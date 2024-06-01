Dustin Daggett Captures hard fought GLSS feature at I-96

Lake Odessa,Mi (May 31,2024)- Dustin Daggett toped a strong 27 car field of Great Lakes Super Sprints at I-96 Speedway Friday night in front of large crowd. Daggett fended off repeated challenges by Jared Horstman in the 25 lap main event. Following Daggett was Horstman, Craig Mintz, Max Stambaugh and Gregg Dalman.

Craig Mintz started on the pole with Devon Dobie along side and Dobie grabbed the lead in the early stages on the very fast track. Fourth starting Daggett was making progress and mid race he dove under Dobie in turn four to take the lead and by then third starting Jared Horstman was chasing the #85 of Daggett and pulled even a few times with Daggett powering back to the lead.

A caution waved on lap 17 which bunched the field up and on the restart Horstman got around Daggett but Daggett would have none of it and once again took the point. From there Daggett took control and garnered a popular “hometown” win .

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]; 2. 17-Jared Horstman[3]; 3. 50YR-Craig Mintz[1]; 4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[7]; 5. 49T-Gregg Dalman[13]; 6. 23-Devon Dobie[2]; 7. 16-Ryan Ruhl[8]; 8. 27-Brad Lamberson[16]; 9. 10BR-Jason Blonde[12]; 10. 01-Chase Ridenour[9]; 11. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[10]; 12. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[5]; 13. 31-Jac Nickles[15]; 14. 7C-Phil Gressman[6]; 15. 38-Max Frank[20]; 16. 88N-Frank Neill[18]; 17. 10S-Jay Steinebach[17]; 18. 27K-Zac Broughman[19]; 19. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[14]; 20. 24-Levi Voyce[11]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 27-Brad Lamberson[8]; 2. 10S-Jay Steinebach[1]; 3. 88N-Frank Neill[3]; 4. 27K-Zac Broughman[2]; 5. 38-Max Frank[4]; 6. 22-Aaron Shaffer[7]; 7. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[5]; 8. 67-Kevin Martens[9]; 9. 70-Eli Lakin[10]; 10. 16B-Justin Clark[6]; 11. (DNS) 46-Ryan Coniam; 12. (DNS) 84-Levi Poortenga

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]; 2. 7C-Phil Gressman[2]; 3. 01-Chase Ridenour[3]; 4. 10BR-Jason Blonde[6]; 5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[4]; 6. 46-Ryan Coniam[5]; 7. 88N-Frank Neill[8]; 8. 16B-Justin Clark[7]; 9. 67-Kevin Martens[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 50YR-Craig Mintz[1]; 2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[2]; 3. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[3]; 4. 49T-Gregg Dalman[6]; 5. 23-Devon Dobie[4]; 6. 10S-Jay Steinebach[5]; 7. 38-Max Frank[7]; 8. 22-Aaron Shaffer[8]; 9. 70-Eli Lakin[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Jared Horstman[4]; 2. 16-Ryan Ruhl[1]; 3. 24-Levi Voyce[6]; 4. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[3]; 5. 31-Jac Nickles[2]; 6. 27K-Zac Broughman[5]; 7. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[7]; 8. 27-Brad Lamberson[8]; 9. (DNS) 84-Levi Poortenga

Qualifying 1 (99 Laps): 1. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 00:14.205[6]; 2. 85-Dustin Daggett, 00:14.213[2]; 3. 7C-Phil Gressman, 00:14.291[8]; 4. 01-Chase Ridenour, 00:14.449[9]; 5. 46-Ryan Coniam, 00:14.449[4]; 6. 10BR-Jason Blonde, 00:14.500[7]; 7. 16B-Justin Clark, 00:14.798[3]; 8. 88N-Frank Neill, 00:14.812[1]; 9. 67-Kevin Martens, 00:14.848[5]

Qualifying 2 (99 Laps): 1. 23-Devon Dobie, 00:13.984[4]; 2. 50YR-Craig Mintz, 00:14.108[7]; 3. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 00:14.182[2]; 4. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr, 00:14.221[8]; 5. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 00:14.393[9]; 6. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 00:14.452[6]; 7. 38-Max Frank, 00:14.491[1]; 8. 22-Aaron Shaffer, 00:14.591[3]; 9. 70-Eli Lakin, 00:14.978[5]

Qualifying 3 (99 Laps): 1. 17-Jared Horstman, 00:14.168[9]; 2. 16-Ryan Ruhl, 00:14.407[6]; 3. 31-Jac Nickles, 00:14.526[8]; 4. 11A-Abby Hohlbein, 00:14.782[2]; 5. 27K-Zac Broughman, 00:14.855[5]; 6. 24-Levi Voyce, 00:14.901[1]; 7. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, 00:15.064[7]; 8. (DNS) 27-Brad Lamberson, 00:15.064; 9. (DNS) 84-Levi Poortenga, 00:15.064