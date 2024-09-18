DISCOUNT USAC SILVER CROWN TICKETS ﻿ON SALE NOW FOR OCT. 6 TERRE HAUTE RACE

From USAC

Terre Haute, Indiana (September 17, 2024)………Discounted tickets are now on sale for the 21st running of the Sumar Classic USAC Silver Crown National Championship event on Sunday, October 6, at western Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track.

Right now, you can purchase tickets for the USAC-promoted 100-lap champ car event at Indiana’s only 1/2-mile dirt track at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/terre-haute-sumar-classic-

Advance tickets are on sale now – $20 grandstand seating and $10 for infield admission. Kids age 12 and under are free.

On the day of the race, tickets at the gate are $25 for grandstand seating and $15 for infield admission. Kids age 12 and under are free.

Witness the USAC Silver Crown heroes of today with past Sumar Classic winners Justin Grant (2018 & 2022), C.J. Leary (2016), Kody Swanson (2014) and Shane Cockrum (2015) in the field, plus reigning series champion Logan Seavey and more all battling a big field for all the glory.

Pit gates open at 2pm, grandstands open at 4pm Eastern and the engines roar to life at 5:30pm.

It’s big cars on the big half-mile for 100 laps at Terre Haute on Sunday, October 6th. Make your plans now and tell your friends and family all about it!