ASCS National Tour Plans Massive Championship Finale in Oklahoma, Nov. 14-16

By Spence Smithback

SAPULPA, OK (Oct. 18, 2024) – The American Sprint Car Series National Tour’s historic 2024 season will conclude with four races in three days in Oklahoma to crown a champion.

First, the Series will return to Tulsa Speedway for a double Feature day on Thursday, Nov. 14, and then end the season at Creek County Speedway, Friday-Saturday, Nov. 15-16, for the two-day Fuzzy’s Fall Fling – named in memory of Wokeeta “Fuzzy” Hahn, the late wife of ASCS founder Emmett Hahn.

Thursday’s event at Tulsa will see the ASCS National Tour, and ASCS Sooner Region, run two Features in one day. They’ll finish the remaining portion of the Dirt Down in T-Town event, which was postponed by weather in July. Drivers will complete the Dash and $6,000-to-win Feature. Then, they go into the originally scheduled program for the day, highlighted by the night’s $4,000-to-win/$400-to-start race.

Teams will travel 20 minutes south to Sapulpa, OK the next day to end the season at Creek County Speedway. It’ll conclude a historic year for the ASCS National Tour, which was acquired by World Racing Group in March to help grow and strengthen the series.

Seth Bergman and Sam Hafertepe Jr. will enter as the contenders for the 2024 title, $40,000 championship check and the new Emmett Hahn Championship Trophy.

Bergman is on the hunt for his first Series title, while Hafertepe will try to extend his legacy to six ASCS National Tour championships.

Hafertepe won the National Tour events at Tulsa and Creek County earlier this year. Bergman won an ASCS Sooner Region race at Creek County in March.

Friday’s Feature will pay $4,000 to win, while Saturday’s grand finale will pay $10,000 to win.

While Bergman and Hafertepe battle for the title, several other Oklahoma natives will be eyeing a home state win before the end of the season. Matt Covington, of Glenpool, OK, is still searching for this first National Tour win of the season (as of mid-October). Hank Davis, of Sand Springs, OK, is on his way to being the 2024 National Tour Rookie of the Year, currently sitting fourth in points with three wins this year behind the wheel of the TwoC Racing No. 2C. And Terry Easum, of Broken Arrow, OK, started the year strong, earning his first career National Tour win in May, but has yet to find the top five since. He’ll be poised to change that during his end-of-year homecoming.

The Series banquet will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, in Tulsa – handing out over $150,000 to the top 10 drivers in Series points. More details on the ceremony will be available soon.

TULSA EVENT INFO

Date – Thursday, Nov. 14

Location – Tulsa, OK

Track Info – TulsaSpeedway.com

Times (CT) –

Pits Open: 4 p.m.

Gates Open: 5 p.m.

Tickets – Available at track.

Last Race Video Recap (June 28, 2024) –



Previous ASCS National Tour Winners at Tulsa –

2024 – Sam Hafertepe Jr. on June 28

2005 – Gary Wright on July 30

2005 – Jason Johnson on June 7

2004 – Tim Montgomery on July 12

1999 – Ronald Laney on Aug. 21

CREEK COUNTY EVENT INFO

Date – Friday-Saturday, Nov. 15-16

Location – Sapulpa, OK

Track Info – CreekCountySpeedway.com

Times (CT) –

Gates Open: 5 p.m.

Hot Laps: 7 p.m.

Tickets – Available at track.

Last Race Video Recap (June 13, 2024) –



Previous ASCS National Tour Winners at Creek County –

2024 – Sam Hafertepe Jr. on June 13

2022 – Jason Martin on Oct. 29

2021 – Ryan Timms on July 27

2020 – Blake Hahn on Aug. 14

2019 – Sam Hafertepe Jr. on Oct. 12

2018 – Sammy Swindell on June 14, Sam Hafertepe Jr. on Oct. 27

2017 – Aaron Reutzel on June 15

2016 – Bryan Clauson on June 16, Sam Hafertepe Jr. on Nov. 4, John Carney II on Nov. 5

2014 – Christopher Bell on June 19

2013 – Jeff Swindell on June 20

2012 – Brady Bacon on Aug. 17

2008 – Jason Johnson on July 14

2007 – Darren Stewart on July 16

2006 – Jason Johnson on July 9

2000 – Tim Crawley on July 18

1999 – Tim Crawley on May 30, Tim Crawley on July 25

1998 – Phil Gressman on June 16

1997 – Gary Wright on July 31, Pete Butler on Aug. 31

1996 – Wayne Johnson on June 16

1995 – Gary Wright on July 16

1994 – Garry Lee Maier on June 25

1993 – Mike Ward on June 20, John Hunt on June 25

