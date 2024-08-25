Carson Macedo Completes Weekend Sweep With the World of Outlaws

From Alex Nieten

WEST FARGO, ND (August 24, 2024) – Carson Macedo and Jason Johnson Racing are getting hot.

On Friday Macedo pieced together an impressive drive from sixth to victory at River Cities Speedway.

On Saturday when the stage shifted to West Fargo, ND’s Red River Valley Speedway, Macedo made things a little easier on himself. There would be no need to drive from the third row as he earned the pole of the 30-lap Feature. And the Lemoore, CA native put together a nearly perfect race to punctuate a perfect night.

Macedo earned Simpson Quick Time, won the first NOS Energy Drink Heat Race, topped the Toyota Racing Dash, and sealed the deal by leading every lap of the Feature. The performance earned Macedo and JJR a weekend sweep in North Dakota and their third victory in the last four races.

“I just felt extremely good,” Macedo said. “Philip Dietz knocked it out of the park again. He’s done an incredible job this weekend. Robby McQuinn and Adam Zimmerman putting the whole package together and working really hard. It just feels good to get a win here.

“We’ve got a lot of momentum. It just feels good to be running up front, contending for wins, and then closing it out and getting the job done. The 41 is just fast right now. When your race car is fast and things are clicking, it seems like things just go your way. I remember Jason Meyers telling me at one point, ‘When the iron is burning, it burns hot. When it’s cold, it’s tough to get out of that wintertime.'”

The weekend sweep marked Macedo’s first back-to-back wins since April of 2022. He’s up to 41 career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car victories, equaling him with fellow full-timer Sheldon Haudenschild for 20th on the all-time win list. A night after claiming his second River Cities checkered flag, he grabbed his second Red River Valley trophy, making it the 11th track where he’s a multi-time winner. He also closed to within four points of Donny Schatz for second in the standings.

Macedo rolled right out to an early advantage when the green flag flew for the finale. He established control early and made it clear it was going to be difficult to pass him. In only two laps, his lead grew to a second and a half.

Even when he first encountered traffic, Macedo showed no signs of slowing. The Albaugh No. 41 sliced through slower cars and clicked off laps. The gap between himself and second-running Sheldon Haudenschild expanded to north of two seconds by the halfway point.

But you can’t ever count out Haudenschild. He’s known for incredible feats behind the wheel and looked to achieve another by erasing Macedo’s huge advantage and stealing the victory.

The lead dropped back under two seconds on Lap 21 as Macedo met some struggles navigating traffic. And then a close moment nearly cost him. Two lappers collided just ahead of Macedo exiting Turn 4 forcing him to slow down considerably. The contact allowed Haudenschild to pull right up to Macedo, but he couldn’t find a path around him.

The yellow flag flew with four laps remaining as Donny Schatz slowed with a flat tire. The caution was just what Macedo needed as the clear track allowed him to drive away and complete the statement win.

“The track turned out to be really wide and racy,” Macedo said. “I was surprised. It took a while to get worked in early in the night and then was fast through the Heat Races. It was just a great track and a lot of fun.”

Haudenschild brought the Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 17 home second as he continues to build momentum. The Wooster, OH native has strung together four consecutive podiums. The recent stretch of consistency has lifted Haudenschild from seventh to sixth in points.

“We ran him back down,” Haudenschild commented. “Lapped traffic was hectic. He did a great job getting through them. Then I kind of had to pick my way back through them. It’s frustrating as a driver having this good of a car and to not pick up a win this weekend. But hats off to (Kyle) Ripper, Steve (Kinzer Dussel), and Luke (Vaughn). They’ve been putting the work in, and we’re getting better each week I feel.”

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid came home third to round up the podium with Roth Motorsports. The effort capped a strong weekend for the Series rookie as he landed in the top three on both nights. Kofoid is buildings some momentum with his home tracks in California on the horizon.

“It was a great weekend for us,” Kofoid said. “I feel like we’re back to how I felt my best here and even in general. I always love coming here. I was a little apprehensive when I saw how wet it was, but it turned out really good.”

Bill Balog and Giovanni Scelzi completed the top five.

A 19th to ninth drive earned Garet Williamson the KSE Racing Hard Charger.

Carson Macedo earned his 10th Simpson Quick Time of 2024 and the 43rd of his career in Sea Foam Qualifying.

NOS Energy Drink Heats One and Three belonged to Carson Macedo and Sheldon Haudenschild. Milton Hershey Heat Two went to Andy Pake.

Carson Macedo topped the Toyota Racing Dash.

Garet Williamson won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Scott Bogucki earned the Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Danny Schatz Memorial

Red River Valley Speedway

West Fargo, North Dakota

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Sea Foam Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.451[28]

2. 64-Andy Pake, 12.462[19]

3. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.463[24]

4. 10-Scott Bogucki, 12.497[22]

5. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.514[26]

6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.526[25]

7. 83-Michael Kofoid, 12.529[4]

8. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 12.567[15]

9. 7S-Landon Crawley, 12.578[8]

10. 24T-Christopher Thram, 12.596[14]

11. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 12.680[29]

12. 14T-Tim Estenson, 12.717[23]

13. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.762[2]

14. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 12.817[17]

15. 17Z-Zach Omdahl, 12.836[12]

16. 27-Weston Olson, 12.839[20]

17. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 12.874[16]

18. 23-Garet Williamson, 12.876[1]

19. 17GP-Justin Henderson, 12.908[6]

20. 70-Kraig Kinser, 12.936[5]

21. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 12.983[13]

22. 26-Blake Egeland, 12.987[11]

23. 6-Max Guilford, 13.052[10]

24. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 13.284[21]

25. 52-Adam Sobolik, 13.943[9]

26. 91-Reed Allex, 14.616[7]

27. 2-David Gravel, [18]

28. 8-Jack Croaker, [27]

29. 14-Tom Egeland, [3]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

2. 10-Scott Bogucki[2]

3. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]

4. 15-Donny Schatz[5]

5. 24T-Christopher Thram[4]

6. 17GP-Justin Henderson[7]

7. 27-Weston Olson[6]

8. 26-Blake Egeland[8]

9. 52-Adam Sobolik[9]

10. 8-Jack Croaker[10]

Milton Hershey School Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 64-Andy Pake[1]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]

3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[3]

4. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[5]

5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[6]

6. 70-Kraig Kinser[7]

7. 6-Max Guilford[8]

8. 91-Reed Allex[9]

9. 2K-Kevin Ingle[4]

10. 14-Tom Egeland[10]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]

2. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

3. 7S-Landon Crawley[3]

4. 2-David Gravel[9]

5. 13-Mark Dobmeier[7]

6. 14T-Tim Estenson[4]

7. 11M-Brendan Mullen[8]

8. 17Z-Zach Omdahl[5]

9. 23-Garet Williamson[6]

Toyota Dash (6 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

2. 64-Andy Pake[2]

3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]

5. 17B-Bill Balog[6]

6. 10-Scott Bogucki[4]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 23-Garet Williamson[9]

2. 27-Weston Olson[3]

3. 6-Max Guilford[4]

4. 11M-Brendan Mullen[5]

5. 52-Adam Sobolik[8]

6. 8-Jack Croaker[10]

7. 17Z-Zach Omdahl[2]

8. 91-Reed Allex[7]

9. 2K-Kevin Ingle[1]

10. 26-Blake Egeland[6]

11. 14-Tom Egeland[11]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]

3. 83-Michael Kofoid[7]

4. 17B-Bill Balog[5]

5. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[8]

6. 64-Andy Pake[2]

7. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]

8. 2-David Gravel[12]

9. 23-Garet Williamson[19]

10. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[14]

11. 15-Donny Schatz[10]

12. 7S-Landon Crawley[9]

13. 24T-Christopher Thram[13]

14. 70-Kraig Kinser[17]

15. 17GP-Justin Henderson[16]

16. 6-Max Guilford[21]

17. 13-Mark Dobmeier[15]

18. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[11]

19. 8-Jack Croaker[24]

20. 27-Weston Olson[20]

21. 52-Adam Sobolik[23]

22. 14T-Tim Estenson[18]

23. 11M-Brendan Mullen[22]

24. 10-Scott Bogucki[6]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1

1. 69R-Brandon Rekow[3]

2. 72K-Kate Taves[5]

3. 3M-Marcus Rothenbacher[2]

4. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk[4]

5. 20G-Owen Graf[8]

6. 26G-Hannah Graf[6]

7. 15-Laela Eisenschenk[7]

8. 84-Joshua Johnson[1]

Heat Race #2

1. 45-Monty Ferriera[1]

2. 23-Aydin Lloyd[2]

3. 72-Tye Wilke[4]

4. 13-Ty Hanten[5]

5. 39-Morgan Nyquist[6]

6. 53-Joe Miller[7]

7. 69-Tom Cummings[8]

8. O7-Owen Carlson[3]

Heat Race #3

1. 34DD-Brady Donnohue[2]

2. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[3]

3. 18-Tyler Rabenberg[5]

4. 80P-Jacob Peterson[7]

5. 9-Dominic Dobesh[6]

6. 28-John Breitenfeldt[4]

7. 25R-Jerzee Rosinski[1]

Dash #1

1. 45-Monty Ferriera[2]

2. 69R-Brandon Rekow[1]

3. 34DD-Brady Donnohue[3]

4. 72K-Kate Taves[4]

5. 23-Aydin Lloyd[5]

6. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[6]

A-Main

1. 18-Tyler Rabenberg[8]

2. 34DD-Brady Donnohue[3]

3. 45-Monty Ferriera[1]

4. 80P-Jacob Peterson[9]

5. 23-Aydin Lloyd[5]

6. 69R-Brandon Rekow[2]

7. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk[10]

8. 13-Ty Hanten[11]

9. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[6]

10. 72-Tye Wilke[12]

11. 53-Joe Miller[17]

12. 9-Dominic Dobesh[15]

13. 72K-Kate Taves[4]

14. 26G-Hannah Graf[16]

15. 20G-Owen Graf[13]

16. 15-Laela Eisenschenk[19]

17. 25R-Jerzee Rosinski[20]

18. 28-John Breitenfeldt[18]

19. 69-Tom Cummings[23]

20. 84-Joshua Johnson[21]

21. 39-Morgan Nyquist[14]

22. 3M-Marcus Rothenbacher[7]

DNS: O7-Owen Carlson