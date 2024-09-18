Kubota High Limit Racing Joins USAC for the Historic ﻿4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway

From High Limit Racing

Kubota High Limit Racing returns to Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio this Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21, for the 42nd running of the 4-Crown Nationals sponsored by NKTelco.

One of dirt racing’s most historic weekends has a long list of memorable moments including High Limit’s Kyle Larson winning the USAC Midget, Sprint Car and Silver Crown feature events in one night in 2011.

At this time, Logan Seavey is the only confirmed driver to be competing in all four classes this weekend.

Don’t miss a packed weekend of open wheel racing and more historic moments. Friday, September 20, it’s the #BeFourTheCrowns Showdown featuring a full program for Kubota High Limit Racing and the USAC Nos Energy Drink National Midgets plus qualifying for the USAC Silver Crown teams.

Then on Saturday, September 21, it’s the #4Crown Nationals, with full racing programs for the Kubota High Limit Racing series including all three of the United States Auto Club National divisions. Saturday’s finale will now pay $15,000 to the feature winner in all four divisions.

Everything You Need to Know Before You Get to Eldora:

Date: Friday, September 20 & Saturday, September 21, 2024

Pit Gates: Friday: 1:30 PM, Saturday: 12:00 PM

Grandstand Sales: Friday: 12:00 PM, Saturday: 11:00 AM

Grandstand Gates: Friday: 2:00 PM, Saturday: 12:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Cash/Credit: This facility accepts cash and credit cards.

Tickets: Reserved and general admission seating is available to purchase online. Kids 13 and under are free in general admission seating both nights! General admission seating is located on the grass hillsides and the bleachers in the turns (sections NA through NO and SA through SR). Reminder: All fans who pre-purchase tickets (reserved and general admission) will be entered into the Durst Dice Roll.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are not available for pre-purchase and are only available the day of the event. Two day pit pass $85, Friday pit pass $40, Saturday pit pass $50.

Parking: Eldora Speedway offers several options for parking. The Main Parking Lot is located off of State Route 118. The main entrance to the track is located at the front of this lot. Parking is also available north of the speedway, just outside of the turn 4 admission gate.

Bags & Prohibited Items: Bags will be checked upon entry. Coolers up to 14″ are permitted. No glass, no alcohol. Ohio law prohibits smoking in spectator areas. Stadium chairs with arms are prohibited. Stadium chairs can be 18″ max and may not impede aisles and rows. Lawn chairs must be 26″ maximum width. No “Captain’s”, elevated, high, or tented chairs permitted.

Camping: Camping spaces are available to purchase here.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRa﻿cing!