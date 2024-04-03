World of Outlaws Bring Historic Streak to US 36, Make Arrowhead Debut for Jason Johnson Classic

By Alex Nieten

OSBORN, MO (April 2, 2024) – The first weekend of April brings a huge weekend of action for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars.

First up is an all-out open-wheel assault at one of the country’s most exciting bullrings. Osborn, MO’s US 36 Raceway welcomes both the country’s top Sprint Car drivers and the stars of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota on Friday, April 5. The night marks the first of five in 2024 that the two Series will converge.

Saturday, April 6, brings one of the most anticipated events of the season. The Greatest Show on Dirt honors one of the most respected men to ever grace the pit area with the sixth running of the Jason Johnson Classic. This year’s edition shifts to a new track for the World of Outlaws with the Series heading to Colcord, OK’s Arrowhead Speedway for the first time. Saturday’s winner is walking away $20,000 richer.

A track already proven to provide some of the season’s most exciting racing and a Series debut with 20-grand on the line, what better way to kick off the month of April?

Let’s look at the weekend’s top storylines:

HAUD’S HOUSE: With a perfect batting average at US 36 Raceway, Sheldon Haudenschild will attract plenty of attention on Friday. The high banked 3/8 mile seems to suit his thrilling style behind the wheel perfectly.

Four years ago, the Wooster, OH native started fifth and secured a trip to Victory Lane with a last lap, last corner pass that brought the fans to their feet. Last year, the World of Outlaws returned to US 36 for the first time since that night, and Haudenschild topped a wild war with Carson Macedo, David Gravel, and Brad Sweet to make it two for two at the Osborn, MO oval.

Friday offers Haudenschild the chance to make it three in a row at US 36. The 30-year-old has built momentum with his Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing team by posting finishes of seventh or better in five of the last six races.

UNPRECEDENTED PARITY: Never before have the World of Outlaws seen the level of parity that 2024 has brought. Rico Abreu’s victory at 81 Speedway last weekend gave us nine different winners in the first nine races of the season, setting a record for the most to begin a year. The question now becomes how long will it last?

Friday’s race at US 36 could push to mark to 10 winners with many capable drivers still seeking their first win of the season. Logan Schuchart is still aiming for a 2024 victory. The Shark Racing pilot has competed at US 36 three times with a best run of third in 2020.

Buddy Kofoid is yet to make a Victory Lane visit during his first World of Outlaws campaign. He’s fresh off equaling his best finish of the season with Roth Motorsports by posting a fifth at 81 Speedway. The Californian’s one US 36 appearance resulted in a 16th to 10th drive last year.

Other gassers like Brock Zearfoss, Bill Balog, Kraig Kinser, and more are looking to be the 10th different winner.

STREAK STOPPERS: Nine different winners so far also means there have been plenty of talented drivers looking to be the first to two wins on Friday and end the streak.

David Gravel rolls into US 36 with the momentum of back-to-back runner-up finishes. A victory on Friday would serve as a measure of redemption as a US 36 crash last year was one of only a few issues that might’ve cost him the 2023 title.

Sheldon Haudenschild’s résumé at US 36 has already been mentioned, and he’s one of the nine that have been to Victory Lane in 2024. A win on Friday would mark the third time in Haudenschild’s career that he’s been the first to multiple checkered flags in a season.

Seven of Donny Schatz’s 312 career wins have come in the state of Missouri, but the 10-time champion is yet to conquer US 36. This year’s Volusia Bike Week victor has been solid in six starts at US 36, posting three top fives.

NO REPEAT WINNERS: This year’s lack of repeat winners isn’t the only parity pattern on the line this weekend. The Jason Johnson Classic has delivered a different name in the winner’s column every year through the first five editions. No driver has topped two of the events honoring the “Ragin’ Cajun.”

David Gravel claimed the first to complete a storybook night in 2019 when he was driving for Jason Johnson Racing. Since then, James McFadden, Brad Sweet, Jacob Allen, and Rico Abreu have won the prestigious event. The first four took place at Lake Ozark Speedway before moving to 81 Speedway last year.

Now, the event shifts to Arrowhead Speedway for the first time. With it being a new track for the World of Outlaws and a huge roster expected, the field will be wide open with many different competitors capable of adding their name as a Jason Johnson Classic winner.

CONTINUING JASON’S LEGACY: Saturday not only provides the opportunity to honor Jason Johnson, but it also allows the Sprint Car world to see Jason’s cousin – Philip Dietz – along with his wife Brooke continue the legacy of the #41 team.

Jason established a race team built on passion and professionalism capable of competing at the sport’s highest level. Jason Johnson Racing continues to uphold that standard with Carson Macedo behind the wheel. A week and a half ago Macedo collected his 30th World of Outlaws win since teaming with JJR, making him responsible for half of the team’s 60 Series victories.

Macedo looks to add another triumph aboard the Albaugh #41 to give the team a second win in the Jason Johnson Classic and first since Gravel’s in the inaugural event. Macedo has topped the two most recent Series debuts at a new track and could make it three in a row at Arrowhead.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday, April 5 at US 36 Raceway in Osborn, MO

Saturday, April 6 at Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, OK

ON THE INTERNET

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (9/82 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports #2 (1272 PTS)

2. Donny Schatz – Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing #15 (-18 PTS)

3. Giovanni Scelzi – KCP Racing #18 (-38 PTS)

4. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing #1S (-48 PTS)

5. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing #41 (-78 PTS)

6. Sheldon Haudenschild – Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing #17 (-116 PTS)

7. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports #83 (-128 PTS)

8. Bill Balog – B Squared Motorsports #17B (-172 PTS)

9. Brock Zearfoss – Brock Zearfoss Racing #3Z (-192 PTS)

10. Landon Crawley – Sides Motorsports #7S (-238 PTS)