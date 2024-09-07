Sams Wins IRA Feature at Superior

SUPERIOR, WI (September 6, 2024) — Danny Sams III made the trip north worthwhile Friday to Gondik Law Speedway by winning the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association.
Sams, from North Port, Florida, moved up from fourth starting position to take the lead from Christopher Thram on lap six for his sixth feature victory of the 2024 season. Joel Myers, Jr, Blake Nimee, Jake Blackhurst, and Danny Schlafer rounded out the top five.
Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association
Gondik Law Speedway
Superior, Wisconsin
Friday, September 6, 2024
Qualifying
1. 73-Scotty Thiel, 14.512[2]
2. 19-Joel Myers Jr, 14.718[4]
3. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 14.748[10]
4. 96-Jake Blackhurst, 14.877[9]
5. 24D-Danny Sams III, 14.900[1]
6. 24T-Christopher Thram, 14.935[14]
7. 79-Blake Nimee, 15.144[18]
8. 33B-Scott Broty, 15.198[22]
9. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 15.273[24]
10. 7-Kelby Watt, 15.315[6]
11. 64-Andy Pake, 15.478[23]
12. 23W-Scott Winters, 15.502[8]
13. 87A-Austin Hartmann, 15.531[5]
14. 16C-Tylar Rankin, 15.685[16]
15. 25-Danny Schlafer, 15.765[13]
16. 29-Leigh Thomas, 15.896[25]
17. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 15.947[12]
18. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 16.047[15]
19. 78-Bill Wagner, 16.175[21]
20. 99-Tyler Brabant, 16.262[20]
21. 4K-Kris Spitz, 16.333[19]
22. 199-Ryan Bowers, 16.431[17]
23. 03-Jamey Ogston, 16.776[3]
24. P1-Mark Chevalier, 16.806[11]
DNS: 85J-Logan Julien, 16.806
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 79-Blake Nimee[2]
2. 7-Kelby Watt[1]
3. 73-Scotty Thiel[4]
4. 96-Jake Blackhurst[3]
5. 87A-Austin Hartmann[5]
6. 199-Ryan Bowers[8]
7. 29-Leigh Thomas[6]
8. 78-Bill Wagner[7]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 64-Andy Pake[1]
2. 19-Joel Myers Jr[4]
3. 33B-Scott Broty[2]
4. 24D-Danny Sams III[3]
5. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[6]
6. 16C-Tylar Rankin[5]
7. 99-Tyler Brabant[7]
8. 03-Jamey Ogston[8]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 24T-Christopher Thram[3]
2. 23W-Scott Winters[1]
3. 25-Danny Schlafer[5]
4. 2W-Scott Neitzel[2]
5. P1-Mark Chevalier[8]
6. 4K-Kris Spitz[7]
7. 11M-Brendan Mullen[6]
8. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[4]
DNS: 85J-Logan Julien
Dash #1 (4 Laps)
1. 24T-Christopher Thram[2]
2. 79-Blake Nimee[1]
3. 19-Joel Myers Jr[5]
4. 64-Andy Pake[4]
5. 73-Scotty Thiel[3]
Dash #2 (4 Laps)
1. 96-Jake Blackhurst[5]
2. 24D-Danny Sams III[3]
3. 33B-Scott Broty[1]
4. 7-Kelby Watt[4]
5. 2W-Scott Neitzel[2]
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]
2. 19-Joel Myers Jr[5]
3. 79-Blake Nimee[3]
4. 96-Jake Blackhurst[2]
5. 25-Danny Schlafer[12]
6. 87A-Austin Hartmann[13]
7. 64-Andy Pake[7]
8. 23W-Scott Winters[11]
9. 16C-Tylar Rankin[16]
10. 33B-Scott Broty[6]
11. 99-Tyler Brabant[21]
12. 2W-Scott Neitzel[10]
13. 73-Scotty Thiel[9]
14. 7-Kelby Watt[8]
15. 24T-Christopher Thram[1]
16. 4K-Kris Spitz[17]
17. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[14]
18. 03-Jamey Ogston[23]
19. P1-Mark Chevalier[15]
20. 29-Leigh Thomas[20]
21. 78-Bill Wagner[22]
22. 199-Ryan Bowers[18]
23. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[19]
24. 85J-Logan Julien[24]
25. 11M-Brendan Mullen[25]