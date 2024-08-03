Larson Sweeps Features at Pevely with Ironman 55 Victory

PEVELY, MO (August 3 2024) — Kyle Larson continued to amaze sprint car fans at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 by winning the Ironman 55 with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Larson charged from 12th starting position to sweep the weekend features and win his second Ironman 55 title in a row. The victory was Larson’s fifth sprint car win of the 2024 season.

Donny Schatz, Carson Macedo, Giovanni Scelzi, and Logan Schuchart rounded out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Ironman 55

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Pevely, Missouri

Saturday, August 3, 2024

Sea Foam Qualifying A (2 Laps)

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 10.600[9]

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 10.656[6]

3. 14-Corey Day, 10.667[10]

4. 7A-Will Armitage, 10.727[2]

5. 53-Jessie Attard, 10.741[5]

6. 70-Kraig Kinser, 10.808[4]

7. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 10.819[1]

8. 37-Ayden Gatewood, 10.824[17]

9. 6-Kelby Watt, 10.829[3]

10. 49J-Josh Schneiderman, 10.832[8]

11. 17B-Bill Balog, 10.834[21]

12. 24T-Christopher Thram, 10.834[7]

13. 5-Karter Sarff, 10.945[20]

14. 28-Brian Paulus, 10.998[13]

15. 23B-Brian Bell, 11.008[11]

16. 1-Trevin Littleton, 11.242[12]

17. 28K-Korbin Keith, 11.274[18]

18. 7B-Hunter Barron, 11.289[19]

19. 79-Gage Montgomery, 11.377[15]

20. 31X-Joey Moughan, [14]

21. 83SR-James McFadden, [16]

Sea Foam Qualifying B (2 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo, 10.552[18]

2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 10.582[5]

3. 15-Donny Schatz, 10.645[14]

4. 57-Kyle Larson, 10.656[1]

5. 83-Michael Kofoid, 10.665[3]

6. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 10.697[2]

7. 2-David Gravel, 10.781[12]

8. 21R-Gunner Ramey, 10.790[6]

9. 50K-Thomas Meseraull, 10.804[8]

10. 51B-Joe B Miller, 10.810[9]

11. 34-Sterling Cling, 10.814[17]

12. 3N-Jake Neuman, 10.878[7]

13. 37B-Bryce Norris, 10.917[4]

14. 20G-Noah Gass, 10.956[10]

15. 7S-Landon Crawley, 10.971[19]

16. 22M-Rees Moran, 11.073[16]

17. 77-Geoff Dodge, 11.132[13]

18. 29-Brayton Lynch, 11.153[15]

19. 97-Scotty Milan, 11.156[20]

20. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 11.459[11]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]

2. 14-Corey Day[2]

3. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[4]

4. 17B-Bill Balog[6]

5. 6-Kelby Watt[5]

6. 5-Karter Sarff[7]

7. 53-Jessie Attard[3]

8. 23B-Brian Bell[8]

9. 28K-Korbin Keith[9]

10. 79-Gage Montgomery[10]

11. 83SR-James McFadden[11]

Milton Hershey School Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]

2. 7A-Will Armitage[2]

3. 70-Kraig Kinser[3]

4. 37-Ayden Gatewood[4]

5. 49J-Josh Schneiderman[5]

6. 24T-Christopher Thram[6]

7. 28-Brian Paulus[7]

8. 1-Trevin Littleton[8]

9. 7B-Hunter Barron[9]

10. 31X-Joey Moughan[10]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

2. 15-Donny Schatz[2]

3. 2-David Gravel[4]

4. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]

5. 34-Sterling Cling[6]

6. 37B-Bryce Norris[7]

7. 50K-Thomas Meseraull[5]

8. 77-Geoff Dodge[9]

9. 7S-Landon Crawley[8]

10. 97-Scotty Milan[10]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]

2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[1]

3. 57-Kyle Larson[2]

4. 20G-Noah Gass[7]

5. 21R-Gunner Ramey[4]

6. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]

7. 22M-Rees Moran[8]

8. 3N-Jake Neuman[6]

9. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[10]

10. 29-Brayton Lynch[9]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps)

1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[2]

2. 15-Donny Schatz[1]

3. 41-Carson Macedo[3]

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]

5. 14-Corey Day[8]

6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[6]

7. 7A-Will Armitage[5]

8. 1S-Logan Schuchart[7]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 7S-Landon Crawley[2]

2. 28K-Korbin Keith[1]

3. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[4]

4. 97-Scotty Milan[6]

5. 79-Gage Montgomery[5]

6. 29-Brayton Lynch[8]

7. 7B-Hunter Barron[3]

8. 31X-Joey Moughan[7]

9. 83SR-James McFadden[9]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 53-Jessie Attard[1]

2. 24T-Christopher Thram[5]

3. 37B-Bryce Norris[4]

4. 50K-Thomas Meseraull[2]

5. 5-Karter Sarff[3]

6. 22M-Rees Moran[8]

7. 28-Brian Paulus[7]

8. 23B-Brian Bell[9]

9. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]

10. 7S-Landon Crawley[13]

11. 3N-Jake Neuman[12]

12. 77-Geoff Dodge[10]

13. 28K-Korbin Keith[14]

14. 1-Trevin Littleton[11]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (55 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[12]

2. 15-Donny Schatz[2]

3. 41-Carson Macedo[3]

4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]

5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[8]

6. 2-David Gravel[10]

7. 83-Michael Kofoid[14]

8. 17B-Bill Balog[13]

9. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[6]

10. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]

11. 53-Jessie Attard[21]

12. 49J-Josh Schneiderman[19]

13. 20G-Noah Gass[16]

14. 34-Sterling Cling[18]

15. 70-Kraig Kinser[11]

16. 37B-Bryce Norris[23]

17. 6-Kelby Watt[17]

18. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[9]

19. 14-Corey Day[5]

20. 37-Ayden Gatewood[15]

21. 21R-Gunner Ramey[20]

22. 7A-Will Armitage[7]

23. 50K-Thomas Meseraull[24]

24. 24T-Christopher Thram[22]