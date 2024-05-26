Caleb Armstrong Captures first Little 500 Win

Anderson IN (May 25, 2024)- Caleb Armstrong passed his cousin Dakoda Armstrong on the final lap of the Little 500 in a exciting finish to the 76th annual event in front of a packed house Saturday night. Following Caleb across the stripe was Dakoda Armstrong, Kody Swanson, Tyler Roahrig and Billy Wease.
Anderson IN…1 #7 Caleb Armstrong 2 #1 Dakoda Armstrong 3 #77 Kody Swanson 4 #56 Tyler Roahrig 5 #80 Billy Wease 6 #39 Ryan Newman 7 #22 Bobby Santos III 8 #20 Shane Hollingsworth 9 #67 Kyle O’Gara 10 #51 Logan Seavey 11 #18 Shane Butler 12 #78 Collin Grissom 13 #64 Trey Burke 14 #74 Tony Main 15 #27 Chris Jagger 16 #24 Jackson Macenko 17 #6 Bryan Gossel 18 #29 Jake Trainor 19 #8 Travis Welpott 20 #5 CJ Leary 21 #4 Emerson Axsom 22 #14 Davey Hamilton Jr. 23 #92 Anthony Nocella 24 #53 Justin Harper 25 #96 Scott Hampton 26 #41 Donnie Adams Jr. 27 #69 Justin Grant 28 #87 Brady Allum 29 #99 Garrett Saunders 30 #93 Jerry Kobza 31 #32 Jeff Bloom 32 #42 Rob Keesling 33 #44 Scotty Adema 5/26