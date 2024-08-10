Brad Sweet Wins the B-Main to Punch His Ticket Into the Knoxville Nationals Finale

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 11, 2024) – 2018 Knoxville Nationals champion Brad Sweet secured his position in the A-Main for the 2024 edition of the event by winning the B-Main event on Saturday night. Sweet had to hold off late race challenges by Justin Peck and David Gravel for the victory. James McFadden also transferred to the A-Main event.

Brad Sweet and Justin Peck started on the front row with Sweet taking the lead at the start. James McFadden started to pressure Cory Eliason for third while David Gravel joined the fight in fifth position on the second lap.

The red flag for Kaleb Johnson changed the complextion of the race when during the restart McFadden and Gravel split Eliason to take over the third and fourth position, shuffling Eliason out of a transfer spot.

Sweet then had to hold on after a pair of caution flags for Lynton Jeffrey getting into the fence in turn two on lap 14 and Cap Henry spinning in turn four with three laps to go.

Up to the challenge, Sweet was able to hold off late race challenges by Peck at bay for the victory. Gravel and McFadden also transferred to the A-Main while Brock Zearfoss missed the show by one spot rounding out the top five.

63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 11, 2024

B-Main (22 Laps):

1. 49-Brad Sweet[1]

2. 13-Justin Peck[2]

3. 2-David Gravel[6]

4. 83SR-James McFadden[3]

5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[9]

6. 3J-Dusty Zomer[8]

7. 8-Cory Eliason[4]

8. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[15]

9. 5-Spencer Bayston[13]

10. 21T-Cole Macedo[12]

11. 09-Matt Juhl[5]

12. 9P-Parker Price Miller[18]

13. 23-Garet Williamson[7]

14. 99-Skylar Gee[17]

15. 19S-Hunter Schuerenberg[19]

16. 48-Danny Dietrich[22]

17. 55C-Chris Windom[24]

18. 1C-Brenham Crouch[21]

19. 33W-Cap Henry[10]

20. 3G-Ayrton Gennetten[23]

21. 18T-Tanner Holmes[16]

22. 9-Kasey Kahne[20]

23. 2X-Lynton Jeffrey[11]

24. 58-Kaleb Johnson[14]

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)