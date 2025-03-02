RICKY LEWIS SURGES TO PERRIS ﻿USAC CRA SPRINT CAR VICTORY

By Lance Jennings

Perris, California (March 1, 2025)………Regaining the lead from “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. on lap 18, Ricky Lewis (Oxnard, California) led the rest of the way to earn Saturday night’s Avanti Windows & Doors USAC CRA Sprint Car victory at California’s Perris Auto Speedway.

Racing his No. 41 Coyote Candle Company / Mesilla Valley Transportation DRC, Lewis shook free from late race challenges by Jake Swanson and “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr. to earn the fifth win of his USAC CRA career. Swanson, Thomas, “The Cadillac” Cory Williams, and Davis rounded out the top-five.

Swanson began the night by posting the 23rd Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Fast Qualifying award of his career. The pilot of the Tom and Christy Dunkel No. 17x DRC recorded a time of 16.271 seconds over the 25-car roster.

Logan Calderwood, Lewis, and Logan Williams took the checkered flags in their 10-lap heat races.

The 2023 series champion, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, returned to series action and earned the In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award with a seventh place run from 13th.

On March 14th and 15th, the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will make their only appearances of the season at Imperial Valley Raceway. Held during the California Mid-Winter Fair, the historic weekend goes back to 1957 with the original California Racing Association (CRA).

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC CRA Sprint Car Series, visit www.usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC CRA Facebook, X and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: March 1, 2025 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY / WC FRIEND COMPANY QUALIFYING: 1. Jake Swanson, 17x, Dunkel-16.271; 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 15, Bonneau-16.308; 3. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-16.364; 4. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-16.581; 5. R.J. Johnson, 33p, Petty-16.607; 6. David Gasper, 18, Kittle/Gasper-16.654; 7. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-16.688; 8. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-16.726; 9. Tommy Malcolm, 5x, Napier-16.764; 10. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-16.794; 11. Austin Williams, 17w, Dunkel-16.806; 12. Cole Wakim, 73, Ford-16.827; 13. Logan Calderwood, 6, Calderwood-16.922; 14. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.922; 15. Logan Williams, 5w, McCarthy-17.090; 16. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-17.385; 17. Blake Bower, 17, Dunkel-17.478; 18. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.588; 19. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-17.601; 20. Blake Hendricks, 14, Hendricks-17.676; 21. Connor Speir, 57s, Speir-17.928; 22. Shane Sexton, 74, Sexton-17.969; 23. Gary Marshall Jr., 23, Bellegante-18.275; 24. Elexa Herrera, 5E, Herrera-18.433; 25. Brecken Guerrero, 98B, Guerrero-NT.

SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION / IN HONOR OF WILEY MILLER SR. & WILEY MILLER II FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Logan Calderwood, 2. Jake Swanson, 3. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 4. Charles Davis Jr., 5. A.J. Bender, 6. Connor Lundy, 7. Shane Sexton, 8. Jeff Dyer. 2:52.72

SILBERMANN SOLAR / FACTORY WRAPS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Ricky Lewis, 2. Brody Roa, 3. Austin Williams, 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5. Blake Bower, 6. R.J. Johnson, 7. Blake Hendricks, 8. Gary Marshall Jr. 2:50.98

WC FRIEND COMPANY / IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Logan Williams, 2. Tommy Malcolm, 3. Cole Wakim, 4. Connor Speir, 5. Elexa Herrera, 6. Cody Williams, 7. David Gasper, 8. Verne Sweeney. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ricky Lewis (2), 2. Jake Swanson (6), 3. Kevin Thomas Jr. (5), 4. Cody Williams (7), 5. Charles Davis Jr. (4), 6. Austin Williams (10), 7. Brody Roa (13), 8. Tommy Malcolm (1), 9. Logan Williams (14), 10. Cole Wakim (11), 11. A.J. Bender (9), 12. R.J. Johnson (8), 13. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (3), 14. Blake Bower (16), 15. Connor Lundy (18), 16. Connor Speir (20), 17. Shane Sexton (21), 18. Blake Hendricks (19), 19. Verne Sweeney (17), 20. Gary Marshall Jr. (22), 21. Elexa Herrera (23), 22. Logan Calderwood (12), 23. Jeff Dyer (15). NT

**Brecken Guerrero flipped during qualifying. David Gasper flipped on lap 6 of the third heat.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-12 Ricky Lewis, Laps 13-17 Charles Davis Jr., Laps 18-30 Ricky Lewis.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: Brody Roa (13th to 7th)

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Jake Swanson-159, 2-Tommy Malcolm-132, 3-R.J. Johnson-120, 4-Charles Davis Jr.-117, 5-Logan Williams-115, 6-Austin Williams-111, 7-Kevin Thomas Jr.-103, 8-Eddie Tafoya Jr.-103, 9-Cody Williams-100, 10-Blake Bower-93.

NEXT AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC CRA SPRINT CAR RACES: March 14-15, 2025 – Imperial Valley Raceway – Imperial, California