NARC HEAD TO OCEAN SPEEDWAY ON FRIDAY FOR THE SPRINT CAR “SPRING FLING” RACE

(3/31/25 – Andrew Kunas) Watsonville, CA … After a few weeks off, the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series returns to action when it opens the month of April with a Friday night showdown at Ocean Speedway on April 4th.

Friday’s Spring Fling is the first of a series-high five races scheduled at the ¼-mile Watsonville, California clay oval, which has long been a staple on the NARC tour. This comes after just one NARC race was held in Watsonville last year, when eventual series champion Justin Sanders picked up the big Howard Kaeding Classic victory in July. In 2025, race fans in the Monterey Bay area will be treated to much more winged 410 sprint car action, and it begins Friday night.

NARC was scheduled to also race this Saturday, April 5th at the Stockton Dirt Track, where the series opened its season on March 8th, but a recent electrical fire at the San Joaquin Fairgrounds has left the facility unsafe to use for at least the next couple of weeks, forcing the cancellation of Saturday’s event.

Hanford driver D.J. Netto, with his win at Stockton in March, is the NARC points leader going into Friday’s event with a four-point advantage over Shane Golobic of Fremont. Netto knows Ocean Speedway well as he is also a former feature winner there aboard the Netto Ag No. 88n. Golobic and the Matt Wood Racing No. 17w team should be competitive at Ocean Speedway as well, as they were Howard Kaeding Classic winners in Watsonville just two years ago.

Justin Sanders and the Mittry Motorsports No. 2x team is also looking to bounce back in a big way after his untimely spin out while running second in the season opening race at Stockton. Sanders was battling hard, trying to pass Netto for the lead in traffic, when he spun out as he tried to pass a lapped car. He eventually finished 15th and is looking for an immediate turnaround with his Mittry Motorsports team.

WHO TO WATCH

One driver that many fans will be keeping an eye on this weekend is Kaleb Montgomery. The young Templeton, California driver turned in a solid performance in the NARC season opener, driving from 15th to finish fourth in the main event at Stockton. Just a couple of weeks later, Montgomery turned a lot of eyes by making the dash and then turned in an impressive fifth place finish in the main event with the High Limit Racing series at Perris Auto Speedway. The strong runs have Montgomery feeling confident as he pursues his first NARC victory aboard his Montgomery Racing No. 3.

A change in philosophy by Montgomery may be a factor as well. “I’m just having fun with my family,” Montgomery said last week. “I traded my goals in a race night for standards, and as long as I meet my standards, (I believe) the wins will come.”

Another driver and team due to hit it big is Jacksonville, Oregon’s Tanner Holmes and the Tarlton Motorsports No. 21 team, who are running a partial schedule together. After difficulties in the NARC season opener at Stockton, the team found success during High Limit’s run through California in March, with Holmes earning fourth and fifth place finishes at Thunderbowl Raceway and Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, respectively, and then running second place most of the way at Perris Auto Speedway before losing a right rear tire on a rubber down track. The Tarlton Motorsports team has long been no stranger to success with NARC, winning the series titles in 2015 and 2016, and nearly won the NARC title last year with Cole Macedo (now on the World of Outlaws tour.)

A full field of sprint car teams are expected to fill the pit area. Other drivers expected to compete on Friday night include Roseville’s Sean Becker, Tim Kaeding of San Jose, Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield, Tanner Carrick of Lincoln, Clovis drivers Dominic Gorden and Mariah Ede, Bud Kaeding of Campbell, Arizona driver Ashton Torgerson, Landon Brooks from Rio Oso, Tyler Thompson from Oregon, Lemoore’s Caeden Steele, Gauge Garcia of Fresno, Benicia’s Billy Aton and many more.

FAN INFO

Friday’s event at Ocean Speedway will see IMCA sport mods, hobby stocks and the South Bay Dwarf Cars on the card with NARC. Front gates open at 4:30pm, qualifying begins at 6:00 p.m., followed by racing at 7:00 pm.

Fans who cannot make it in person can watch live on www.floracing.com. FloRacing livestreams all NARC shows.

ABOUT NARC

The Northern Auto Racing Club is the premier 410-winged sprint car series in the western United States. Since 1960, the traveling organization has thrilled fans at dirt tracks up and down the West Coast and crowned a “King of the West” champion. For more information on the NARC 410 sprint car series, including race results, points standings, and upcoming events, go to www.narc410.com. You can also follow on various social media platforms.

The NARC 410 Sprint Car Racing Series is also sponsored by Hoosier Racing Tires and Floracing.com. Associate sponsors include Automotive Racing Products (ARP), Beacon Wealth Strategies, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bullet Impressions, Jim Allen Promotions, Kimo’s Tropical Car Wash, Mettec Titanium, MyRacePass, Red Rose Transportation, Tarlton & Son, Wedg High Performance Karts, Williams Roofing, and Winters Performance Products.

2025 NARC 410 SPRINT CARS SERIES

(AFTER ONE RACE IN 28-RACE SERIES – 3/31/25)

DJ Netto, Hanford – 143

Shane Golobic, Fremont – 139

Sean Becker, Roseville – 138

Kaleb Montgomery, Templeton – 137

Andy Forsberg, Auburn – 136

Tim Kaeding, San Jose – 135

Dylan Bloomfield, Oakley – 134

Tanner Carrick, Lincoln – 133

Billy Aton, Benicia – 132

Dominic Gorden, Clovis – 131

Chance Grasty, Suisun City – 130

John Clark, Windsor – 129

Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville, OR – 128

Max Mittry, Redding – 127

Justin Sanders, Aromas – 126

Bud Kaeding, Campbell – 125

Ashton Torgerson, Glendale, AZ (R) – 124

Tyler Thompson, Jacksonville, OR – 123

Miriah Ede, Clovis (R) – 122

Gauge Garcia, Lemoore – 121

Bill Smith, Sparks, NV – 120

Bill Wagner, Camano Island, WA – 119

Jarrett Soares, Gilroy – 118

Caeden Steele, Fresno (R) – 117

Angelique Bell, Sacramento – 116

UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 12 – Silver Dollar Speedway – $10,000 to win Mini-Gold Cup

April 26 – Thunderbowl Raceway – Chris & Brian Faria Memorial

May 10 – Antioch Speedway – Contra Costa County Clash

May 16 – Ocean Speedway – Salute to First Responders

May 17 – Thunderbowl Raceway – Morrie Williams Memorial Twin 20’s