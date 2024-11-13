OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN SPEEDS INTO LAS VEGAS NOV 14-16

By Steven Blakesley

LAS VEGAS — An international field of over 130 race teams will descend on the entertainment capital of the world when the BITNILE.com Open Wheel Showdown Las Vegas hits the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway November 14-16. Winged Sprint Cars will compete for $50,000 to win for the second annual event, along with $5,000 to win Super Modifieds and $5,000 to win Modifieds. Tickets are on sale now at www.OpenWheelShowdown.com or fans can check out the racing live on www.SpeedSport.TV

An eye-popping 71 Winged Sprint Cars are ready to challenge defending winner Aaron Willison of British Columbia, Canada in the second annual 100-lap feature on the .375-mile paved oval. Willison has maintained his torrid pace over the open wheel world in 2024 with 12 victories. He will face off with the entire 2023 podium including Franklin, Mass.’ Bobby Santos and event promoter Davey Hamilton, Jr. Arguably the most prolific asphalt open wheel racer in North America will be paired with the 2023 track record-setting car as Kingsburg’s Kody Swanson will drive Dick Meyers’ No. 50M. Swanson claimed last year’s Midgets feature at Vegas as well.

2019 USAC Sprint Car champion C.J. Leary of Greenfield, Ind. makes a rare pavement Winged Sprint Car start in the Gossel-owned No. 6G. London, Ontario’s Ryan Litt returns as does 2023 track record holder Jason Blonde of Litchfield, Michigan. Other notable Winged Sprint Car entries include 2023 Little 500 champion Jake Trainor of Medway, Mass., three-time King of the Wing national champion Eric Humphries of Chowchilla, Calif., 2023 Pink Lady Classic winner Evan Margeson of Tacoma, Wash., and the return to racing for Rohnert Park, Calif.’s JoJo Helberg.

Indianapolis connections abound in the field with the Hamilton family, Luyendyk family, Byrd family, and Sneva family represented with entries in the Winged Sprint Cars as well.

Nearly 40 Klotz Modifieds presented by Cometic Gasket will compete in a 75-lap feature for $5,000 to win as well. California standouts Scott Winters, Ian Elliott, and Eddie Secord take on the best drivers from Nevada, the Rocky Mountains, and Idaho in the new division for Open Wheel Showdown.

2024 SPEARS Modifieds championship runner-up Kyle Jacks of Las Vegas and 2024 Bullring championship runner-up Sam Jacks are part of a bevy of local drivers looking to defend home turf with at least eight Battle Born entrants. Kyle Jacks won the 2023 season finale at Vegas with Idaho’s Shelby Stroebel and Utah’s Eric Rhead in tow. Both return for the Open Wheel Showdown. 2024 Colorado National Speedway champion Nathan Gasser will also be competing.

Super Modifieds are headlined by the returns of Kenny and Davey Hamilton in search of the $5,000 prize after 40-laps of feature racing. 12-time Super Modified champion Otto Sitterly of New York recently joined the entry list, looking to follow in the footsteps of 2023 winner of New York’s Dave Danzer in defeating the west coast’s best.

2024 SpeedTour champion Randy Anderson of Tacoma, Washington, multi-time race winner Jim Birges, and many others make up the entry list of two dozen teams.

Action kicks off Thursday with optional practice. On Friday, general admission gates open at 11am with practice for Modifieds, Winged Sprint Cars, and Supermodifieds on tap. Winged Sprint qualifying is set for 2:10pm followed by Modified qualifying at approx. 3:50pm.

Opening ceremonies are slated for 4:30pm on Friday followed by 12-lap Sprint Car and 10-lap Modified heat races. The top-two from each Sprint Car heat will advance into the pole shuffle, lined up by redraw, presented by First Line Systems. The 15-lap C-Main is also planned for Friday night.

Saturday action sees grandstands open at 11:30am with Supermodified qualifying at 1:30pm followed by opening ceremonies at 2:30pm The Modified and Sprint Car B-Features and the Main Events for all three Open Wheel Showdown divisions will follow.

For more information, visit www.openwheelshowdown.com Tickets and RV reservations are available via the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Pit Passes will be sold at the gate and include grandstand access.