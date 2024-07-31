World of Outlaws Return to Huset’s for Hustle Finale, High Bank Nationals, Aug. 30-Sept.1

By Alex Nieten

BRANDON, SD (July 30, 2024) – Huset’s Speedway will welcome back the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at the end of August to give drivers and fans the marquee event they’ve been waiting for.

After torrential rain flooded the South Dakota facility in June, the crown jewel event was moved to Labor Day weekend with the $25,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking finale now on Friday, Aug. 30, and the Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards on Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, with Sunday’s race paying $100,000 to win.

The first night of the Huset’s Hustle was completed in June with Tyler Courtney scoring his first victory at the track.

Current World of Outlaws points leader David Gravel is the most recent Huset’s High Bank Nationals champion, winning the premier event for the first time last year. Since joining Tod Quiring’s Big Game Motorsports team in 2021, Gravel has been one of the best drivers at his owner’s track, picking up three wins there in the last three years. He’s now one win away from tying 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz for the most Series wins at the track of active drivers.

Huset’s has produced one of the most diverse list of winners, dating back to 2022. There have been nine different winners in the last nine World of Outlaws races at the bullring dirt track – they include Courtney, Gravel, Logan Schuchart, James McFadden, Kyle Larson, Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson Macedo, Michael “Buddy” Kofoid and Spencer Bayston. It’s the longest streak of different winners the track as seen with the Series.

EVENT INFO

Date – Friday-Sunday, Aug. 30-Sept. 1

Location – Brandon, SD

Track Record – 10.319 sec. by Terry McCarl on May 10, 2009

Times (CT) –

Pit Gate Opens: 3 p.m.

Grandstand Gate Opens: 5 p.m.

Hot Laps & Qualifying: 6:30 p.m.

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available HERE.

How to Watch – Can’t make it? Watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Last Race Video Recap (June 19, 2024) –



Previous World of Outlaws winners at Huset’s –

2024 – Tyler Courtney on June 19

2023 – Kyle Larson on June 21, James McFadden on June 22, Logan Schuchart on June 23, David Gravel on June 24

2022 – Spencer Bayston on June 22, Michael Kofoid on June 23, Carson Macedo on June 24, Sheldon Haudenschild on June 25

2021 – David Gravel on June 21, Aaron Reutzel on June 22, David Gravel on Aug. 22

2020 – Sheldon Haudenschild on Sept. 5, Kyle Larson on Sept. 6

2016 – Brad Sweet won on July 2, Donny Schatz won on July 3

2015 –Donny Schatz won on June 14

2014 – Mark Dobmeier won on July 2

2013 – Tim Kaeding won on July 3

2012 – Mark Dobmeier won on July 3

2011 –Steve Kinser won on Aug. 20

2010 –Sammy Swindell won on July 1

2008 – Craig Dollansky won on June 13, Craig Dollansky won on July 3

2007 –Donny Schatz won on July 3

2006 – Brooke Tatnell won on May 7, Terry McCarl won on July 3

2005 –Brian Paulus won on June 28

2004 – Sammy Swindell won on July 6

2003 – Steve Kinser won on June 18

2002 – Steve Kinser won on July 2

2001 – Donny Schatz won on April 29, Mark Kinser won on July 3

2000 –Mark Kinser won on May 7, Mark Kinser won on July 3

1999 – Mark Kinser won on May 3, Mark Kinser won on July 7

1998 – Stevie Smith won on July 7

1997 – Sammy Swindell won on April 27, Mark Kinser won on July 3

1996 – Mark Kinser won on July 3

1995 – Dave Blaney won on June 28

1994 – Mark Kinser won on June 29

1993 – Steve Kinser won on Aug. 23

1992 – Steve Kinser won on Aug. 21, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 22

1991 –Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 23, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 24

1990 – Doug Wolfgang won on July 4, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 24, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 25

1989 –Doug Wolgang won on July 5, Bobby Davis, Jr. won on Aug. 25, Doug Wolfgang won on Aug. 26

1984 – Steve Kinser won on July 11

1983 –Sammy Swindell won on April 30, Steve Kinser won on July 6

