ANTHONY BRUNO EARNS FIRST CAREER WMR WIN AT VENTURA RACEWAY

By Steven Blakesley

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA (March 17, 2024) – San Jose’s Anthony Bruno opened the 2024 Western Midget Racing season with his first career trip to victory lane in a Midget, winning the 20-lap feature on Saturday night at Ventura Raceway.

Bruno shared the front row of the feature with series stalwart Kyle Hawse of Las Vegas, Nevada. Bruno charged past him and never relinquished the top position over the non-stop feature. The 21-year-old Bruno won in his second year in Midgets. His career started in Quarter Midgets and Micros before taking a five year hiatus from the sport. His successful return has culminated with this break though victory!

Todd Hawse of Moorpark stormed to second from fourth in his home track race, followed by 2023 WMR champion Bryant Bell of Oakley, Kyle Hawse, and Adam Weisberg of Santa Clarita. Bell won the eight-lap heat race.

Western Midget Racing has its first doubleheader weekend on the horizon at Ocean Speedway and Marysville Raceway on March 29 and 30.

For more information visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com

RESULTS: Ventura Raceway March 16, 2024

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 9-Anthony Bruno[2]; 2. 18-Todd Hawse[4]; 3. 09-Bryant Bell[3]; 4. 20-Kyle Hawse[1]; 5. 15-Adam Weisberg[5]; 6. 96X-Logan Mitchell

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 09-Bryant Bell[1]; 2. 9-Anthony Bruno[2]; 3. 20-Kyle Hawse[3]; 4. 18-Todd Hawse[5]; 5. 15-Adam Weisberg[4]; 6. 96X-Logan Mitchell[6]