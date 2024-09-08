Cap Henry claims Fremont 410 win, wraps up 3rd AFCS title

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Coming into the championship night, Saturday, Sept. 7 at Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction for the 410 sprints All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) Presented by the Baumann Auto Group Cale Thomas held a slim 33 point lead over defending series champion Cap Henry. All Henry could do was win on Baumann Auto Group Night and hope for Thomas to finish out of the top 10 if he stood a chance at claiming his third AFCS title. Henry led all 30-laps Saturday to score his second win of the year at “The Track That Action Built,” while Thomas finished 12th .

It is the second straight AFCS title for Henry, the 2023 Fremont Speedway track champion, and his 20th career win at Fremont. It is the Bellevue, Ohio driver’s 7th overall victory of 2024.

Current Fremont Speedway point leader Kalib Henry finished second with Nate Dussel, Zane DeVault and DJ Foos rounding out the top five in the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint A-main.

“Everybody did their part on this team. That thing was just plain fast. I knew I was picking through the traffic good…I read that infield scoreboard more than I ever have in my whole career to see if my lead was building or losing. Zack (Myers, crew chief) kept telling me everything I was doing was right but I couldn’t have botched that last restart any worse if I tried. I’m just so proud of this whole team. It hasn’t been a great year compared to how we did it last year. It was a long shot to get this championship and to pull that off it says so much about everyone involved,” said Henry beside his Premier Planning Service, Jeff Ward Demolition, Ohio Logistics, Primal Tee Shop, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, FK Rod Ends, Griff’s Engines backed #33W.

Fremont, Ohio’s Paul Weaver and Vermilion, Ohio’s Tyler Shullick put on a whale of a battle for the win in the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint A-main. Shullick lead laps 1-4 with Weaver taking over for laps five and six. Shullick regained the lead on lap seven only to see Weaver take it back a lap later and lead to lap 19. The pair raced side by side over that 12 lap battle. Shullick lead lap 20 and Weaver inched back ahead a lap later and held on for his third win of 2024 at Fremont with Dustin Stroup, Jamie Miller and Dustin Dinan rounding out the top five.

The victory is Weaver’s fourth overall victory of 2024 and the 81st of his career at Fremont to sit atop the track’s all-time win list.

“The last month it’s been nice going back to kind of normal. We struggled early this year and finally got some things figured out. I hated showing up wondering what’s going to happen next,” said Weaver beside his Steve Brown’s B&B Drain Service, Hampshire Racing Engines, M&L Excavating backed #1W.

Miller just had to make the feature to wrap up his second NAPA of Bryan AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales 305 sprint title, topping Weaver’s four consecutive years of winning the series title.

“We’ve had a very solid year…been pounding away at it getting solid finishes and hoping we can keep going and get the championship here,” said Miller who has nine 305 sprint wins in 2024, three dirt truck victories and a non-wing sprint win this season.

Jamie Miller led the first three laps of the 20-lap Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature before Shawn Valenti took over. Valenti and Steve Miller ran door to door for seven straight laps before Miller suffered engine woes with two laps to go. Valenti drove away for his fifth win of the season over Jamie Miller, Dave Golembiewski, Keith Sorg and Ron Miller rounding out the top five.

The victory is the 79th career win for Valenti at Fremont Speedway, putting him second, just two behind Weaver on the All-time win list.

“We got into a pretty good rhythm there before that caution with five laps to go and I wasn’t sure how hard to push it those last couple of laps and he (Steve Miller) woke me up and got me to sit back up in the seat,” said Valenti beside his Craig Miller Trucking, Conrad Transportation, Dave Story Equipment, A Plus Auto Center, Concrete Material Supply, S&S Hauling and Excavating backed #7B.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14 for the Jim Ford Classic, the richest event in the history of the track. Friday features a complete program of the Ti-22 Performance Fast on Dirt 410 Sprints, the rest of the series’ feature that was cut short due to rain in June along with double features for the dirt trucks. Saturday will feature a $20,000 to win 410 sprint A-main along with double features for the 305 sprints.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024

410 sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry[1]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[4]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[3]; 4. 4-Zane DeVault[13]; 5. 16-DJ Foos[2]; 6. 01-Bryan Sebetto[5]; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[8]; 8. 15C-Chris Andrews[7]; 9. 70-Henry Malcuit[6]; 10. 9-Trey Jacobs[14]; 11. 5-Kody Brewer[22]; 12. 23-Cale Thomas[11]; 13. 29-Zeth Sabo[21]; 14. 14-Sean Rayhall[17]; 15. 12-Luke Griffith[9]; 16. 19-TJ Michael[12]; 17. 2+-Brian Smith[15]; 18. 81-Lee Jacobs[20]; 19. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[16]; 20. 25R-Jordan Ryan[19]; 21. X-Mike Keegan[18]; 22. 38-Leyton Wagner[10]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[1]; 2. 14-Sean Rayhall[7]; 3. X-Mike Keegan[6]; 4. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2]; 5. 81-Lee Jacobs[4]; 6. 29-Zeth Sabo[5]; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[8]; 8. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[3]; 9. 29S-Tyler Street[10]; 10. 7M-Brandon Moore[9]; 11. 22M-Dan McCarron[14]; 12. 3V-Chris Verda[13]; 13. 26W-Cody White[11]; 14. 98-Robert Robenalt[15]; 15. 5T-Travis Philo[12]; 16. (DNS) 32-Bryce Lucius

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 01-Bryan Sebetto[1]; 2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3]; 3. 70-Henry Malcuit[2]; 4. 38-Leyton Wagner[4]; 5. 4-Zane DeVault[5]; 6. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[6]; 7. X-Mike Keegan[7]; 8. 5-Kody Brewer[10]; 9. 29S-Tyler Street[8]; 10. 3V-Chris Verda[11]; 11. 32-Bryce Lucius[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15C-Chris Andrews[2]; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[1]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 4. 23-Cale Thomas[6]; 5. 9-Trey Jacobs[3]; 6. 81-Lee Jacobs[7]; 7. 25R-Jordan Ryan[5]; 8. 7M-Brandon Moore[9]; 9. 26W-Cody White[8]; 10. 22M-Dan McCarron[10]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 101-Kalib Henry[2]; 2. 16-DJ Foos[3]; 3. 12-Luke Griffith[6]; 4. 19-TJ Michael[1]; 5. 2+-Brian Smith[8]; 6. 29-Zeth Sabo[7]; 7. 14-Sean Rayhall[9]; 8. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]; 9. 5T-Travis Philo[5]; 10. 98-Robert Robenalt[10]

Qualifying 1: 1. 38-Leyton Wagner, 00:12.574[2]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.607[1]; 3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:12.969[6]; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:13.009[7]; 5. 9-Trey Jacobs, 00:13.014[26]; 6. 16-DJ Foos, 00:13.031[17]; 7. 70-Henry Malcuit, 00:13.062[5]; 8. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:13.065[21]; 9. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:13.080[12]; 10. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:13.129[19]; 11. 1-Nate Dussel, 00:13.146[8]; 12. 19-TJ Michael, 00:13.171[15]; 13. 4-Zane DeVault, 00:13.183[13]; 14. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 00:13.237[16]; 15. 5T-Travis Philo, 00:13.276[25]; 16. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:13.281[20]; 17. 23-Cale Thomas, 00:13.291[29]; 18. 12-Luke Griffith, 00:13.305[4]; 19. X-Mike Keegan, 00:13.323[30]; 20. 81-Lee Jacobs, 00:13.336[14]; 21. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:13.341[18]; 22. 29S-Tyler Street, 00:13.357[23]; 23. 26W-Cody White, 00:13.426[10]; 24. 2+-Brian Smith, 00:13.448[27]; 25. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:13.463[28]; 26. 7M-Brandon Moore, 00:13.491[9]; 27. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:13.517[24]; 28. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:13.517[31]; 29. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:13.591[22]; 30. 98-Robert Robenalt, 00:14.308[11]; 31. 3V-Chris Verda, 00:16.294[3]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]; 2. 61-Tyler Shullick[1]; 3. 12X-Dustin Stroup[6]; 4. 26M-Jamie Miller[5]; 5. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[2]; 6. 39M-DJ Foos[14]; 7. 6W-Chad Wilson[4]; 8. 26-Lee Sommers[9]; 9. 36-Seth Schneider[10]; 10. 8K-Zack Kramer[8]; 11. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[16]; 12. 2-Brendan Torok[21]; 13. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[11]; 14. 3X-Blayne Keckler[20]; 15. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[18]; 16. 19R-Steve Rando[17]; 17. 78-Austin Black[15]; 18. 34-Judson (Jud) Dickerson[12]; 19. 12-Dylan Watson[7]; 20. 3M-Logan Mongeau[22]; 21. 36JR-JJ Henes[19]; 22. 0-Bradley Bateson[13]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 19R-Steve Rando[2]; 2. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[4]; 3. 36JR-JJ Henes[3]; 4. 3X-Blayne Keckler[1]; 5. 2-Brendan Torok[11]; 6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5]; 7. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6]; 8. 88-Jimmy McCune Jr[7]; 9. 1S-James Saam[9]; 10. 11-Brayden Harrison[8]; 11. 18R-Brian Razum[10]; 12. 27D-Steven Dolphin[12]; 13. 11TS-Tate Schiets[14]; 14. (DNS) 85-Dustin Feller

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 26M-Jamie Miller[4]; 2. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[2]; 3. 26-Lee Sommers[1]; 4. 0-Bradley Bateson[7]; 5. 36JR-JJ Henes[6]; 6. 88-Jimmy McCune Jr[8]; 7. 2-Brendan Torok[3]; 8. 49I-John Ivy[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12X-Dustin Stroup[3]; 2. 12-Dylan Watson[1]; 3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[6]; 4. 78-Austin Black[5]; 5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[7]; 6. 1S-James Saam[8]; 7. 3X-Blayne Keckler[4]; 8. (DNS) 51M-Haldon Miller

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 6W-Chad Wilson[2]; 2. 8K-Zack Kramer[1]; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[3]; 4. 39M-DJ Foos[4]; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[5]; 6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6]; 7. 18R-Brian Razum[8]; 8. 85-Dustin Feller[7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 61-Tyler Shullick[2]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]; 3. 34-Judson (Jud) Dickerson[1]; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[5]; 5. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[6]; 6. 11-Brayden Harrison[4]; 7. 27D-Steven Dolphin[7]; 8. 11TS-Tate Schiets[8]

Qualifying 1: 1. 26M-Jamie Miller, 00:13.831[16]; 2. 3X-Blayne Keckler, 00:13.854[8]; 3. 2-Brendan Torok, 00:13.942[3]; 4. 12X-Dustin Stroup, 00:14.027[5]; 5. 5DD-Dustin Dinan, 00:14.055[9]; 6. 51M-Haldon Miller, 00:14.167[11]; 7. 26-Lee Sommers, 00:14.233[2]; 8. 12-Dylan Watson, 00:14.250[4]; 9. 49I-John Ivy, 00:14.361[7]; 10. 78-Austin Black, 00:14.431[13]; 11. 36JR-JJ Henes, 00:14.444[15]; 12. 10TS-Tyler Schiets, 00:14.496[10]; 13. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:14.603[1]; 14. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:14.703[14]; 15. 88-Jimmy McCune Jr, 00:14.875[12]; 16. 1S-James Saam, 00:15.103[6]

Qualifying 2: 1. 39M-DJ Foos, 00:14.060[14]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:14.067[11]; 3. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:14.091[10]; 4. 61-Tyler Shullick, 00:14.112[12]; 5. 6W-Chad Wilson, 00:14.132[8]; 6. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath, 00:14.178[1]; 7. 8K-Zack Kramer, 00:14.245[7]; 8. 34-Judson (Jud) Dickerson, 00:14.318[2]; 9. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:14.336[15]; 10. 11-Brayden Harrison, 00:14.407[16]; 11. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:14.434[13]; 12. 2S-Jackson Sebetto, 00:14.666[9]; 13. 85-Dustin Feller, 00:14.706[3]; 14. 27D-Steven Dolphin, 00:14.853[6]; 15. 18R-Brian Razum, 00:15.089[5]; 16. 11TS-Tate Schiets, 00:15.089[4]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[6]; 2. 4M-Jamie Miller[2]; 3. P51-Dave Golembiewski[11]; 4. 8-Keith Sorg[5]; 5. 35-Ron Miller[7]; 6. 99H-Art Howey Jr[3]; 7. 34-Todd Warnick[10]; 8. 8S-Brandon Stukey[18]; 9. 99-Eric Potridge[9]; 10. 20-Caleb Shearn[8]; 11. 1M-Scott Milligan[1]; 12. 99PJ-Keith Whaley[19]; 13. 51-Dave Bankey[15]; 14. 9S-Tony Parker[17]; 15. 95-Steve Miller[4]; 16. 8W-Allen White[12]; 17. 9-Curt Inks[14]; 18. 57MS-Mason Stull[20]; 19. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[16]; 20. (DNS) 18S-Randy Swiecicki

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 2. 4M-Jamie Miller[3]; 3. 1M-Scott Milligan[1]; 4. 34-Todd Warnick[2]; 5. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[7]; 6. 8S-Brandon Stukey[6]; 7. 99PJ-Keith Whaley[8]; 8. (DNS) 9S-Tony Parker; 9. (DNS) 8KB-Kent Brewer

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Keith Sorg[4]; 2. 35-Ron Miller[1]; 3. 99H-Art Howey Jr[2]; 4. P51-Dave Golembiewski[3]; 5. 9-Curt Inks[5]; 6. 19H-Adam Heminger[6]; 7. 57MS-Mason Stull[7]; 8. 9E-Alex Erfman[8]

Heat 3 (7 Laps): 1. 95-Steve Miller[4]; 2. 20-Caleb Shearn[1]; 3. 99-Eric Potridge[2]; 4. 8W-Allen White[7]; 5. 51-Dave Bankey[5]; 6. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[3]; 7. 26-Kyle Lagrou[6]; 8. (DNS) 10B-Adam Lance

Qualifying 1: 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 00:17.205[19]; 2. 8-Keith Sorg, 00:17.435[9]; 3. 95-Steve Miller, 00:17.452[7]; 4. 4M-Jamie Miller, 00:17.587[12]; 5. P51-Dave Golembiewski, 00:17.656[6]; 6. 5S-Bradley Stuckey, 00:17.665[10]; 7. 34-Todd Warnick, 00:17.736[20]; 8. 99H-Art Howey Jr, 00:17.969[21]; 9. 99-Eric Potridge, 00:18.016[25]; 10. 1M-Scott Milligan, 00:18.018[8]; 11. 35-Ron Miller, 00:18.116[22]; 12. 20-Caleb Shearn, 00:18.138[11]; 13. 9S-Tony Parker, 00:18.249[2]; 14. 9-Curt Inks, 00:18.278[17]; 15. 51-Dave Bankey, 00:18.456[16]; 16. 8S-Brandon Stukey, 00:18.501[4]; 17. 19H-Adam Heminger, 00:18.547[15]; 18. 26-Kyle Lagrou, 00:18.616[18]; 19. 18S-Randy Swiecicki, 00:18.832[23]; 20. 57MS-Mason Stull, 00:19.069[3]; 21. 8W-Allen White, 00:19.430[1]; 22. 99PJ-Keith Whaley, 00:20.327[5]; 23. 9E-Alex Erfman, 00:25.233[13]; 24. 10B-Adam Lance, 00:27.027[24]; 25. (DNS) 8KB-Kent Brewer