USAC SILVER CROWN GOES 100 LAPS SUNDAY AT TERRE HAUTE

By Richie Murray

Terre Haute, Indiana (October 3, 2024)………Iconic race cars and an iconic American dirt track are the setting for the final dirt race of the USAC Silver Crown National Championship season this Sunday, October 6, at western Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track for the 20th running of the Sumar Classic.

Twenty-nine competitors, ranging from the wise and experienced veterans to the brash and bold upstarts encompass the field who are vying for the glory of becoming a champ car winner at the hallowed grounds of Terre Haute.

The Sumar Classic began in 1995, and the anticipation for this Sunday’s event is at a fever pitch for the 100-lap, 50-miler named after the wives of Terre Haute businessmen and Sumar Special car owners Chapman Root and Don Smith (Sue and Mary).

Now, it’s time to meet the storylines of what you’re just about to witness on what looks to be a beautiful Autumn Sunday – a beautiful day for a motor car race any way you slice it.

THREE-PEAT IN PLAY FOR GRANT

Justin Grant’s two-race winning streak at the Sumar Classic spans across multiple generations! Well, not quite, but it sure seems like it.

Grant’s first Sumar Classic triumph came in 2018 and his second arrived in 2022. In that six-year span, only those two races have been run due to a series of rainouts and COVID-outs.

Both of Grant’s Sumar Classic wins came in dramatic fashion. He endured a duel with Kody Swanson before leading the final 17 laps to prevail in 2018. In 2022, he defeated Jerry Coons Jr. on a restart with four laps remaining to score once more.

No driver has won the Sumar Classic three times in a row, let alone three times overall. Grant, who has already won twice on the dirt with the series this year, takes his shot this Sunday.

A TRIO OF PAST SUMAR WINNER

Three past Sumar Classic winners are among the bunch in this Sunday’s field with Justin Grant, C.J. Leary and Kody Swanson in the lineup. They’re among the group of 14 different race winners in the past 16 runnings of the event dating back to 1999.

Grant (Ione, Calif.) broke the string of consecutive different Sumar Classic champions by becoming the first repeat winner in the history of the event in 2022. He’s now one of three two-time Sumar winners alongside Donnie Beechler (1995 & 1997) and Tony Elliott (1998 & 2002) and will now attempt to become the first three-time victor. Grant, the 2020 Silver Crown champion, has made five career starts in the event, winning his first one in 2018.

C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) made the winning move to capture his first career Silver Crown victory during the 2016 Sumar Classic and has finished inside the top-ten in all five of his Sumar Classic starts with a pair of runners-up in 2015 and 2017, plus a 5th in 2018. In 2022, he led the first 45 laps before a flat tire relegated him to a 10th place result.

Point leader Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.) goes for a second career Sumar Classic triumph after capturing his first dirt 1/2-mile victory with the series back in 2014. The seven-time series champion has finished inside the top-10 in all eight of his Sumar starts, taking 7th in 2022 after starting from the pole position following previous top-flight runs of 2nd in 2018 and a pair of 3rds in 2016-2017.

A FIRST-TIMER STREAK ON THE DIRT HALVES

Wildly enough, every single half-mile dirt oval race during the 2024 USAC Silver Crown season has featured a first-time series winner.

Kaylee Bryson (Belleville), Daison Pursley (Port Royal), Kevin Thomas Jr. (Salt City) and Mitchel Moles (Eldora) have all scored first career USAC Silver Crown wins this season, all on dirt 1/2-miles.

Over the years, five drivers have won their first career USAC Silver Crown race during the Sumar Classic: Sunday’s grand marshal Donnie Beechler (1995), Kevin Thomas (1996), Tony Elliott (1998), Josh Wise (2005) and C.J. Leary (2016).

TRANSLATING THE SUCCESS

All of these individuals who’ve made previous starts in the Sumar Classic – Brady Bacon, Logan Seavey and Chase Stockon – have all tasted the sweetness of a Terre Haute Action Track victory in USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car competition and remain on the prowl for a first Sumar score.

At the Sumar, Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) has made five starts, finishing a best of 3rd in 2022 after starting all the way back in the 16th spot. Stockon’s most recent, and only, Sumar start came in 2015, finishing 11th. Meanwhile, USAC Silver Crown racing’s championship runner-up in 2021-22, Seavey (Sutter, Calif.), made a successful Sumar Classic debut run in 2022, finishing 4th.

All three have been strong in USAC Silver Crown competition this year, but Sunday’s Terre Haute race presents their final opportunity to win one in 2024.

THE ROOKIE RACE

The majority of this weekend’s field belongs to Sumar Classic first-timers. Among them are Silver Crown Rookies and race winners Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.) and Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.).

In fact, much of the year has belonged to seeing new faces in Silver Crown victory lane. Of the seven drivers to win a Silver Crown race in 2024, four of them are first-time winners, begging the question of ‘who could be next?’

Briggs Danner (Allentown, Pa.) is coming off consecutive 3rd place finishes at Du Quoin and Eldora. Leading 2024 USAC Silver Crown Rookie Trey Osborne (Columbus, Ohio) has finished on the podium this year and looks to contend with the likes of Pennsylvania winged sprint car regular Chase Dietz (York, Pa.) who has finished a best of 2nd in his USAC Silver Crown career on the 1/2-mile at Port Royal as well as the always fast Mario Clouser (Auburn, Ill.).

As far as the USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year race goes, Osborne leads Nathan Moore (Kaufman, Texas) by 53 markers with two races remaining.

BATEMAN FOREVER

Sunday also presents one final hurrah for the Bateman Racing team. Forty-two years since their 1982 series debut with the series, the team will make its last USAC Silver Crown appearance.

Jerry Coons Jr. (Tucson, Ariz.), the 2008 series champion, will drive the familiar number 55, led by Patty Bateman and crew.

Terre Haute hits close to home for Coons and Bateman. In 2022, it’s where the team came closest to victory, leading with four laps to go before being passed for the win on the final restart. Despite the heartbreak, the runner-up finish was the best in Bateman Racing history.

In three starts this season, Coons has driven the Bateman car to 6th at Belleville, a 4th at Springfield and another 4th at Du Quoin. On Sunday, they eye a first ever Bateman Racing Silver Crown win in their 83rd career start.

RACE DETAILS:

The 20th running of the Sumar Classic features the USAC Silver Crown National Championship this Sunday night, October 6, at the Terre Haute Action Track’s 1/2-mile dirt track in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Pits open at 2pm Eastern, grandstands open at 4pm and practice is set to begin at 5pm followed immediately by qualifications and racing.

Advance general admission tickets are on sale now at www.usactickets.com. Advance grandstand tickets are $20 for ages 13 and up while kids age 12 and under are free. Infield tickets are just $10 for ages 13 & up while kids age 12 and under are free. On the day of the race, the price is $5 higher for all tickets for ages 13 & up.

Sunday’s Sumar Classic can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kody Swanson-742, 2-Justin Grant-715, 3-Logan Seavey-651, 4-C.J. Leary-574, 5-Kyle Steffens-471, 6-Kaylee Bryson-411, 7-Trey Osborne-395, 8-Gregg Cory-384, 9-Bobby Santos-366, 10-Nathan Moore-342.

SUMAR CLASSIC ENTRY LIST: (29 DRIVERS & CARS)

01 MARK SMITH/Sunbury, PA (L & M Motorsports)

6 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Klatt Enterprises)

9 BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Chris Dyson Racing)

10 (R) BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (DMW Motorsports)

15 CHRIS FETTER/Troy, MO (Chris Fetter)

18 KENNY GENTRY/Henderson, KY (Kenny Gentry)

21 (R) DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (Team AZ Racing/Curb-Agajanian)

22 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing)

24 MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN (John Haggenbottom)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Berkheimer Racing)

32 GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams-Cory Racing)

48 (R) NATHAN MOORE/Kaufman, TX (Chip Thomas-Joe Moore)

49 BRIAN RUHLMAN/Clarklake, MI (Brian Ruhlman)

52 CARMEN PERIGO/Stoystown, PA (John Stehman)

54 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Westfall Racing)

55 JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (Bateman Racing)

60 MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Legacy Autosport-Robert Wilson Racing)

66 SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Bill Rose Racing)

69 CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (Pink 69 Racing)

77 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Doran-Binks Racing)

81 (R) TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (BCR Group)

86 (R) CHASE DIETZ/York, PA (Bruce Lee)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

99 (R) KEVIN NEWTON/Farmersburg, IN (Armstrong Racing)

118 JIMMY LIGHT/West Springfield, PA (Wingo Brothers Racing)

119 (R) MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

777 (R) DAVE PEPERAK/Clinton, IN (Dave Peperak Motorsports)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender

USAC SILVER CROWN WINNERS AT THE TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK:

1980: Gary Bettenhausen (11/2)

1995: Donnie Beechler (7/7)

1996: Kevin Thomas (7/5)

1997: Donnie Beechler (7/4)

1998: Tony Elliott (7/3)

1999: Jack Hewitt (9/17)

2002: Tony Elliott (6/1)

2003: J.J. Yeley (6/14)

2004: Brian Tyler (6/5)

2005: Josh Wise (6/4)

2006: Bud Kaeding (8/5)

2008: Dave Darland (7/23)

2010: Levi Jones (10/9)

2012: Bobby East (10/13)

2014: Kody Swanson (4/6)

2015: Shane Cockrum (7/2)

2016: C.J. Leary (4/3)

2017: Chris Windom (4/2)

2018: Justin Grant (4/29)

2022: Justin Grant (5/1)

USAC SILVER CROWN WINS AT THE TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK:

2-Donnie Beechler, Tony Elliott & Justin Grant

1-Gary Bettenhausen, Shane Cockrum, Dave Darland, Bobby East, Jack Hewitt, Levi Jones, Bud Kaeding, C.J. Leary, Kody Swanson, Kevin Thomas, Brian Tyler, Chris Windom, Josh Wise & J.J. Yeley

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC SILVER CROWN AT THE TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK:

1 Lap – 6/4/2005 – Josh Wise – 20.139 – 89.379 mph

10 Laps – 7/3/1998 – Derek Davidson – 3:40.40 – 81.670 mph

15 Laps – 6/5/2004 – Cary Faas – 5:47.78 – 77.635 mph

100 Laps – 4/3/2016 – C.J. Leary – 44:20.125 – 67.666 mph

PAST SUMAR CLASSIC RESULTS:

1980 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Gary Bettenhausen (2), 2. Johnny Parsons (11), 3. Ken Schrader (1), 4. Larry Dickson (12), 5. Pancho Carter (6), 6. Rich Vogler (20), 7. Larry Rice (14), 8. Sheldon Kinser (9), 9. Jim McElreath (5), 10. Tom Bigelow (3), 11. Steve Cannon (15), 12. Steve Chassey (7), 13. Jerry Weeks (22), 14. Larry Gates (18), 15. Billy Engelhart (17), 16. Joe Saldana (8), 17. Eddie Leavitt (13), 18. Steve Kinser (4), 19. Chris Cumberworth (19), 20. Bobby Olivero (10), 21. Paul Pitzer (16), 22. Kramer Williamson (21). 50:37.20

1995 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Donnie Beechler (15), 2. Jack Hewitt (17), 3. Jimmy Sills (6), 4. Rocky Hodges (19), 5. Kenny Irwin Jr. (24), 6. Tony Stewart (3), 7. Richard Griffin (14), 8. Chuck Gurney (4), 9. Robby Flock (1), 10. Cary Faas (20), 11. Eric Gordon (10), 12. Brian Hayden (23), 13. Jack Runyon (9), 14. Dave Darland (16), 15. Lee Dunn (21), 16. Kevin Thomas (2), 17. Jon Stanbrough (11), 18. Brad Noffsinger (8), 19. Tony Elliott (5), 20. Ron Shuman (18), 21. Kevin Doty (13), 22. Mark Cassella (12), 23. Johnny Parsons (22), 24. Dan Drinan (7). 50:41.55

1996 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas (12), 2. Jimmy Sills (11), 3. Tony Stewart (7), 4. Tony Elliott (8), 5. Cory Kruseman (3), 6. Chuck Gurney (13), 7. Dave Darland (17), 8. Kevin Doty (15), 9. Jon Stanbrough (23), 10. Jim Keeker (24), 11. Richard Griffin (21), 12. Brad Marvel (19), 13. Kenny Irwin Jr. (2), 14. Johnny Parsons (18), 15. Rip Williams (22), 16. Kenny Jacobs (6), 17. Mark Cassella (14), 18. Jack Hewitt (16), 19. Donnie Beechler (1), 20. John Heydenreich (20), 21. Bill Rose (9), 22. Cary Faas (3), 23. Bill Baue (4), 24. Robby Flock (10). NT

1997 FEATURE (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Donnie Beechler (1), 2. Kevin Thomas (9), 3. Jimmy Sills (3), 4. Dave Darland (17), 5. Russ Gamester (13), 6. Brian Tyler (24), 7. Robby Flock (12), 8. Brian Gerster (4), 9. Derek Davidson (21), 10. Wally Pankratz (7), 11. Brian Hayden (11), 12. Tony Elliott (18), 13. Chuck Leary (15), 14. Tony Stewart (8), 15. Tim Clark (6), 16. Ryan Newman (23), 17. Jack Hewitt (19), 18. Jason Leffler (14), 19. Terry Pletch (10), 20. Cary Faas (2), 21. Jimmy Kite (5), 22. J.J. Yeley (16), 23. Chuck Gurney (20), 24. Johnny Parsons (22). NT

1998 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tony Elliott (2), 2. J.J. Yeley (3), 3. Brian Tyler (5), 4. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (4), 5. Todd Kane (11), 6. Ryan Newman (18), 7. Wally Pankratz (10), 8. Kevin Doty (14), 9. Robby Flock (7), 10. Jerry Coons Jr. (20), 11. Derek Davidson (15), 12. Jason Leffler (12), 13. Dave Darland (9), 14. Lou Cicconi Jr. (21), 15. Kenneth Nichols (24), 16. Tracy Hines (6), 17. Jimmy Sills (16), 18. Jack Hewitt (1), 19. Eric Gordon (19), 20. Bill Rose (23), 21. Kevin Thomas (22), 22. Russ Gamester (8), 23. Donnie Beechler (13), 24. Aaron Mosley (17). NT

1999 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (3), 2. Dave Darland (7), 3. Jimmy Sills (9), 4. Greg Wilson (23), 5. Brad Noffsinger (1), 6. Tony Elliott (4), 7. Todd Kane (15), 8. Ryan Newman (21), 9. Brad Fox (20), 10. Jay Drake (13), 11. Tracy Hines (8), 12. Dave Steele (12), 13. Paul White (22), 14. Cory Kruseman (10), 15. Eric Gordon (16), 16. Craig Dori (25), 17. Brian Tyler (17), 18. Tom Capie (24), 19. Russ Gamester (5), 20. Dane Carter (26), 21. J.J. Yeley (2), 22. Jason Leffler (19), 23. Bill Rose (14), 24. Donnie Beechler (6), 25. Rick Treadway (11), 26. Johnny Parsons (18). 55:58.18

2002 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tony Elliott (14), 2. J.J. Yeley (4), 3. Tracy Hines (3), 4. Kevin Huntley (18), 5. Matt Westfall (17), 6. Rich Tobias Jr. (11), 7. John Starks (21), 8. Gary Hieber (19), 9. Jason McCord (6), 10. Jonathan Vennard (13), 11. Jerry Coons Jr. (2), 12. Randy Bateman (20), 13. Dave Darland (9), 14. John Heydenreich (16), 15. Dave Steele (12), 16. Derek Davidson (1), 17. Russ Gamester (15), 18. Kyle Steffens (5), 19. Dane Carter (22), 20. Jay Drake (10), 21. Nick Lundgreen (8), 22. Jack Hewitt (24), 23. Paul White (25), 24. Aaron Fike (7), 25. Jim Mills (23), 26. Jason Leffler (26). NT

2003 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. J.J. Yeley (3), 2. Kevin Huntley (2), 3. Dave Darland (6), 4. Paul White (16), 5. Matt Westfall (19), 6. Dave Steele (18), 7. Brian Tyler (15), 8. Levi Jones (9), 9. Jason McCord (17), 10. Rich Tobias Jr. (7), 11. Tyler Walker (14), 12. Teddy Beach (10), 13. Eric Gordon (5), 14. Jerry Nemire (22), 15. Jay Drake (1), 16. David Bridges (26), 17. Tracy Hines (4), 18. Jerry Coons Jr. (8), 19. Jonathan Vennard (12), 20. Daryl Campbell (24), 21. Craig Dori (23), 22. John Heydenreich (13), 23. Nick Lundgreen (21), 24. Brad Noffsinger (11), 25. Russ Gamester (20), 26. Tony Elliott (25). NT

2004 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brian Tyler (22), 2. Levi Jones (1), 3. Dave Darland (3), 4. Cory Kruseman (23), 5. Bud Kaeding (4), 6. Donnie Beechler (12), 7. Dave Steele (20), 8. Tony Elliott (10), 9. Jon Stanbrough (2), 10. Jay Drake (16), 11. John Heydenreich (25), 12. Rob Chaney (11), 13. Shane Hollingsworth (19), 14. Russ Gamester (9), 15. Boston Reid (15), 16. Tom Capie (26), 17. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (28), 18. Jim Moughan (27), 19. Paul White (17), 20. Aaron Fike (5), 21. Jason McCord (24), 22. Aaron Pierce (7), 23. Matt Westfall (6), 24. Tracy Hines (8), 25. Rich Tobias Jr. (13), 26. Kyle Wissmiller (29), 27. Teddy Beach (14), 28. Kevin Huntley (18), 29. Cary Faas (21). NT

2005 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Josh Wise (1), 2. Brian Tyler (20), 3. Dave Darland (2), 4. Jon Stanbrough (7), 5. Jesse Hockett (3), 6. Levi Jones (8), 7. Bud Kaeding (9), 8. Kevin Huntley (15), 9. Aaron Pierce (10), 10. Jerry Coons Jr. (4), 11. Jay Drake (5), 12. Tom Capie (25), 13. Teddy Beach (19), 14. Russ Gamester (24), 15. Nick Lundgreen (13), 16. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (27), 17. Paul White (17), 18. John Heydenreich (14), 19. Rich Tobias Jr. (16), 20. Matt Westfall (23), 21. Dave Steele (21), 22. Tom Hessert III (12), 23. Jason McCord (6), 24. Shane Hollingsworth (18), 25. Mat Neely (22), 26. Tony Elliott (11), 27. Kyle Steffens (26). NT

2006 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bud Kaeding (2), 2. Shane Cottle (3), 3. Levi Jones (11), 4. Dickie Gaines (9), 5. Tom Capie (26), 6. Chris Urish (23), 7. Jay Drake (14), 8. Cole Carter (24), 9. Justin Allgaier (19), 10. Shane Hollingsworth (10), 11. Aaron Pierce (17), 12. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (25), 13. Mat Neely (5), 14. Ron Gregory (6), 15. Jon Stanbrough (13), 16. Russ Gamester (15), 17. Jerry Coons Jr. (4), 18. John Heydenreich (1), 19. Dave Darland (8), 20. Mitch Wissmiller (22), 21. Josh Wise (7), 22. Donnie Beechler (12), 23. Brian Tyler (16), 24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (20), 25. Jeff Swindell (21), 26. Steve Buckwalter (18). NT

2008 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Darland (1), 2. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 3. Shane Cottle (11), 4. Brian Tyler (13), 5. Mat Neely (17), 6. Levi Jones (6), 7. Jesse Hockett (15), 8. Tom Capie (21), 9. Chris Urish (20), 10. Patrick Bruns (22), 11. Russ Gamester (19), 12. Craig Dori (18), 13. Kevin Huntley (16), 14. Shane Hollingsworth (5), 15. Rex Norris III (23), 16. Bud Kaeding (10), 17. Darren Hagen (14), 18. Jon Stanbrough (4), 19. Tyler Walker (8), 20. Cole Whitt (12), 21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (7), 22. Tracy Hines (2), 23. Chris Windom (9). NT

2010 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Levi Jones (2), 2. Bryan Clauson (5), 3. Shane Cottle (19), 4. Terry Babb (18), 5. Kody Swanson (24), 6. Shane Hollingsworth (10), 7. Bobby East (6), 8. Tom Capie (9), 9. Jeff Swindell (13), 10. Dave Darland (3), 11. A.J. Fike (12), 12. Kellen Conover (28), 13. Tanner Swanson (21), 14. Todd Kane (20), 15. Bud Kaeding (4), 16. Jon Stanbrough (1), 17. Brian Tyler (7), 18. Russ Gamester (25), 19. Tracy Hines (11), 20. Zach Daum (16), 21. Matt Westfall (14), 22. John Heydenreich (15), 23. Mike Hess (23), 24. Jerry Coons Jr. (8), 25. Justin Carver (17), 26. Derek Hagar (22), 27. Randy Bateman (26), 28. Donnie Beechler (27). NT

2012 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby East (2), 2. Jerry Coons Jr. (5), 3. Russ Gamester (11), 4. Bud Kaeding (7), 5. Tracy Hines (4), 6. Bryan Clauson (1), 7. Brian Tyler (9), 8. Robert Ballou (3), 9. Kody Swanson (6), 10. Tanner Swanson (13), 11. Rich Tobias Jr. (12), 12. Dave Darland (10), 13. Shane Hollingsworth (8), 14. Shane Cottle (14). NT

2014 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (2), 2. Tracy Hines (1), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (6), 4. Bobby East (3), 5. Zach Daum (10), 6. Shane Cockrum (4), 7. Dave Darland (9), 8. A.J. Fike (12), 9. John Hunt (17), 10. Joe Liguori (13), 11. Jacob Wilson (14), 12. Patrick Lawson (20), 13. Chris Windom (5), 14. Aaron Pierce (7), 15. Caleb Armstrong (8), 16. Christopher Bell (11), 17. Davey Ray (15), 18. Dakota Jackson (16), 19. Taylor Ferns (18), 20. Jake Simmons (21), 21. Jarett Andretti (19). NT

2015 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Shane Cockrum (2), 2. C.J. Leary (5), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (4), 4. Shane Cottle (6), 5. Brady Bacon (3), 6. Justin Grant (7), 7. Kody Swanson (1), 8. Chris Windom (10), 9. Tracy Hines (11), 10. Kevin Thomas Jr. (9), 11. Chase Stockon (18), 12. Tyler Courtney (15), 13. A.J. Fike (13), 14. Jacob Wilson (17), 15. Patrick Lawson (20), 16. Terry James (21), 17. Rex Norris III (19), 18. Dave Darland (22), 19. Joey Moughan (16), 20. Aaron Pierce (12), 21. Russ Gamester (14), 22. Kent Wolters (23), 23. Austin Nemire (24), 24. Steve Buckwalter (8). NT

2016 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. C.J. Leary (2), 2. Justin Grant (1), 3. Kody Swanson (4), 4. Brady Bacon (6), 5. Chris Windom (5), 6. Shane Cottle (7), 7. Shane Cockrum (9), 8. Bryan Clauson (14), 9. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 10. Dave Darland (8), 11. Robert Ballou (13), 12. Casey Shuman (16), 13. David Byrne (15), 14. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (11), 15. Neil Shepherd (20), 16. Terry James (17), 17. Austin Nemire (19), 18. Terry Babb (12), 19. Steve Buckwalter (10), 20. J.C. Bland (18). 44:20.125 (New Track Record)

2017 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (9), 2. C.J. Leary (5), 3. Kody Swanson (1), 4. Hunter Schuerenberg (11), 5. Jerry Coons Jr. (16), 6. Brady Bacon (6), 7. Dave Darland (20), 8. Damion Gardner (19), 9. Dakota Jackson (13), 10. Joss Moffatt (22), 11. Johnny Petrozelle (12), 12. Joe Liguori (14), 13. Patrick Bruns (15), 14. David Byrne (3), 15. Austin Nemire (23), 16. Bill Rose (21), 17. Steve Buckwalter (10), 18. Shane Cockrum (4), 19. Mark Smith (17), 20. Aaron Pierce (8), 21. Shane Cottle (18), 22. Justin Grant (7), 23. J.C. Bland (24), 24. Casey Shuman (2). 49:16.103

2018 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (3), 2. Kody Swanson (18), 3. Tyler Courtney (1), 4. Chris Windom (13), 5. C.J. Leary (4), 6. Shane Cockrum (7), 7. Jerry Coons Jr. (2), 8. Joe Liguori (21), 9. Johnny Petrozelle (12), 10. Neil Shepherd (23), 11. Mike Haggenbottom (24), 12. Austin Nemire (25), 13. Kyle Robbins (19), 14. Shane Cottle (8), 15. Jacob Wilson (10), 16. Casey Shuman (11), 17. Steve Buckwalter (20), 18. Aaron Pierce (6), 19. Travis Welpott (14), 20. David Byrne (17), 21. Joss Moffatt (16), 22. Matt Goodnight (22), 23. Coleman Gulick (9), 24. Austin Mundie (15), 25. Brady Bacon (5). NT

2022 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (3), 2. Jerry Coons Jr. (12), 3. Brady Bacon (16), 4. Logan Seavey (5), 5. Emerson Axsom (13), 6. Bill Rose (17), 7. Kody Swanson (1), 8. Carmen Perigo (10), 9. Terry Babb (22), 10. C.J. Leary (2), 11. Dallas Hewitt (15), 12. Brian Ruhlman (19), 13. Austin Nemire (18), 14. Travis Welpott (24), 15. Kyle Robbins (4), 16. Shane Cottle (11), 17. Casey Buckman (23), 18. Buddy Kofoid (8), 19. Kyle Steffens (20), 20. Jason McDougal (14), 21. Shane Cockrum (9), 22. Brian Tyler (26-P), 23. Matt Westfall (7), 24. Jake Swanson (6), 25. Tommy Nichols (25), 26. Davey Ray (21), 27. Eric Gordon (27). NT