Two-Day Dennis Roth Classic at Tulare Presents $83,000 Payday For World of Outlaws in September

By Alex Nieten

TULARE, CA (Aug. 21, 2024) – One the most iconic figures in Sprint Car racing will be honored in September with a two-day marquee World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event.

Thunderbowl Raceway will host the Dennis Roth Classic, Friday-Saturday, Sept. 20-21, which will conclude the World of Outlaws’ Cali Outlaw Valley Swing with a $83,000 payday to Saturday’s victor.

While this will be the third Dennis Roth Classic – first two with the Northern Auto Racing Club (NARC) – it’ll be the first sanctioned by the World of Outlaws. It’ll also mark the World of Outlaws’ first time back at the fan-favorite California dirt track since 2022.

Rico Abreu and Justin Cox won the first two editions of the event.

Kyle Larson and Giovanni Scelzi are the last two World of Outlaws winners at Thunderbowl. Of active full-time Series drivers, 10-time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz has the most Series wins at the track with three; his last came in 2017.

Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year contender Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, of Penngrove, CA, will carry the flag for Roth Motorsports at the event, piloting Roth’s famed No. 83 Sprint Car. He has two Trophy Cup preliminary night victories at the track.

EVENT INFO

Date – Friday-Saturday, Sept. 20-21

Location – Tulare, CA

Track Record – 12.582 seconds set by Brad Sweet on March 13, 2015

Times (PT) –

Gates Open: 4 p.m.

Hot Laps: 5 p.m.

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available at track.

How to Watch – Can’t make it? Watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Last Race Video Recap (March 12, 2022) –



Previous World of Outlaws winners at Thunderbowl –

2022 –Giovanni Scelzi on March 11, Kyle Larson on March 12

2019 – Ian Madsen on March 9

2018 – Aaron Reutzel on March 9

2017 – David Gravel on March 17, Donny Schatz on March 18

2016 – David Gravel on March 12

2015 – Tim Kaeding on March 13, Rico Abreu on March 14

2014 – Daryn Pittman on March 14, Rico Abreu on March 15

2013 – Tim Kaeding on March 15, Craig Dollansky on March 16

2012 – Tim Kaeding on March 16

2011 – Joey Saldana on March 19

2010 – Jason Meyers on March 5, Joey Saldana on March 6

2009 – Randy Hannagan on March 20, Joey Saldana on March 21

2008 – Jac Haudenschild on Oct. 18

2007 – Joey Saldana on Feb. 23, Tim Kaeding on Feb. 24, Donny Schatz on Oct. 13

2005 – Tim Shaffer on Feb. 25, Donny Schatz on Oct. 14, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 15

2004 – Erin Crocker on Oct. 29, Terry McCarl on Oct. 30

2003 – Steve Kinser on Sept. 2

