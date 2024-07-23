Empire Super Sprints Set to Close Out July at Outlaw Speedway & Woodhull Raceway

By Curtis Berleue

(Dundee, NY) | As the busiest month of the season winds down, the Empire Super Sprints are set to close out July this Friday and Saturday at the Outlaw Speedway and Woodhull Raceway, respectively.

Friday’s stop at the Outlaw Speedway marks the first of what should have been four scheduled stops for the tour at the Dundee, NY oval (the scheduled event in April succumbed to Mother Nature). Sharing the card with the ULMS super late models, the stars of the Empire Super Sprints will compete for $4,000 to win in the annual ‘Outlaw Summer Nationals’.

Two events for the 360 sprint cars were held at Outlaw in 2023. ‘The Juice’ Jared Zimbardi broke into victory lane in this event one year ago, while Jordan Thomas is the most recent tour winner at Outlaw, having picked up the win at the ‘Outlaw Fall Nationals’ last September.

Saturday’s trip to the Woodhull Raceway will be just the 12th stop in tour history at the Steuben County facility. After a fourteen-year absence, it was Robbie Stillwaggon who sat in victory lane last year, winning over Shawn Donath and Jordan Poirier.

Additional support for this weekend’s Cobra Coaches Dash series comes from Lanes Yamaha, who will be presenting the dash on Friday night at Outlaw, and Mary Ennis presenting the dash Saturday at Woodhull.

Going into this weekend, two time and defending champion Jordan Poirier currently holds the points lead by just 34 points over Davie Franek. 2017 & 2021 champion Jason Barney is currently third in points, with Danny Varin fourth and Matt Tanner rounding out the top five.

A full order of events, along with gate times and admission prices for this weekend’s events can be found on both the Outlaw Speedway and Woodhull Raceway’s social media pages, along with on the Empire Super Sprints Facebook and X pages.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (formerly Twitter – @ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, July 26 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,000 to Win Outlaw Summer Nationals)

Saturday, July 27 – Woodhull Raceway – Woodhull, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, August 2 – Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,000 to Win)