Salute to Levi Jones Featuring USAC Sprint Cars Postponed

From Richie Murray

SUMTER, IL (July 3, 2024) — Morning showers and a forecast calling for incoming heavy thunderstorms has forced postponement of the Wednesday, July 3, Salute to Levi Jones program featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship at Red Hill Raceway in Sumner, Illinois.

The $10,000-to-winevent will now take place at Red Hill Raceway on Thursday night, August 15, at the 3/8-mile dirt oval in southeastern Illinois.

The series’ first visit to Red Hill in 26 years marks the inaugural edition of the Salute to Levi Jones, honoring the seven-time USAC national driving champion and series official who was recently announced as an inductee to the USAC Hall of Fame. Jones, who was born and raised in nearby Olney, Ill., made his first career USAC National Sprint Car start at Red Hill in 1998.

Two previous USAC National Sprint Car events have been run at Red Hill with Billy Puterbaugh Jr. winning in 1996 and Derek Davidson scoring the victory in 1998.

Grandstand tickets for the August 15 event at Red Hill are $30 for ages 13 and up. General admission tickets for ages 6-12 are $5. General admission tickets for ages 5 and under are free. Pit passes are $40 apiece.

Pits open at 3pm Central and the grandstands open at 5:30pm. Hot laps are set for 7pm. Modifieds will also be on the event card.

The addition of Red Hill on Thursday, August 15, kicks off a three-race weekend for USAC across Illinois. The USAC Silver Crown National Championship will be in action the following two nights on Friday night, August 16, at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. before traveling to the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill. on Saturday, August 17.

The USAC national season continues this week with the Sumar Classic featuring the Silver Crown series on Thursday night, July 4, at Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track. The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season resumes this Friday-Saturday, July 5-6, with the Bill Gardner Sprintacular at Putnamville, Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway.