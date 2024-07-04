Sumar Classic Rescheduled for October 6th

From Richie Murray

TERRE HAUTE, IN (July 4, 2024) — Heavy morning showers and a forecast of thunderstorms to continue through midday have forced postponement of the Thursday night, July 4, Sumar Classic featuring the USAC Silver Crown National Championship at Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track.

The 20th running of the 100-lap Sumar Classic will now take place at Terre Haute’s 1/2-mile dirt oval on Sunday, October 6.

General admission tickets for the October 6 reschedule date at Terre Haute are $31 for ages 11 & up and free for kids age 10 & under. Infield tickets are $26 for ages 11 & up and free for kids age 10 & under. Pit Passes are $40. Ages 10 & under are $15.

The Sumar Classic on Sunday, October 6 will now serve as the final dirt race of the 2024 USAC Silver Crown season and the penultimate round of the championship. The USAC Silver Crown campaign now resumes on July 19-20 with the inaugural running of the Salt City 100 at Salt City Speedway’s 1/2-mile dirt oval in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The USAC national season continues this weekend with a pair of USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship events on Friday-Saturday night, July 5-6, during the IndianaOpenWheel.com Bill Gardner Sprintacular at Putnamville, Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway.