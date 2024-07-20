T.J.’s Takeaways From the 2024 Knight Before the Kings Royal

It’s felt all week like Gravel and his race team are as locked in as they have ever been for a Kings Royal. Other than giving up the lead late on Friday to Abreu, Gravel has managed to go where others are not, through the bottom and middle of the racetrack and has made that work this week.

Typically, I’m not a fan of provisional starters in any way, shape or form, but if you give me Donny Schatz starting 25th I become intrigued. Schatz did not disappoint driving up to fourth position at the finish after a abysmal qualifying effort sunk most of the night for him.

One of the most impressive things Schatz’s run through the field on Friday was improving his position by one car for five consecutive laps in the closing stages of the main event. I’m not reading too much into Schatz’s stumble on Friday, and if you happened to ready my article about hacking the Kings Royal format earlier in the week if Schatz ends up in the early 20’s in qualifying it could put him towards the front of a heat race and off to a much better start than the defending Kings Royal champion had on Friday.

Schuchart is the only sprint car driver in Eldora history to collect a $1,000,000 check for winning a main event, but even with that win and other success at the Big E he has yet to score a Kings Royal crown. Schuchart has a win on Wednesday but has been hanging around the front the rest of the week.