4]

2. 29S-Hank Davis[5]

3. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[2]

4. 7S-Jake Andreotti[6]

5. 10M-Darin Naida[1]

6. 87F-Kinzer Edwards[10]

7. 3N-Jake Neuman[3]

8. 45H-Robbie Price[9]

9. 2ND-Jeb Sessums[8]

10. 47X-Zach Daum[7]

Team Toyota Qualifier #2 (10 Laps)

1. 7T-Thomas Meseraull[3]

2. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[4]

3. 21J-Kameron Key[6]

4. 55X-Kevin Thomas Jr[5]

5. 7E-Cap Henry[8]

6. 20C-CJ Sarna[7]

7. 13-Elijah Gile[10]

8. 92M-Josh Most[2]

9. 28B-Brandon Mattox[9]

10. 1K-Brayton Lynch[1]

Team Toyota Qualifier #3 (10 Laps)

1. 71W-Michael Kofoid[6]

2. 8K-KJ Snow[5]

3. 27B-Jake Bubak[9]

4. 22B-Troy Betts[1]

5. 55D-Nick Drake[4]

6. 14P-Kyle Strickler[8]

7. 77J-John Klabunde[2]

8. 11K-AJ Bender[10]

9. 10-Ryker Pace[7]

10. 71E-Mariah Ede[3]

Team Toyota Qualifier #4 (10 Laps)

1. 08X-Parker Price Miller[4]

2. 58-David Gravel[3]

3. 11B-Clinton Boyles[6]

4. 57W-Landon Brooks[5]

5. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[8]

6. 87-Tanner Holmes[9]

7. 19P-Carson Perkins[7]

8. 116-Claud Estes III[10]

9. 1M-Caden McCreary[2]

10. 321-Chad Winfrey[1]

Smileys Racing Products C-Main #1 (12 Laps)

1. 48G-George Loux[1]

2. 09T-Timmy Thrash[4]

3. 91B-Kevin Bayer[6]

4. 44-Colton Hardy[13]

5. 19J-Jack Berger[8]

6. 60-Landon Britt[10]

7. 4C-Cody Jessop[5]

8. 88J-Joey Amantea[11]

9. 22G-Jack France[12]

10. 4G-Cole Garner[3]

11. 121-Steve Glover[9]

12. 86C-David Camfield Sr[14]

13. 6X-Anthony Esberg[7]

14. 96-Cody Brewer[2]

DNS: 6W-Colin White

Smileys Racing Products C-Main #2 (12 Laps)

1. 97X-Xavier Doney[1]

2. 9A-Blake Bower[4]

3. 07-Scout Spraggins[2]

4. 19K-Riley Kreisel[12]

5. 14X-Andy Pake[5]

6. 22P-Brant O’Banion[6]

7. 11H-Jori Hughes[3]

8. 08-Brock Berreth[10]

9. 80-Clint Woolbright[8]

10. 1HD-Tommy Colburn[15]

11. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[14]

12. 17K-Tony Helton[13]

13. 715-Robert Bell[7]

14. 14E-Joseph Wray IV[11]

15. 31-Kyle Beilman[9]

B-Main #1 (15 Laps)

1. 14P-Kyle Strickler[5]

2. 13-Elijah Gile[6]

3. 87F-Kinzer Edwards[3]

4. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[2]

5. 1K-Brayton Lynch[12]

6. 1M-Caden McCreary[9]

7. 91B-Kevin Bayer[13]

8. 22B-Troy Betts[1]

9. 19P-Carson Perkins[7]

10. 10-Ryker Pace[10]

11. 44-Colton Hardy[15]

12. 48G-George Loux[11]

13. 09T-Timmy Thrash[14]

14. 11K-AJ Bender[8]

15. 87-Tanner Holmes[4]

DNS: 2ND-Jeb Sessums

B-Main #2 (15 Laps)

1. 47X-Zach Daum[11]

2. 7E-Cap Henry[1]

3. 3N-Jake Neuman[4]

4. 20C-CJ Sarna[3]

5. 19K-Riley Kreisel[15]

6. 45H-Robbie Price[7]

7. 97X-Xavier Doney[13]

8. 28B-Brandon Mattox[8]

9. 116-Claud Estes III[6]

10. 321-Chad Winfrey[10]

11. 07-Scout Spraggins[14]

12. 77J-John Klabunde[5]

13. 9A-Blake Bower[12]

14. 10M-Darin Naida[2]

15. 92M-Josh Most[16]

16. 71E-Mariah Ede[9]

Warren CAT A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 71W-Michael Kofoid[1]

2. 29S-Hank Davis[3]

3. 7U-Chase McDermand[2]

4. 58-David Gravel[11]

5. 21J-Kameron Key[5]

6. 7T-Thomas Meseraull[8]

7. 57W-Landon Brooks[14]

8. 55X-Kevin Thomas Jr[13]

9. 47X-Zach Daum[18]

10. 27B-Jake Bubak[12]

11. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[9]

12. 08X-Parker Price Miller[4]

13. 7S-Jake Andreotti[10]

14. 14P-Kyle Strickler[17]

15. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[23]

16. 13-Elijah Gile[19]

17. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[15]

18. 8K-KJ Snow[6]

19. 55D-Nick Drake[16]

20. 3N-Jake Neuman[22]

21. 87F-Kinzer Edwards[21]

22. 20C-CJ Sarna[24]

23. 11B-Clinton Boyles[7]

24. 7E-Cap Henry[20]