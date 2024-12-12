NIFTY 50! USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR SLATE ARRIVES WITH 50 SHOWS IN 2025

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (December 11, 2024)………Several new schedule additions coupled with a myriad of traditional favorites line the 50-race calendar for the 2025 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season.

NEW YEAR, NEW ADDITIONS

Seven new tracks appear on the 2025 slate after taking a sabbatical from the schedule for a number of years while one venue in particular will make its debut appearance.

Indiana’s Paragon Speedway will host its first USAC Sprint event since 2021 when the series converges on Friday, April 4. The following night, Red Hill Raceway in Sumner, Ill. will welcome the series for the first time since 1998 during the Saturday, April 5, Salute to Levi Jones.

It’s been a long, long time since USAC has visited Ohio’s Fremont Speedway and Millstream Speedway. Fremont’s Saturday, June 28, date marks the series’ first visit since the 2003 season. Meanwhile, the next night’s show at Findlay’s Millstream Speedway on Sunday, June 29, brings USAC back after a 37-year absence. Brad Doty was the most recent USAC Sprint Car victor at Millstream in 1988 with a wing!

Two tracks with long, storied histories have emerged on USAC’s setlist for 2025. For the first time since 2019, Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill. has a date set with the series on Friday, September 5. The following night, the wagons go west across the Mississippi River to Odessa, Missouri’s I-70 Motorsports Park, last treated to a USAC show in 2022.

For the first time ever, Central Arizona Raceway will be a stop on the USAC National Sprint Car tour where it will host the 58th annual Western World Championships on Friday-Saturday, October 24-25. The two season-closing events are the first for the series in the Grand Canyon State since 2022.

BREAKING THE ICE AT WINTER DIRT GAMES

For the 16th consecutive season, the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship campaign will launch in the state of Florida during the month of February. For the first time ever, the Sunshine State tour will feature six events across six consecutive nights – the first two at Barberville, Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park On February 10-11, and the final four at Ocala Speedway on February 12-13-14-15.

BREWING UP AN EASTERN STORM

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Eastern Storm, a fixture on the USAC Sprint Car schedule since 2007, celebrates its 18th year of competition in 2025 with six shows in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The east coast adventure starts on Tuesday, June 17, at Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania’s 1/3-mile Grandview Speedway, followed by a Wednesday, June 18, date across the border at New Jersey’s Bridgeport Motorsports Park. Then it’s back to the Keystone State on Thursday, June 19, at Pottsville, Pennsylvania’s Big Diamond Speedway.

Two historic 1/2-miles are on tap afterward with Williams Grove taking center stage on Friday, June 20, while the second of the two 1/2-mile tracks on the docket is slated for Saturday, June 21, at Port Royal Speedway. The diverse schedule then takes the series to the Eastern Storm finale at the racy bullring of Kutztown, Pennsylvania’s Action Track USA, which, at 1/6-mile in length, is the smallest track on the 2025 schedule

SPRINT WEEK IN THE HOOSIER STATE

The 38th annual edition of USAC Indiana Sprint Week presents one of the most intense weeks of racing of the season during the late July and early August period.

Putnamville’s Lincoln Park Speedway is pegged as the opener of the series on Friday, July 25. From there, the schedule travels to Kokomo Speedway on Saturday, July 26; Lawrenceburg Speedway on July 27; Circle City Raceway on Wednesday, July 30; the Terre Haute Action Track on Thursday, July 31; Bloomington Speedway on Friday, August 1, and Haubstadt’s Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, August .

STAPLES OF THE SERIES

Longtime, traditional USAC National Sprint car staples are prevalent on the playlist for 2025. In addition to its Indiana Sprint Week date, Lawrenceburg Speedway hosts three more, including the April 12 Justin Owen Memorial as well as the October 10 Greg Staab Memorial and the $20,000-to-win October 11 Fall Nationals.

Eldora Speedway has been a piece on USAC’s schedule each year since 1962, and this year provides four more events starting with the May 2-3 #LetsRaceTwo Weekend, plus two nights at the 4-Crown Nationals on September 18 and 20.

May’s crop of races is busy as all get out with an Indiana double weekend on May 9 at Bloomington Speedway’s Larry Rice Classic and on May 10 at Tri-State Speedway’s Spring Showdown. The series returns to Tri-State for the $20,000-to-win Haubstadt Hustler on Saturday, September 13.

The 55th annual Tony Hulman Classic at Terre Haute is the most tradition-rich USAC Sprint Car race of them all, and it once again returns to its Wednesday date on May 21, with the Week of Indy resuming 24 hours later with the Circle City Salute at Circle City Raceway on Thursday, May 22, where the series also returns later in the year on Friday, September 12.

Iowa’s spectacular Knoxville Raceway is ready to go once again on National Sprint Car Hall of Fame induction weekend during the Corn Belt Clash on May 30-31. Lincoln Park Speedway’s back-to-back nights during the Bill Gardner Sprintacular showcases the series on July 4-5.

The richest series event of the season, Sprint Car Smackdown, is a veritable feast of the most intoxicating racing action you’ll witness all year long, for three-straight nights at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway on August 21-22-23, with the final night culminating in a $30,000-to-win prize.

2025 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Feb 10 | Volusia Speedway Park | Barberville, FL | Winter Dirt Games | 1/2 Mile Dirt

Feb 11 | Volusia Speedway Park | Barberville, FL | Winter Dirt Games | 1/2 Mile Dirt

Feb 12 | Ocala Speedway | Ocala, FL | Winter Dirt Games | 3/8 Mile Dirt

Feb 13 | Ocala Speedway | Ocala, FL | Winter Dirt Games | 3/8 Mile Dirt

Feb 14 | Ocala Speedway | Ocala, FL | Winter Dirt Games | 3/8 Mile Dirt

Feb 15 | Ocala Speedway | Ocala, FL | Winter Dirt Games | 3/8 Mile Dirt

Apr 4 | Paragon Speedway | Paragon, IN | 3/8 Mile Dirt

Apr 5 | Red Hill Raceway | Sumner, IL | Salute to Levi Jones | 3/8 Mile Dirt

Apr 12 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN | Justin Owen Memorial | 3/8 Mile Dirt

May 2 | Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | #LetsRaceTwo | 1/2 Mile Dirt

May 3 | Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | #LetsRaceTwo | 1/2 Mile Dirt

May 9 | Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN | Larry Rice Classic | 1/4 Mile Dirt

May 10 | Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN | Spring Showdown | 1/4 Mile Dirt

May 21 | Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN | Tony Hulman Classic | 1/2 Mile Dirt

May 22 | Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN | Circle City Salute | 1/4 Mile Dirt

May 30 | Knoxville Raceway | Knoxville, IA | Corn Belt Clash | 1/2 Mile Dirt

May 31 | Knoxville Raceway | Knoxville, IA | Corn Belt Clash | 1/2 Mile Dirt

Jun 17 | Grandview Speedway | Bechtelsville, PA | Eastern Storm / Jesse Hockett Classic | 1/3 Mile Dirt

Jun 18 | Bridgeport Motorsports Park | Swedesboro, NJ | Eastern Storm | $6,000-to-Win 4/10 Mile Dirt

Jun 19 | Big Diamond Speedway | Pottsville, PA | Eastern Storm | $6,000-to-Win 3/8 Mile Dirt

Jun 20 | Williams Grove Speedway | Mechanicsburg, PA | Eastern Storm | 1/2 Mile Dirt

Jun 21 | Port Royal Speedway | Port Royal, PA | Eastern Storm | 1/2 Mile Dirt

Jun 22 | Action Track USA | Kutztown, PA | Eastern Storm | 1/6 Mile Dirt

Jun 28 | Fremont Speedway | Fremont, OH | 1/3 Mile Dirt

Jun 29 | Millstream Speedway | Findlay, OH | 4/10 Mile Dirt

Jul 4 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN | Bill Gardner Sprintacular | 5/16 Mile Dirt

Jul 5 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN | Bill Gardner Sprintacular | 5/16 Mile Dirt

Jul 24 | TBA

Jul 25 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN | Indiana Sprint Week | 5/16 Mile Dirt

Jul 26 | Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Indiana Sprint Week | 1/4 Mile Dirt

Jul 27 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN | Indiana Sprint Week | 3/8 Mile Dirt

Jul 30 | Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN | Indiana Sprint Week | 1/4 Mile Dirt

Jul 31 | Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN | Indiana Sprint Week / Don Smith Classic | 1/2 Mile Dirt

Aug 1 | Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN | Indiana Sprint Week / Kinser Memorial | 1/4 Mile Dirt

Aug 2 | Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN | Indiana Sprint Week | 1/4 Mile Dirt

Aug 21 | Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Sprint Car Smackdown | 1/4 Mile Dirt

Aug 22 | Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Sprint Car Smackdown | 1/4 Mile Dirt

Aug 23 | Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Sprint Car Smackdown | 1/4 Mile Dirt

Sep 5 | Tri-City Speedway | Granite City, IL | 3/8 Mile Dirt

Sep 6 | I-70 Motorsports Park | Odessa, MO | 3/8 Mile Dirt

Sep 12 | Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN | 1/4 Mile Dirt

Sep 13 | Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN | Haubstadt Hustler | 1/4 Mile Dirt

Sep 18 | Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | 4-Crown Nationals | 1/2 Mile Dirt

Sep 20 | Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | 4-Crown Nationals | 1/2 Mile Dirt

Oct 10 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN | Greg Staab Memorial | 3/8 Mile Dirt

Oct 11 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN | Fall Nationals | 3/8 Mile Dirt

Oct 17 | TBA

Oct 18 | TBA

Oct 24 | Central Arizona Raceway | Casa Grande, AZ | Western World Championships | 3/8 Mile Dirt

Oct 25 | Central Arizona Raceway | Casa Grande, AZ | Western World Championships | 3/8 Mile Dirt