Ryan Timms Wins at Huset’s

From Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (August 25, 2024) — Ryan Timms, Jared Jansen and Brandon Ferguson cashed in on Sunday at Huset’s Speedway, which hosted Royal River Casino Night featuring The Bull Haulers Brawl Championship Night for Sprint Cars presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking.

All three drivers reached the top step on the podium on a night when Kaleb Johnson (Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars) and Brady Donnohue (Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series) captured their first career track championships at the high-banked oval.

“I’m proud of my guys,” Johnson said. “They busted their butts each and every week not only here but across the Midwest. We’re just out here having fun and making memories.”

“It’s pretty surreal,” Donnohue said. “I didn’t have this on my goals for this year. I’m just tickled to death.”

Andy Pake led the first six laps of the 25-lap, $7,000-to-win Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main event before Timms pounced in traffic. Aaron Reutzel was all over Pake in the battle for the lead amidst traffic, but it was Timms who rocketed by both drivers down the backstretch on Lap 7.

Timms set a torrid pace for the remainder of the race, winning by 2.034 seconds. It was his second victory of the season at the dirt track.

“There at the start we were really loose,” he said. “I got my wing back. Reutzel had got by me at that point. We got into lapped traffic and it was slowing their pace up quite a bit. All of a sudden I was driving by both of them down the backstretch. The car was amazing.”

Reutzel executed a slide job for the top spot on a restart on Lap 17, but Timms turned his car underneath Reutzel exiting turn four to maintain the lead. Reutzel’s runner-up result was his best outing at Huset’s Speedway this year.

“I don’t think I got the car where I needed it tonight and I don’t think I did a good job of driving,” he said. “I had one shot at him, but it was such a Hail Mary that he had all the time to turn down. I gave it my all, just once again it wasn’t meant to be. It was a cowboy-up track. Traffic was fun. All in all, it was a good night. I wish I was one spot better, but we’ll just have to take it.”

Dusty Zomer placed third for his best finish of the season at the track.

“Tonight the track was real heavy so everyone was going to be fast,” he said. “Starting sixth, we’ll take a podium out of it.”

Kerry Madsen was the fourth-place finisher and Pake ended fifth.

Reutzel set quick time during qualifying to open the program before Pake, Brendan Mullen, Brant O’Banion and Justin Henderson produced heat race wins. Tyler Drueke was the B Main winner.

Jansen led all 20 laps to score his first career Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series at Huset’s Speedway, where he became the 10 th different winner in 10 division races this season.

“I’ve been waiting for this one for a long time,” he said. “We’ve been doing this for darn near 20 years and hadn’t won one here.”

Dan Carsrud, John Lambertz, 16th-starting Shayle Bade and 11th-starting Zach Patterson rounded out the top five, respectively.

Lambertz, Lee Goos Jr., Jeremiah Jordahl and Carsrud were the heat race winners. Gaige Weldon picked up the B Main win.

Ferguson led the distance of the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main event for his first win of the season at Huset’s Speedway. He became the seventh different winner in the division this year.

“It’s been a terrible year and on this hot day I second guessed even wanting to come out,” he said. “I’m so glad we did.”

A trio of cautions in the second half of the feature bunched the field together, but Ferguson hit his marks consistently to win by 0.777 seconds.

Kinzer Glanzer finished second with points leader J.J. Zebell advancing from ninth to third. Garet Deboer placed fourth and 11th-starting Matt Steuerwald maneuvered to fifth.

The heat races were won by Ferguson, Tracy Halouska and Craig Hanisch.

The 2024 racing season at Huset’s Speedway wraps up next weekend with a special three nights of action featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. On Friday, it’s the Huset’s Hustle presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking featuring the World of Outlaws and the final Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks race of the season. The World of Outlaws will return to the high-banked track on Saturday and Sunday for the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS.

Huset’s Speedway

Brandon, South Dakota

Sunday, August 25, 2024

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 10.871[8]

2. 5-Ryan Timms, 10.893[7]

3. 55-Kerry Madsen, 10.972[21]

4. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 10.987[4]

5. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 10.991[6]

6. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 10.994[10]

7. 27-Emerson Axsom, 11.029[9]

8. 24T-Christopher Thram, 11.029[5]

9. 64-Andy Pake, 11.038[29]

10. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 11.083[26]

11. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 11.093[11]

12. 17GP-Justin Henderson, 11.110[1]

13. 09-Matt Juhl, 11.151[25]

14. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 11.183[15]

15. 81-Brant O’Banion, 11.194[27]

16. 14H-Scott Winters, 11.195[16]

17. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 11.198[17]

18. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek, 11.213[14]

19. 10-Scott Bogucki, 11.268[13]

20. 14T-Tim Estenson, 11.270[3]

21. 45X-Jace Park, 11.303[23]

22. 22-Riley Goodno, 11.325[18]

23. 8-Jacob Hughes, 11.340[24]

24. 51A-Koby Werkmeister, 11.417[20]

25. 22W-Aaron Werner, 11.425[12]

26. 95-Tyler Drueke, 11.447[19]

27. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 11.468[28]

28. 10X-Trevor Serbus, 11.503[22]

29. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 11.599[2]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 64-Andy Pake[2]

2. 09-Matt Juhl[1]

3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[3]

4. 16-Brooke Tatnell[5]

5. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

6. 45X-Jace Park[6]

7. 22W-Aaron Werner[7]

DNS: 17B-Ryan Bickett

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 11M-Brendan Mullen[3]

2. 5-Ryan Timms[4]

3. 13-Mark Dobmeier[2]

4. 22-Riley Goodno[6]

5. 83JR-Sam Henderson[1]

6. 95-Tyler Drueke[7]

7. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek[5]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 81-Brant O’Banion[1]

2. 27-Emerson Axsom[3]

3. 55-Kerry Madsen[4]

4. 8-Jacob Hughes[6]

5. 10-Scott Bogucki[5]

6. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[7]

7. 96-Blaine Stegenga[2]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 17GP-Justin Henderson[2]

2. 14H-Scott Winters[1]

3. 24T-Christopher Thram[3]

4. 3J-Dusty Zomer[4]

5. 14T-Tim Estenson[5]

6. 51A-Koby Werkmeister[6]

7. 10X-Trevor Serbus[7]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 95-Tyler Drueke[3]

2. 51A-Koby Werkmeister[2]

3. 45X-Jace Park[1]

4. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[4]

5. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek[7]

6. 96-Blaine Stegenga[6]

7. 22W-Aaron Werner[5]

8. 10X-Trevor Serbus[8]

9. 17B-Ryan Bickett[9]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 5-Ryan Timms[2]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]

3. 3J-Dusty Zomer[6]

4. 55-Kerry Madsen[5]

5. 64-Andy Pake[1]

6. 27-Emerson Axsom[8]

7. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[4]

8. 13-Mark Dobmeier[11]

9. 24T-Christopher Thram[9]

10. 11M-Brendan Mullen[7]

11. 09-Matt Juhl[13]

12. 22-Riley Goodno[18]

13. 17GP-Justin Henderson[10]

14. 16-Brooke Tatnell[16]

15. 14T-Tim Estenson[19]

16. 81-Brant O’Banion[12]

17. 8-Jacob Hughes[20]

18. 95-Tyler Drueke[21]

19. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[24]

20. 45X-Jace Park[23]

21. 51A-Koby Werkmeister[22]

22. 14H-Scott Winters[14]

23. 83JR-Sam Henderson[15]

24. 10-Scott Bogucki[17]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Gunderson Racing Heat Race #1 – Gunderson Racing (8 Laps)

1. 12L-John Lambertz[2]

2. 31-Koby Werkmeister[3]

3. 23V-Michalob Voeltz[1]

4. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[5]

5. 13G-Gaige Weldon[6]

6. 23-Brandon Bosma[7]

7. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[8]

8. 18-Corbin Erickson[9]

9. 5W-Bill Wiese[4]

Saldana Racing Products Heat Race #2 – Saldana Racing (8 Laps)

1. 17-Lee Goos Jr[2]

2. 98-Nate Barger[1]

3. 81-Jared Jansen[4]

4. 34DD-Brady Donnohue[5]

5. 18T-Tyler Rabenberg[8]

6. 4SS-Brandon Halverson[7]

7. 17V-Casey Abbas[6]

8. 13X-Eli Hargreaves[3]

Vahlco Wheels Heat Race #3 – Vahlco Wheels (8 Laps)

1. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl[2]

2. 28G-Zach Patterson[1]

3. 23L-Aydin Lloyd[3]

4. 55R-Ryan Serrao[5]

5. 9-Dominic Dobesh[7]

6. 80P-Jacob Peterson[8]

7. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[6]

8. 57-Kyle Magnuson[4]

Vahlco Wheels Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 67-Dan Carsrud[1]

2. 4G-Cole Garner[4]

3. 14-Nick Barger[6]

4. 03-Shayle Bade[7]

5. X-Dylan Waxdahl[5]

6. 9A-Hunter Hanson[8]

7. 48-Cole Olson[3]

DNS: 35X-Jeff Lackey

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 13G-Gaige Weldon[1]

2. 18T-Tyler Rabenberg[2]

3. 23-Brandon Bosma[5]

4. 4SS-Brandon Halverson[6]

5. 80P-Jacob Peterson[7]

6. X-Dylan Waxdahl[4]

7. 9A-Hunter Hanson[8]

8. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[11]

9. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[9]

10. 48-Cole Olson[12]

11. 13X-Eli Hargreaves[14]

12. 5W-Bill Wiese[15]

13. 17V-Casey Abbas[10]

14. 18-Corbin Erickson[13]

15. 35X-Jeff Lackey[17]

16. 9-Dominic Dobesh[3]

DNS: 57-Kyle Magnuson

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 81-Jared Jansen[2]

2. 67-Dan Carsrud[4]

3. 12L-John Lambertz[5]

4. 03-Shayle Bade[16]

5. 28G-Zach Patterson[11]

6. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[13]

7. 34DD-Brady Donnohue[14]

8. 13G-Gaige Weldon[17]

9. 17-Lee Goos Jr[7]

10. 23V-Michalob Voeltz[8]

11. 31-Koby Werkmeister[3]

12. 4G-Cole Garner[12]

13. 14-Nick Barger[1]

14. 98-Nate Barger[9]

15. 18T-Tyler Rabenberg[18]

16. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl[6]

17. 23L-Aydin Lloyd[10]

18. 4SS-Brandon Halverson[20]

19. 55R-Ryan Serrao[15]

20. 23-Brandon Bosma[19]