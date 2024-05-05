Wesley Smith Keeps Winning at Lucas Oil Speedway with POWRi WAR

From POWRi

Wheatland, MO. (5/4/24) Wesley Smith would lead every revolution in the 13th Annual Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown presented by Start2Finish TV feature event at Lucas Oil Speedway with the POWRi WAR Sprint League to notch his fourteenth career feature victory.

Racing onto the quick surface of Lucas Oil Speedway, POWRi WAR would find traditional sprinters witnessing Jack Wagner set a quickest hot-lap time of 15.292-second lap as Wesley Smith and Jack Wagner each earned heat racing victories.

Enthralling the packed crowd on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Wesley Smith and Cody Baker lined up in the front row, Wesley Smith would gain the lead on the opening lap after a scary moment in turn one on the opening lap with Cody Baker flipping and collecting Zach Clark and Dean Bowers with all drivers okay.

After a fresh start with Wesley Smith and Kory Schudy now making up the front row, Wesley Smith would not waste any time in taking the preferred position with a speedy row-two starting Jack Wagner blasting into the runner-up spot.

Separating from the field the top two would put on a dazzling display of open-wheel excitement as Wesley Smith and Jack Wagner would contend for the top spot on nearly every lap with Smith able to hold off the racy Wagner.

Leading every lap, Wesley Smith would emerge victorious with the POWRi WAR Sprint League at Lucas Oil Speedway in the Open Wheel Showdown presented by Start2Finish to notch his second yearly league victory. Staying in the hunt Jack Wagner would finish runner-up as Kory Schudy completed the final podium placements.

“I joked with Jack after the race about showing me the line one lap too soon,” said victorious Wesley Smith in the Wheatland, Missouri victory lane celebrations. Adding, “I think the new dirt did wonders for this surface and I love it. These races are won in the shop during the week and we’ve been spending a lot of time there, it’s very rewarding to reap the benefits.”

Challenging closely behind would find Keith Martin finish fourth as Samuel Wagner would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi WAR Sprint League at Lucas Oil Speedway in the Open Wheel Showdown presented by Start2Finish TV.

Lucas Oil Speedway | POWRi WAR Sprint League | 5/4/24:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Hot Lap Time: 77-Jack Wagner(15.292)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 44-Wesley Smith

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 2 Winner: 77-Jack Wagner

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 44-Wesley Smith

Meru Safety Hard Charger: F5-Riley Kreisel(+7)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 44-Wesley Smith

Toyota Racing Development TRD A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 44-Wesley Smith[1]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner[4]; 3. 28-Kory Schudy[3]; 4. 79-Keith Martin[6]; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner[5]; 6. 21K-Kobe Simpson[7]; 7. 11W-Wyatt Burks[8]; 8. F5-Riley Kreisel[15]; 9. 13-Chase Howard[12]; 10. 33-Bryson Smith[9]; 11. 9M-Matt Fox[11]; 12. (DNF) 79X-Kyle Jones[16]; 13. (DNF) 88G-Garrett Hulsey[17]; 14. (DNF) 45-Jesse Bebee[14]; 15. (DNF) 9-Cody Baker[2]; 16. (DNF) 26-Zachary Clark[10]; 17. (DNF) 52-Dean Bowers[13].

Flying A Motorsports Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Wesley Smith[7]; 2. 9-Cody Baker[9]; 3. 21K-Kobe Simpson[1]; 4. 33-Bryson Smith[3]; 5. 79-Keith Martin[8]; 6. 13-Chase Howard[4]; 7. 45-Jesse Bebee[2]; 8. (DNF) F5-Riley Kreisel[6]; 9. (DNS) 88G-Garrett Hulsey.

Engler Machine Tool Engler Machine & Tool Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Jack Wagner[1]; 2. 73-Samuel Wagner[2]; 3. 28-Kory Schudy[7]; 4. 11W-Wyatt Burks[4]; 5. 26-Zachary Clark[6]; 6. 52-Dean Bowers[3]; 7. 9M-Matt Fox[8]; 8. (DNF) 79X-Kyle Jones[5].

