Sprint Invaders Take On 34 Raceway and Peoria This Weekend!

by Bill Wright

August 13, 2024 – The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders are back in action this weekend, with events on Friday, August 16 at the 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa and the Peoria Speedway in Illinois on Saturday, August 17. In addition to the $2,000 to win events, there will be a point fund paying the top five car owners, with the overall point earner taking home a bonus $1,000 to sweeten the pot!

Friday marks the 77th feature run at 34 Raceway in Sprint Invaders history. Dustin Selvage won the event there in May, and Tasker Phillips captured the feature in June. Selvage’s win put him in a four-way tie with Matt Rogerson, Jerrod Hull and Paul Nienhiser on the all-time win list there with five. John Schulz and Josh Schneiderman have four wins apiece, and Bobby Mincer, Kaley Gharst, Matt Sutton, Ryan Jamison and Jon Agan have three. Two-time winners at the 3/8-mile oval include Joey Moughan, Chris Martin, Terry McCarl and Chase Randall. This will be the last time the Sprint Invaders have a chance to tune up on the 3/8-mile oval before the $5,000 to win “Fall Haul” there on Saturday, September 28.

The grandstands open Friday at 5 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 6:30. Adult tickets are $18 with students and seniors admitted for $15. Kids 10 and under are FREE. IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Compacts and Mini-Haulers are also in action.

Saturday will be the ninth time the Sprint Invaders have descended on the quarter-mile bullring in Peoria. Ryan Jamison is only two-time winner there, and Bobby Mincer, Jerrod Hull, Roger Crockett, Bret Tripplett, Jon Agan, and Paul Nienhiser, who won there in 2023, also have victories.

The gates open in Peoria Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Grandstand tickets are $20 with kids 10 and under FREE. UMP Late Models, UMP Hornets, B-Mods and Kid Mods will also be running.

Nienhiser leads the series in feature wins (5) and in the current point standings heading into the weekend. Defending series’ champion Ryan Bunton is second, ahead of Cody Wehrle, Colton Fisher and Tyler Lee. McCain Richards, Chase Richards, Tanner Gebhardt, Tasker Phillips and Cam Martin round out the current top ten in the standings.

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2024 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 13 – 34 Raceway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, May 5 – Benton County Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, May 26 – 34 Raceway (Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA)

Sunday, June 2 – Stuart International Speedway (Canceled)*

Friday, June 7 – Scotland County Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, June 9 – Adams County Speedway (IL) (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Friday, June 21 – Jacksonville Speedway (Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO)

Saturday, June 22 – 34 Raceway (Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)

Sunday, June 23 – East Moline Raceway (Brandon Wimmer, Fairmount, IN)

Sunday, July 7 – Benton County Speedway (Rain)

Wednesday, July 10 – Cedar County Raceway (Rain)

Tuesday, July 16 – Independence Motor Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Tuesday, July 30 – Bloomfield Speedway (Rain)

Friday, August 16 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Saturday, August 17 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)

Friday, September 27 – TBD

Saturday, September 28 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2024 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

1. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1963 (5)

2. Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL, 1872

3. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1842

4. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 1763

5. Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1733

6. McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1553

7. Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 1522

8. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1407

9. Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 1201 (1)

10. Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1198

11. Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 1128

12. Nate Parks, Burlington, IA, 962

13. Jake Glasgow, Burlington, IA, 899

14. Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 849

15. Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 833

16. Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 797

17. Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 793

18. Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 781

19. Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 669

20. Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 659

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Shottenkirk Automotive

Shake-up Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Randall’s Performance, Ameriprise: Josh Denning & Associates, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Golden Eagle Distributors

B Main Sponsor – Golden Eagle Distributing

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Hard Charger Contingency – KSE Racing Products

Season Champion and Rookie of the Year – K-1 Race Gear

Contingency Sponsors

Hoosier, Midland Performance, K-1 Racegear, Rocket Graphics, Bell Helmets, Stronghurst Collision Refinish (SCR), King Racing Products, DMI, BMRS, KSE Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products