Jackson Motorplex Hosts Two Nights of Racing This Week During Jackson County Fair

JACKSON, Minn. (July 22, 2024) – Jackson Motorplex showcases a pair of racing nights this week during the Jackson County Fair.

The electric dirt oval hosts the Livewire Printing Company 360 Shootout presented by Tweeter Contracting on Thursday. The Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 Sprint Cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing will both be in action.

The 360 sprint cars will duke it out during the $3,000-to-win Wieskus Memorial. Additionally, there is a $250 Hard Charger Award courtesy of Quick Change Rebuilds as well as bonus money throughout the program in honor of the Wieskus Family.

On Friday, the track opens the three-race Border Battle with the Merle Johnson Memorial 410 Border Battle presented by New Fashion Pork. The Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars battle for the $7,000 top prize with the feature paying $1,000 to start. Each heat race is $250 to win. The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing is also part of the racing program.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps slated for 7:30 p.m. both nights.

The Border Battle also features races on Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, and on Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D. GRP Motorsports is offering tow money to the teams that compete in all three nights of The Border Battle.

On Thursday, adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

On Friday, adult tickets are $25 at the gate or $20 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $12 at the gate or $9 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Race tickets are available online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true

Thursday for the Livewire Printing Company 360 Shootout presented by Tweeter Contracting featuring the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing

Friday for the Merle Johnson Memorial Border Battle presented by New Fashion Pork featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 sprint cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more.