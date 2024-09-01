Ethan Barrow Wins Saturday Preliminary Feature at the IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Nationals

EAGLE, NE (August 31, 2024) — Ethan Barrow won the preliminary feature event during the second night of the IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Nationals at Eagle Raceway. Barrow, from Bloomington, Indiana, held off John Carney II and Jake Bubak for the victory. Barrow along with nine other drivers locked into Sunday’s IMCA RaceSaver Nationals finale.
IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Nationals
Eagle Raceway
Eagle, Nebraska
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Feature:
1. 14S – Ethan Barrow
2. J2 – John Carney
3. 74B – Jake Bubak
4. 100 – Clint Benson
5. 15V – Cole Vanderheiden
6. 51 – Mike Boston
7. 74E – Claud Estes
8. 22C – Chad Koch
9. 2D – Dusty Ballenger
10. B2 – Carson Bolden
11. 9 – Kevin Rutherford
12. 14 – Joey Danley
13. 23V – Michalob Voeltz
14. 63 – Jack Thomas
15. 5E – Maverick Elkins
16. 20 – Jeremy Huish
17. 16 – Conner Thomas
18. 31 – Koby Werkmeister
19. 0 – Chase Weiler
20. 69X – Mike Moore
21. 1B – Brandon Horton
22. 22D – Daniel Nekolite
23. 12 – Tyler Drueke
24. 23 – Brandon Bosma