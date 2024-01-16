Feature Win List Week Two: Macedo Leads After Three Victory Weeekend

(January 16, 2024) — Carson Macedo rose to the top of the 2024 feature win list after picking up three victories last weekend in Australian Sprint Car action. Macedo, from Leemoore, California, scored wins with the Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Friday at Avalon Raceway in Lara, Victoria along with a pair of victories with the Australian Sprintcar Allstars series Saturday at Simpson Speedway in Jancourt East, Victoria and Premier Speedway in Warrnambool, Victoria.

Six other drivers are tied for second place with two feature wins including Brad Sweet, Kaiden Manders, Kaidon Brown, Chili Bowl champion Logan Seavey, and Michael Pickens.

Overall 42 drivers have been credited as scoring at least one feature victory this season.

2024 Feature Win List

1. Carson Macedo – 4

2. Blake Walsh – 2

3. Brad Sweet – 2

4. Kaiden Manders – 2

5. Kaidon Brown – 2

6. Logan Seavey – 2

7. Michael Pickens – 2

8. Ben Morgan – 1

9. Bendan Scorgie – 1

10. Blair Smith – 1

11. Boyd Westbury – 1

12. Brad Warwick – 1

13. Brendon Wedge – 1

14. Buddy Kofoid – 1

15. Callum Williamson – 1

16. Chase Redpath – 1

17. Colton Bettis – 1

18. Cooper Wilson – 1

19. Corey Day – 1

20. Dan Moes – 1

21. Jack McCarthy – 1

22. James Dahm – 1

23. Jamie Duff – 1

24. Jamie Veal – 1

25. Jeremy Smith – 1

26. Jock Goodyer – 1

27. Josh McClymont – 1

28. Lachlan McHugh – 1

29. Libby Ellis – 1

30. Luke McClymont – 1

31. Luke Oldfield – 1

32. Max Guilford – 1

33. Mitchell Haynes – 1

34. Nick Parker – 1

35. Rico Abreu – 1

36. Ryan O’Connor – 1

37. Scott Thomsen – 1

38. Spencer Bayston – 1

39. Tanner Carrick – 1

40. Troy Ware – 1

41. Tyler O’Leary – 1

42. Warren White – 1